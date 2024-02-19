MADAME WEB Matches An Embarrassing Record Held By FANTASTIC FOUR Since 2015

Madame Web is already shaping up to be one of 2024's biggest box office flops, but did you know Sony's latest Marvel movie has matched an embarrassing record held by Josh Trank's Fantastic Four since 2015?

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2024 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

By now, it's not as if you need us to tell you that Madame Web has bombed at the box office. The movie had something of an unconventional opening after hitting theaters on Valentine's Day, an odd move by Sony Pictures given that there's no romance whatsoever in the Marvel Comics adaptation. 

Perhaps the studio figured the female cast would make it a great date night movie, but one look at the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes - where it has a 13% score - suggests any guy foolish to take a girl to a screening would likely be swiftly dumped!

Bob Marley biopic, One Love, opened at #1 on Wednesday and retained that spot over the weekend, robbing Madame Web of a coveted place at the top of the charts. 

What you may not realise is that this means Sony's latest Marvel movie has matched a record held by Josh Trank's Fantastic Four since 2015. Now, both that and Madame Web are the only theatrical releases based on a Marvel Comics property which failed to open at #1 during their respective debuts. 

Close to a decade ago, the disastrous reboot featuring Marvel's First Family flamed out with a $26.2 million debut which saw it lose #1 to Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, a movie which was in its second weekend. 

On the plus side, Fantastic Four still has the worst CinemeScore for any comic book movie with a C-. Madame Web, in comparison, has a C+ which puts in the same ballparks as Batman & Robin and Spawn. Fantastic Four, meanwhile, sits at 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

Madame Web didn't look particularly good based on set photos and that first (and only) trailer, but most fans wouldn't have guessed it would fare this poorly. Then again, in the wake of Morbius - which boasts the same writers - we know many of you saw this coming.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide. Let us know your thoughts on the movie by sharing your rating in the poll above!

MADAME WEB Director SJ Clarkson Reveals Why The Movie's Spider-Women Don't Get Proper Origin Stories
AlexCorvis - 2/19/2024, 12:56 PM
@AmySabadini - This x infinity

Enough.

It was a bomb.

- The End -
AmySabadini - 2/19/2024, 12:56 PM
I double-dog-dare you to go a single hour without shitting out a content free, completely unnecessary "article" about 'Madame Web'.
tmp3 - 2/19/2024, 12:57 PM
@AmySabadini - I don’t think Josh has any hobbies beyond shitting on low hanging fruit, haha. He can’t even engage with movies properly as a critic, or report news properly as a journalist, so I guess he chose the third route of just being a brain-dead engagement farmer.
dracula - 2/19/2024, 12:57 PM
Sony just has to let it burn
?si=LtNjoNN12YDyxWpr
harryba11zack - 2/19/2024, 12:59 PM
Josh right now
NGFB - 2/19/2024, 1:01 PM
Why does anybody care about Rotten Tomatoes anymore?
Origame - 2/19/2024, 1:01 PM
Ok, I've already talked about the hypocrisy compared to when the marvels bombed, but whats up with all this sh!t about the Bob Marley biopic

Bob Marley was an amazing man, his music is beloved, and both madame web and one love have comparable budgets. Why do we gotta put down one love just to bash madame web more
Spoken - 2/19/2024, 1:26 PM
@Origame - Bob Marley is an amazing, but the movie feels like it suffered through a lot of editing issues and I don't think it really paints the full picture of Bob, only painting this man to be all good and noble.

SPOILERS
Seriously, his wife that he's known since childhood points this out on how she had kids with him but Bob also impregnated OTHER women that she takes care of as well. Like, WHAT LOL!? But they gloss over that in the movie since this revelation only happens towards the last 20-30 minutes. Not to mention there is a lot of good scenes that feel like they lead to no where.

