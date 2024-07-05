Emma Roberts Believes "Internet Culture" Was To Blame For MADAME WEB's Negative Reception

Madame Web actress Emma Roberts believes that the movie would have been more positively-received if it wasn't for people making fun of it online...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 05, 2024 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

It's probably fair to say that Madame Web always had a pretty steep hill to climb after becoming meme-fodder immediately after the release of its first (and only) trailer, but right from the opening scene with Cassie Webb's (Dakota Johnson) mother in the Amazon researching spiders just before she died, it seemed clear that Sony Pictures' latest SSU movie was most likely not going to be a massive hit!

To be fair, the movie did end up surpassing (just about) the $100 million mark worldwide, but with a reported budget of around $80 - $100 million (not factoring in additional advertising costs, etc), and an abysmal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, we can't imagine seeing much more from Miss Web and her teenage Spider-Women pals anytime soon.

Some felt the movie wasn't quite as bad as it was made out to be, while others were of the opinion that it crossed into so bad it's good territory, and a few even loved it... apparently.

During an interview with Variety, Emma Roberts - who played Peter Parker's mother in what amounted to little more than a cameo - was asked about Madame Web's negative reception, and she believes the movie would have been better-received if not for "internet culture."

"Things work; things don’t work. Everyone likes to act like they can predict if they’re going to work or they’re not. And the truth is, you can’t. Things do badly, and then they blow up later on TikTok. Things do well, but then you watch them, and you’re like, 'This did well?' There is no secret. It’s about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer. I’m not intimidated by failure, and I’m not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something."

"I personally really loved Madame Web," she continued. "I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She’s the reason I wanted to do that movie. If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different. And that’s what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

Would more people have gone to see Madame Web if people didn't take the piss out of it so much? It's certainly... a theory! What do you make of Roberts' comments?

"Meanwhile, in another universe...' reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 7/5/2024, 6:37 PM
It was a bad movie off the rip. The internet helped us in voicing our opinions. If the internet didn't exist, then word of mouth would have told us it was a bad movie. Wtf she on
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 7/5/2024, 7:12 PM
@Mrtoke - The coping is in full effect with Hollywood these days.The talent is bad all around these days...people are tired of the Hollywood bs and paying lots of money to seat in a theater to watch a turd.So the coping for Hollywood and the media hacks is to blame the everyday folk for not paying and liking the turds put out.

Hollywood is on life support at this point.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/5/2024, 6:39 PM
Oh no you sweet sweet blind idiot.

The movie was hot garbage.
Like sometimes a movie has good directing, but the writing sucks, or the writing sucks but the directing is good, or maybe the cinematography is crap, costume design is whack, but there's always some SOMETHING good to find in some department in even the worst movies. None, of those redemptions can be found with Madame Web.

Embrace the loss, mock your own failures, have a laugh, move on.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/5/2024, 6:39 PM
Emma Roberts!....YOU ARE BETTER THAN THIS!...Movie was just legitimate trash...
Fogs
Fogs - 7/5/2024, 6:40 PM
Because the movie was great, huh?

That's the cheapest cop-out they can use, and it's becoming more and more commonplace.
TheLight
TheLight - 7/5/2024, 6:44 PM
It was a bad movie. Pretty simple.
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 7/5/2024, 6:46 PM
No one will admit..maybe it's just a bad movie. Why can't these people just say"hey,maybe we made a bad movie","maybe we missed the mark. We'll try better next time". If you shift the reason something is wrong to someone/something else,it gives you no reason to be better. These people are ruining themselves by acting like they did nothing but be perfect and it's the boogeymas fault.
Origame
Origame - 7/5/2024, 6:56 PM
@LysergicMeinbal - id even accept something like "we misjudged what people wanted".

Like, what's with Hollywood that it's always the fault of the audience not accepting your sh!tty films?

