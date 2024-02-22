6 Ways Sony Pictures Can Still Save Its Marvel Universe After MADAME WEB Crashed And Burned
6 Ways Sony Pictures Can Still Save Its Marvel Universe After MADAME WEB Crashed And Burned
Matador - 2/22/2024, 9:06 AM
Greatest time waster of all time.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/22/2024, 9:09 AM
can’t wait to see them in spider man 4!
harryba11zack - 2/22/2024, 9:13 AM
I havn't seen it yet but this film was amazing.
Ottsel - 2/22/2024, 9:28 AM
@harryba11zack - wait, what?
HashTagSwagg - 2/22/2024, 9:36 AM
@Ottsel - He's kinda right when you think about it really.
DocSpock - 2/22/2024, 9:26 AM

Blarghh!!!

"Best Part Of The Movie: Those Comic-Accurate Costumes!"

Like the best part of being murdered by a serial killer: The really shiny clean knife he used on you.
DevilsDreams - 2/22/2024, 9:27 AM
The costumes there look alright, just a shame that the film seems to be a dumpster fire...
slickrickdesigns - 2/22/2024, 9:40 AM
I think the acting from Dakota Johnson was the worst part of this film. The writing was the second worst part and not actually having the spider girls get their powers and do super hero shet at the end was the third worst part. The three girls actually decent actors but they weren’t given much to do other than scary movie dumb girl tropes. They should’ve gotten bit by Ezekiel’s spider by the end of the film or at least in some way Madame Webb should’ve helped them receive their powers to defeat Ezekiel.
Matchesz - 2/22/2024, 9:48 AM
Madame Web just works better as an older lady, her being old added to her whole wise demeanor like shes been around and saw some shit.. dakota johnson as madame web just gives me fifty shades of spidey vibes
mountainman - 2/22/2024, 9:57 AM
The best part of the movie took place in a 2-minute vision?

It’s absolutely amazing how incompetent Sony is with these movies. We all expected this to be bad, but it’s quite a feat for them to release something even worse than we all expected.
rychlec - 2/22/2024, 10:22 AM
They should've made a calendar instead.

