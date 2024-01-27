MADAME WEB Behind-The-Scenes Photo Reveals A New Look At Sydney Sweeney Suited Up As Spider-Woman

Madame Web is just a few weeks away from swinging into theaters and, while most comic book fans know better than to get excited for a Marvel movie produced by Sony Pictures, Sydney Sweeney's presence is generating excitement.

The Euphoria and Anyone But You star has a devoted fanbase and given the popularity of her character, Spider-Woman, comic book readers remain eager to see the hero finally appear in live-action. No, it's not Jessica Drew, but Julia Carpenter - possibly dubbed Julia Cornwall in this movie - is still well-liked and a key player in current Marvel Comics/Spider-Verse storytelling.

Now, we have a new behind-the-scenes photo showcasing Sweeney suited up as the character; we're not sure where this shot originated, but even without the lenses, we're sure you'll agree that the actress looks very cool decked out in this suit.

Recently, she described the experience as the "coolest thing ever." You can read more about that here.

Julia Carpenter first appeared in the pages of Secret Wars #6 in 1984. Originally known as the second Spider-Woman, she later adopted the alias Arachne and then became the third Madame Web.

Julia gained her powers during the Secret Wars event, receiving abilities like wall-crawling and psionic webbing. As Spider-Woman, she's been part of superhero teams such as The Avengers and Force Works. As noted, she later took on the role of Madame Web, a clairvoyant and mentor to other superheroes, after losing her sight and having the mantle passed to her by Cassandra Webb when she was killed during the "Grim Hunt" storyline.

Check out this new look at Sweeney suited up in Madame Web below.

New Behind the scenes look of Sydney Sweeney in her suit for madame Web pic.twitter.com/h1aNyQ9Rzc — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) January 27, 2024

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.