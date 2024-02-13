MADAME WEB First Social Reactions Call It "Embarrassing" And A "Clunky, Poorly-Written [Mess]"

MADAME WEB First Social Reactions Call It &quot;Embarrassing&quot; And A &quot;Clunky, Poorly-Written [Mess]&quot; MADAME WEB First Social Reactions Call It &quot;Embarrassing&quot; And A &quot;Clunky, Poorly-Written [Mess]&quot;

The first reactions for Madame Web have found their way online following last night's world premiere and, unfortunately for Sony Pictures, they're almost all overwhelmingly negative. Check them out...

Feb 13, 2024
The world premiere for Madame Web took place yesterday evening, and while Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney turned heads on the red carpet, the reaction from those who watched the movie isn't good. 

Sony Pictures only released a single trailer for its latest Marvel movie which, almost immediately, became a source of memes rather than a preview which generated excitement among comic book fans.

There have been hopes Madame Web might exceed expectations - especially with an impressive cast, superhero costumes, and a director with comic book experience at the helm - but it appears that won't be the case if these reactions are anything to go by. 

As you can see below, the response thus far has been incredibly negative. While this is only one wave of verdicts (more are expected to follow later today), reactions like these don't bode well for the movie and we could find only a single semi-positive reaction. 

Take a look at these early Madame Web verdicts below and check back here later for that all-important Tomatometer reveal!

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.

MADAME WEB Interview: Director SJ Clarkson On Easter Eggs, Superhero Costumes, And Britney Spears (Exclusive)
UniqNo - 2/13/2024, 4:36 AM
An honest article.
vectorsigma - 2/13/2024, 4:43 AM
Please remind me of the first reactions for The Marvels 🤣
Origame - 2/13/2024, 4:56 AM
@vectorsigma - except if this were the marvels Josh would be calling all of these people racist and sexist, right along with the director 🤣
asherman93 - 2/13/2024, 4:57 AM
@vectorsigma - See, I get the impression that a lot of the more vitriolic reactions toward The Marvels would actually feel more appropriate if applied to this film.
Origame - 2/13/2024, 4:58 AM
@asherman93 - so you're saying the marvels wasn't an embarrassment or a poorly written mess?
Vigor - 2/13/2024, 5:25 AM
@asherman93 - right?! Like the marvels was so heavily hated but didn't deserve it. Thor 4 was a worse film and all signs point to madame web being even worse than both
Matchesz - 2/13/2024, 4:44 AM
Wow what a bunch of women haters
UnderpantsGnome - 2/13/2024, 4:47 AM
@Matchesz - is it hating women, or is it hating all these badly written female characters?

I think it's the latter, Mr White Knight.
Origame - 2/13/2024, 4:57 AM
@UnderpantsGnome - dude, he's joking.
Urubrodi - 2/13/2024, 4:58 AM
@UnderpantsGnome - I assume he's being sarcastic there.
UnderpantsGnome - 2/13/2024, 5:01 AM
@Origame - hard to tell who's a whiney bitch and who's a "troll" here. Almost impossible given the low IQ of several choice individuals 😂
Origame - 2/13/2024, 5:12 AM
@UnderpantsGnome - I get that, but I can vouch for him.
UnderpantsGnome - 2/13/2024, 4:48 AM
Josh will probably claim this is the best CBM ever made. He did for Venom 2 😂

Honestly. Not surprised people don't like this, based entirely on the marketing. The trailers were awful.
UnderpantsGnome - 2/13/2024, 4:49 AM
@UnderpantsGnome - also, why does Sweeney always look like she needs a shower? Like she's clammy and sticky to the touch 🤢
vectorsigma - 2/13/2024, 4:48 AM
This just tells me that Sony will still invite them even with a negative feedback.

On the Marvel Disney side, they all need to bow down and be shills forever or say goodbye to those advance invites 🤣
Urubrodi - 2/13/2024, 5:02 AM
@vectorsigma - Sony is only allowing reviews to be out tomorrow, the day the movie is out, if they didn't care about them they would have lifted the embargo earlier. Plus, if you hate Marvel Studios that much just avoid their stuff and be happy.
Vigor - 2/13/2024, 5:22 AM
@Urubrodi - no. He will continue to come here everyday to share his fuNnY anti mcu comments with his FriEnDs.
Doomsday8888 - 2/13/2024, 5:01 AM
"Surely you will form your own opinion @CbmUserSan, right?"


"Give us a chance....for the plot!"
UnderpantsGnome - 2/13/2024, 5:37 AM
@Doomsday8888 - cringe
ProfessorWhy - 2/13/2024, 5:03 AM
You don't need to be a clairvoyant Amazonian spider- person studying with mothers to see this coming
Bucnastydathird - 2/13/2024, 5:10 AM
Sounds like someone wiped they ass with the script😂
WhatIfRickJames - 2/13/2024, 5:24 AM
That breaks Madame heart.
NickScryer - 2/13/2024, 5:25 AM
With it's 80 million budget, I wonder if it flop as hard as The Marvels.
BobbyDrake - 2/13/2024, 5:28 AM
Well, guess I’ll have to see it twice!!!
ObserverIO - 2/13/2024, 5:33 AM
I mean we knew this from the trailer.

I'll bet it doesn't have that line in the actual film.
I loved when they took it out of the trailer because they thought that it was just that one line that was the problem and not the fact that it was an indicator of the movie's overall "Embarrassing" and "Clunky, poorly-written mess".

