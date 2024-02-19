MADAME WEB Matches An Embarrassing Record Held By FANTASTIC FOUR Since 2015

By now, it's not as if you need us to tell you that Madame Web has bombed at the box office. The movie had something of an unconventional opening after hitting theaters on Valentine's Day, an odd move by Sony Pictures given that there's no romance whatsoever in the Marvel Comics adaptation.

Perhaps the studio figured the female cast would make it a great date night movie, but one look at the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes - where it has a 13% score - suggests any guy foolish to take a girl to a screening would likely be swiftly dumped!

Bob Marley biopic, One Love, opened at #1 on Wednesday and retained that spot over the weekend, robbing Madame Web of a coveted place at the top of the charts.

What you may not realise is that this means Sony's latest Marvel movie has matched a record held by Josh Trank's Fantastic Four since 2015. Now, both that and Madame Web are the only theatrical releases based on a Marvel Comics property which failed to open at #1 during their respective debuts.

Close to a decade ago, the disastrous reboot featuring Marvel's First Family flamed out with a $26.2 million debut which saw it lose #1 to Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, a movie which was in its second weekend.

On the plus side, Fantastic Four still has the worst CinemeScore for any comic book movie with a C-. Madame Web, in comparison, has a C+ which puts in the same ballparks as Batman & Robin and Spawn. Fantastic Four, meanwhile, sits at 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Madame Web didn't look particularly good based on set photos and that first (and only) trailer, but most fans wouldn't have guessed it would fare this poorly. Then again, in the wake of Morbius - which boasts the same writers - we know many of you saw this coming.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide. Let us know your thoughts on the movie by sharing your rating in the poll above!