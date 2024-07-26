MADAME WEB Producer Talks "Heartbreaking" Response To Marvel Movie: "[It Was] Like An Axe In Your Head"

Veteran producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has broken his silence on Madame Web's failings, admitting the response to the movie was "heartbreaking." Hear more from the Transformers One producer right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web
Source: ComicBook.com

Given Sony's track record, most fans didn't have particularly high expectations for Madame Web. So, when the movie debuted with 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and - by the end of its run - earned only $100.3 million at the worldwide box office, it didn't come as a huge surprise. 

Despite boasting an impressive cast and a director with superhero experience in SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders), little to nothing about Madame Web worked and it's now destined to be remembered as one of the worst superhero movies ever made. 

Producer Avi Arad wasn't involved with Madame Web (a genuine surprise given his dismal history with Marvel) but Lorenzo di Bonaventura was. While his credits include the G.I. Joe and Transformers franchises, his presence clearly did little to help elevate a movie penned by the Morbius scribes.

Talking to ComicBook.com at the San Diego Comic-Con, Bonaventura was asked whether there's a chance we'll see the Spider-Women again. 

"I don't have any idea. I, I really don't know," he admitted. "Yeah, that, that was uh, that was a heartbreaking experience in the theater. So I'll tell you that." Asked what it's like to release a movie in theaters that fails to connect with fans, Bonaventura compared it to, "Like an Axe in your head."

"I think one of the things, and, and this is a longer conversation which I'd be happy to have. I think one of the problems with streaming is that we don't know how to judge failure or success, right? Opening weekend when it doesn't work, you just got slammed side of your head," he continued. "And so the brutalness of failure really makes you concentrate on the next movie."

"And I don't want that experience again. So there's a, it's a harsher experience. So I think that has a lot to do with what kind of movies now that I look at, like, all right, how am I gonna approach this?"

There's no doubt a story to be told when it comes to what happened with Madame Web. Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts have all addressed the movie's failings; Clarkson, however, has not. 

Was Madame Web once meant to set the stage to bring Peter Parker into Sony's Marvel Universe? We see him being born and the early 2000s setting means he'd be an adult in the present day; so, before the movie started being billed as a "standalone" story, it seems the idea might have been to bring Spider-Man into "Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters." Thankfully, it didn't happen.

Would you like a Madame Web sequel?

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/26/2024, 8:08 AM
I find it hard to believe they didn't know it was complete crap

User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 7/26/2024, 8:08 AM
There, fixed it for you Wilding.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/26/2024, 8:11 AM
I don't think there was much of a demand for that story or characters.

The producer is guilty of not doing what is sometimes referred to as market research. I feel sorry for any investors who lost out.
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 7/26/2024, 8:12 AM
Seen it a week ago on Netflix. It's not as bad as is was made out to be. Certainly better than other movies around (Looking at you, Ghostbusters) or other Marvel movies (like Venom 2 or Thor: Love and Thunder).
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/26/2024, 8:25 AM
@Tidaltree - Lies.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/26/2024, 8:14 AM
Should have done a better job then
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/26/2024, 8:16 AM
how about this. Don't make movies about side characters NO ONE WANTS TO SEE... and maybe, just maybe you wont make a pile of shit that loses money and fans HATE.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/26/2024, 8:18 AM
I was actually surprised they kept it about Madame Webb.

I thought it was gonna be a super rushed team with the female spider squad.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/26/2024, 8:30 AM
It was laughably bad. Twenty years people will be pretending to have liked it all along, like Batman & Robin.
sammac13
sammac13 - 7/26/2024, 8:33 AM
Watching this movie was like taking a axe in the head.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/26/2024, 8:36 AM
Wasn’t boring it was entertaining nothing I will watch more than once not as boring captain marvel
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/26/2024, 8:38 AM
NO WAY they read that script and thought they would cook...
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/26/2024, 8:38 AM
Unless they weren’t watching the dailies, it’s very hard for me to believe that anyone involved in the production was not aware of how bad this movie was. I haven’t read the script but based on the dialogue, it couldn’t have come to a surprise how much of a stinker it turned out to be.

View Recorder