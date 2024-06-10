MADAME WEB Promo Photos Reveal Our Best And Most Detailed Look At Dakota Johnson's Superhero Costume

Madame Web came and went earlier this year and will almost certainly go down as one of the worst superhero movies ever made. The cast and director SJ Clarkson made a valiant effort, but with a lousy script, there's little anyone could have done to elevate the material.

The costumes have received at least some praise from fans and close to 100 promotional shots of Dakota Johnson suited up as Madame Web have now been revealed.

It's a shame this was only in the movie for a matter of seconds, receiving the same scant screentime as the suits worn by Julia Cornwall, Anya Corazon, and Mattie Franklin. The idea was presumably for them to properly suit up in a Madame Web sequel, though these characters - and that movie - are unlikely to ever be seen on screen.

Asked about the negative reviews shortly after the movie was released, Johnson said, "It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made - and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out - decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee."

"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them," she continued. "But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now."

"Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?' But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand," Johnson concluded.

Check out some of the Madame Web promo shots below and follow that link to see the full photoshoot.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

As well as streaming on Netflix, Madame Web is also available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.