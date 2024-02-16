MADAME WEB: Another Terrible Line In The Movie Has Gone Viral, This Time Regarding [SPOILER]'s Fate

Madame Web has been brutalised by critics in recent days, and another line from the movie is going viral due to its sheer stupidity. Seriously, this is a bad one. You can check it out after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2024 05:02 AM EST
When the first (and only) trailer for Madame Web was released, a cringeworthy line of dialogue - "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died" - immediately went viral. 

Dakota Johnson didn't appreciate being asked about that during the movie's press tour but, as you've likely already heard, it doesn't make it into the final cut. However, plenty of other laughably bad lines do! 

You've probably already seen a couple of those do the rounds on social media; for example, when Mary Parker's baby is born (he's never named), Cassie Webb says, "Ben gets to be an uncle now...all of the fun and none of the responsibility." 

As if that's not bad enough, "When you take on the responsibility, great power will come" is reeled off elsewhere in the movie. Believe it or not, neither of those are the lines which have been causing widespread mockery on social media. 

In Madame Web, Cassie and Ben Parker work together as paramedics. When he says it's good to be back in Queens, she counters with, "What, you've never been shot at in Queens?" Seriously. 

This baffling, heavy-handed piece of dialogue is indeed a weird reference to the fact Ben will one day be gunned down in his home. In a movie which appears to be scared of ever directly referencing Spider-Man, this is an insane way to remind us all that the likeable paramedic will eventually be murdered. 

The videos below - which, as you might expect, are full of spoilers - feature awful line reading after awful line reading. Johnson is perhaps the biggest offender, though we're a little shocked this leaker decided against including the scene where she tries climbing a wall and then comedically slides to the ground.

Stay tuned for more on Madame Web as we have it.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.

AlexCorvis - 2/16/2024, 5:29 AM
This is definitely going to be your 2024 "The Flash"

You're already sounding like a broken record, and I know you're far from done.
TrentCrimm - 2/16/2024, 5:37 AM
Someone said the other day it sounds like this movie was written by AI, and jokes aside, it really does sound like what you'd get if you asked ChatGPT to write parts of a script.

I now 100% believe Sony tried to use AI to help write their movie. No one can change my mind.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/16/2024, 5:40 AM
@TrentCrimm - yeah, I said that and this proves it for me even further.
Polaris - 2/16/2024, 5:55 AM
@TrentCrimm - Dakota Johnson said "it’s kind of like if AI generated your boyfriend’s perfect movie" like it was a good thing lmao
JohnPain - 2/16/2024, 5:38 AM


If DC made Marvel films.
valmic - 2/16/2024, 5:45 AM
@JohnPain - DC has never been this bad other than cat woman.
TrentCrimm - 2/16/2024, 5:54 AM
@JohnPain -

DC has had their issues, but Sony has always been in a league of their own when it comes to their hot garbage.
Smoothcat - 2/16/2024, 6:12 AM
@JohnPain - hmm, I don’t know Marvel fanboys should be talking smack especially with the crapfest the MsheU has been putting out lately.
TheUnworthyThor - 2/16/2024, 6:19 AM
@valmic - I would argue Steel, Batman & Robin, Supergirl, Superman 4, and Jonah Hex along with Catwoman are all worse than Madame Web but yeah their more recent offerings while maybe not always good were better than this.
lazlodaytona - 2/16/2024, 6:46 AM
@JohnPain - While I don't appreciate the dig at DC, when I saw the mis-mash of power/responsibility quote, all I could think was, "man. They must have hired Bizzaro to edit the script."

Probably would have been an improvement.
Polaris - 2/16/2024, 5:40 AM
Sorry but this one is funny:

"Ben gets to be an uncle now...all of the fun and none of the responsibility."
Mercwitham0uth - 2/16/2024, 5:56 AM
I watched a Cam copy of this movie. What a pile of shit. I want a refund from the closest theatre I can find.
ObserverIO - 2/16/2024, 5:58 AM
With great responsibility comes great power? Oh how clever. Except for being nonsense. "Great power will come" lol.

The original line was actually saying something. This one is like...
IronMan616 - 2/16/2024, 6:06 AM
Did Hack Wilding make an article about “Black girl magic”? Or did his dumb ass think it was a good line?
MarvelZombie616 - 2/16/2024, 6:07 AM
This is my top Razzie awards contender.
TheUnworthyThor - 2/16/2024, 6:23 AM
People are already declaring this the worst but Kraven the Hunter is still coming. I could easily see that being worse. That was the one hit with huge delay pushing it behind Madame Web and it was given a worse release date. Doesn’t really fill me with confidence.
PlzShutUp - 2/16/2024, 6:40 AM
Josh gets such a boner over talking ad nauseum about shit no normal person cares about.

It's like he's a Wish knockoff of Colin Robinson.

View Recorder