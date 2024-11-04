KRAVEN THE HUNTER Still Unleashes Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Classic Spider-Man Villain

Kraven the Hunter is 2024's final comic book movie but is excitement finally starting to build? We'll leave that up to you to decide but it's the Holiday season's 7th most anticipated release according to ticket-selling website Fandango.

That places it ahead of Disney's The Lion King: Mufasa, Here (which flopped at the box office this weekend) and, perhaps most surprisingly, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

For what it's worth, we're hearing tickets for Kraven the Hunter go on sale on November 29...and that we'll get a final trailer before then.

In the meantime, a new look at the Marvel movie has been released which sees an angry Kraven racing into action. We know he's not facing Spider-Man in this universe, so perhaps it's the Rhino he's about to go toe-to-toe with.

Earlier this year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson opened up on what drew him to Kraven the Hunter and why he enjoys the challenge a Marvel movie like this one presents.

"I think there was something unique about this character, and something grounded," the actor said. "We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture...where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema. I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character."

"Taking on a Sony / Marvel movie is a different challenge altogether," he later added. "There’s the story, the character, the role; that’s one thing. But then you also step into a world where you’re dealing with a studio and a franchise - or possible franchises, though let’s not get ahead of ourselves."

"So, they’re rolling the dice on me, in a sense, which is a lovely thing. But you’ve got to appease the studio, please the audience and do what’s dignified for you as an actor. I find all of that super challenging."

Check out that new still from Kraven the Hunter below.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson prepares for battle in a new image from #KravenTheHunter. The R-rated Marvel movie hits theaters on December 13. pic.twitter.com/jRBP5lB4uj — Fandango (@Fandango) November 4, 2024 We asked over 2,000 movie fans what they were most excited to see in theaters this holiday season, and here are their top 10! What movie(s) are you excited to catch on the big screen?



See more from our Most Anticipated Holiday Survey - https://t.co/UYvyGz7mMy pic.twitter.com/0qn98k7jeh — Fandango (@Fandango) November 4, 2024

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.