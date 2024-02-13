MADAME WEB First Social Reactions Call It "Embarrassing" And A "Clunky, Poorly-Written [Mess]"

The world premiere for Madame Web took place yesterday evening, and while Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney turned heads on the red carpet, the reaction from those who watched the movie isn't good.

Sony Pictures only released a single trailer for its latest Marvel movie which, almost immediately, became a source of memes rather than a preview which generated excitement among comic book fans.

There have been hopes Madame Web might exceed expectations - especially with an impressive cast, superhero costumes, and a director with comic book experience at the helm - but it appears that won't be the case if these reactions are anything to go by.

As you can see below, the response thus far has been incredibly negative. While this is only one wave of verdicts (more are expected to follow later today), reactions like these don't bode well for the movie and we could find only a single semi-positive reaction.

Take a look at these early Madame Web verdicts below and check back here later for that all-important Tomatometer reveal!

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.