MADAME WEB: Another Terrible Line In The Movie Has Gone Viral, This Time Regarding [SPOILER]'s Fate

When the first (and only) trailer for Madame Web was released, a cringeworthy line of dialogue - "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died" - immediately went viral.

Dakota Johnson didn't appreciate being asked about that during the movie's press tour but, as you've likely already heard, it doesn't make it into the final cut. However, plenty of other laughably bad lines do!

You've probably already seen a couple of those do the rounds on social media; for example, when Mary Parker's baby is born (he's never named), Cassie Webb says, "Ben gets to be an uncle now...all of the fun and none of the responsibility."

As if that's not bad enough, "When you take on the responsibility, great power will come" is reeled off elsewhere in the movie. Believe it or not, neither of those are the lines which have been causing widespread mockery on social media.

In Madame Web, Cassie and Ben Parker work together as paramedics. When he says it's good to be back in Queens, she counters with, "What, you've never been shot at in Queens?" Seriously.

This baffling, heavy-handed piece of dialogue is indeed a weird reference to the fact Ben will one day be gunned down in his home. In a movie which appears to be scared of ever directly referencing Spider-Man, this is an insane way to remind us all that the likeable paramedic will eventually be murdered.

The videos below - which, as you might expect, are full of spoilers - feature awful line reading after awful line reading. Johnson is perhaps the biggest offender, though we're a little shocked this leaker decided against including the scene where she tries climbing a wall and then comedically slides to the ground.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.