When coca cola made new coke, they didn't blame their fans for not supporting it. They just took the l, released coke classic, and all was forgiven.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 7/5/2024, 6:48 PM
She’s not wrong about internet culture. But MW was a terrible film plain and simple.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/5/2024, 6:49 PM
Bwahahaha! Girl stop, the movie was ass just like the latest season of American Horror.
Bobbo
Bobbo - 7/5/2024, 7:26 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Ugh! That last season of American Horror was real tough to get through. I made it the whole season, but my wife didn’t.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/5/2024, 6:51 PM
It was so bad that I honestly suspect it may have been on purpose.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/5/2024, 6:53 PM
If only someone could gently and slowly explain to Emma that the sky is blue, grass is green, 2+2=4 and a bad movie was rejected because it was a bad movie. 🫤
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/5/2024, 7:00 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/5/2024, 7:30 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - well she thinks it's a Disney movie, and thusly it can't be bad and the only people who don't like it are bigots.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/5/2024, 6:55 PM
I can’t say about the movie because I didn’t see it, but the Internet didn’t help it, that’s for sure. I probably wasn’t going to see this even if it got good reviews unless they were off the chart good and no one expected that, myself included.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/5/2024, 6:56 PM
Emma Roberts is a pretty toxic individual (given her treatment of Evan Peters) so her being a nepo idiot too isn’t a surprise lol
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/5/2024, 6:58 PM
User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/5/2024, 7:03 PM
User Comment Image
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/5/2024, 7:05 PM
Oooooorrrrrrrr here's an idea....maybe the movie sucked ass
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 7/5/2024, 7:07 PM
This is what happens when you live inside of a bubble.

Blaming the audience never works, but that's expecting much from actors who always get told by their peers that what they did what great.

Love it when their bubble gets burst and their reaction is as entitled as this.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/5/2024, 7:17 PM
Nepo baby cries when faced by legitimate criticism. A tale as old as time.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/5/2024, 7:20 PM
You know even Halle Berry can admit Catwoman was bad. It’s ok to admit that
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/5/2024, 7:28 PM
User Comment Image

"And that’s what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/5/2024, 7:33 PM

This is EPIC!

It is on par with the beauty pageant contestant a few years ago that said her heart was broken for the people of Tsunami.

Well done airhead!
Bobbo
Bobbo - 7/5/2024, 7:34 PM
Didn’t even the star, Dakota Johnson, call it horrible?
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/5/2024, 7:34 PM
She's clueless.

The movie was awful. It had horrible writing/dialogue and was just a very boring mess. I watched a cam copy and still demanded a refund from my local theatre.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/5/2024, 7:58 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - "watched a cam copy and still demanded a refund from my local theatre. "

Why you wo do that? You scummy sob.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/5/2024, 8:00 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - User Comment Image
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/5/2024, 8:01 PM
@TheRogue - Because the movie was trash and I had to watch it in extra trash quality. This is exactly what I did for Fan4stic.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/5/2024, 7:35 PM
I'm sure making it was as lovely as you remember, but the final product was highly questionable.

...Your scenes very much didn't help...
Blergh
Blergh - 7/5/2024, 7:40 PM
The memes are the reason people interested might have watched it in the first place
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/5/2024, 7:43 PM
I don't understand the movie tbh. How did that pitch and direction get made? It foreshadowed something that never happened. I almost feel like someone had an idea for a movie already, but we're struggling to get it made. So they put it in a superhero box so the pitch would have been accepted.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/5/2024, 7:44 PM
It’s never them in the garbage they release

It you for not liking it
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/5/2024, 7:46 PM
I wonder what the stockholder think when they hire these privileged victims


If the movie sucks, these privileged victims will just blame the movie pay audience
LSHF
LSHF - 7/5/2024, 7:48 PM
The entire idea including the overall storyline was too risky to invest all that money in.

Amy, Amy, Amy, what were you thinking?
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/5/2024, 7:51 PM
@LSHF - she was thinking Venom, Venom
2, Morbius, and Kraven.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/5/2024, 7:50 PM
I don't think she is totally wrong. While the film would have probably been panned by most who saw it, there are people on social media that have a herd mentality and make up their mind based on what others are saying without making a unbiased and fair judgement of the film oni its own merits.
Order66
Order66 - 7/5/2024, 7:51 PM
Girl, the movie was god awful. Waste of 2 hours of my life.