One scene which was good was when they were at the studio in Jamaica. Both the manager and audio engineer don't like the song they are playing, and pretty much tells them to leave and walks out himself. However they play another song, and the manager comes right back in, enjoying it, and the audio engineer is just dancing on the table loving it. The manager then agrees to sign the band, and THAT'S IT! Again another scene that feels important, is thrown in towards the third act.

So not a great or good movie, it is an OK movie, but I hate to say more could of been done that wasn't done with it. I feel like they just took the most memorable moments that audiences and fans of Bob knew about it, and made a 105 minute movie of it.
Origame - 2/19/2024, 1:29 PM
@Spoken - yeah, but that's not gonna have much impact on opening weekend.

Also, they aren't really saying anything about the quality. Just that it's a Bob Marley biopic and that's enough to say it's embarrassing for madame web to not do better.
Spoken - 2/19/2024, 1:33 PM
@Origame - Second weekend maybe. I will admit it was just dead quiet when the movie was over.

Because usually a superhero movie does better. Makes me think that's probably why it was edited this way, feels like its an R rated movie turned into PG-13 fair to get more audiences to watch.
Origame - 2/19/2024, 1:37 PM
@Spoken - yeah but it's a lower budget superhero movie which is closer to a psychological thriller than an action movie like superhero films usually are. In fact, the budgets for both one love and madame web were pretty close to each other.
DirtWolf - 2/19/2024, 1:03 PM
You know what this site doesn't have? Enough Madame Web content.
Origame - 2/19/2024, 1:38 PM
@DirtWolf - it's the new flash for Josh 🤣
DrReedRichards - 2/19/2024, 1:05 PM
*Fant4stic
Order66 - 2/19/2024, 1:11 PM
Only way I’ll watch this movie is when it’s free on one of my streaming apps.
Matchesz - 2/19/2024, 1:16 PM
@Order66 - i’ll probably roll a blunt turn it on then fall asleep 10 mins in
WhatIfRickJames - 2/19/2024, 1:17 PM
Not sure if we’re getting any more value out of these articles. We keep reporting on the minutia. We get it, the movie sucks rocks. Toxicity begins at the top. No better reporting from Josh than the shittiest tabloid tags in the UK
JFerguson - 2/19/2024, 1:27 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - The more articles on how shit it is means the more likely it will be for Sony executives to finally give up. I say this is a good thing.

Let him cook.
braunermegda - 2/19/2024, 1:38 PM
@JFerguson - oh yes because Sony will think "oh no josh made another article we should definitely stop"
Origame - 2/19/2024, 1:39 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - and I'm still reminding you that during the time the marvels released he gave a bunch of articles defending the film and arguing we as a Fandom need to be more positive.
TheUnworthyThor - 2/19/2024, 1:19 PM
It’s not good but I’ll take Madame Web over Fant4stic all day long.
SuperCat - 2/19/2024, 1:24 PM
MCUKnight11 - 2/19/2024, 1:38 PM
This will go down in infamy during the 2020s like Fant4stic did in the 2010s.
DankMan - 2/19/2024, 1:45 PM
Sony treats their multi-billion dollar IP like the freaking Transformers franchise. I'm surprised it even cracked 50 million worldwide. Who the hell goes and sees these movies? Stop giving these franchises money for trash movies. I stopped pre ordering video games a long time ago. I'm not getting burned by trash super hero write off movies ever again. Its fine to form your own opinions about movies, but at some point after 4 trash movies in the Sony Universe, you gotta take the hint and stop watching.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/19/2024, 1:52 PM
Shame, because before FF movie just fell off completely I really did like Trank's more body horror focused examination of the team.
MarvelZombie616 - 2/19/2024, 1:57 PM
I have been entertained by Fant4stic Four, it has a good first half lifted from Ultimate F4.
In the 2nd half the movie goes to shit.

I have only been entertained by 2 Sidney Sweeney/Spiderwomen II scenes in Madame Web.
The movie is insufferably boring.

