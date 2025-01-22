MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney In Talks For "Darkly Comedic" Adaptation Of THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney In Talks For &quot;Darkly Comedic&quot; Adaptation Of THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH

Sydney Sweeney has added yet another project to her already stacked itinerary, and is now said to be in negotiations to star in a new adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of the Red Death...

Jan 22, 2025
"And Darkness and Decay and the Red Death held illimitable dominion over all..."

The work of Edgar Allan Poe has been adapted for the big and small screen numerous times over the years, with several of the legendary writer's stories influencing Mike Flanagan's recent retelling of The Fall of the House of Usher.

The acclaimed Netflix miniseries put its own unique spin on The Masque of the Red Death, and we're now hearing that a feature adaptation is in the works. Deadline reports that A24 and Picturehouse are developing the project, with Charlie Polinger set to write and direct.

This take on the short story is described as "wildly revisionist and darkly comedic." Sydney Sweeney (Immaculate, Euphoria, Madame Web) is in talks to play the lead role. No details on her character were disclosed, but we assume it'll be a gender-switched take on Prince Prospero.

First published in 1842, The Masque of the Red Death focuses on Prospero's attempts to avoid a dangerous plague, known as the Red Death, by hiding in his abbey. After inviting numerous wealthy guests to a masquerade ball held in seven rooms of the abbey, each decorated with a different color, the prince is made aware of a mysterious figure disguised as a Red Death victim making their way through the building.

Polinger has previously helmed [frick] Me, Richard, Austin, and the upcoming The Plague. He will also executive produce the film along with Lucy McKendrick. 

Sweeney has appeared in several horror flicks, including 2021's The Voyeurs and last year's Immaculate. She's also set to headline Paul Feig's upcoming domestic thriller The Housemaid alongside Amanda Seyfried. The highly in-demand actress has a number of other projects in the pipeline, and is rumored to be in talks with Marvel Studios for an undisclosed role following her supporting part in the much-maligned Madame Web.

This new adaptation of The Masque of the Red Death does not have a release date, but production is expected to get underway later this year.

You can check out the trailer and synopsis for the 1964 movie starring Vincent Price below.

"While a plague - the Red Death - ravages the countryside, Prince Prospero offers refuge in his castle to the local nobility. He's also taken into his castle a young woman, Francesca, from the local village where the plague began. While the aristocracy play their silly games, Propero introduces Francesca to his world - which includes Satan worship. At the masked ball he hosts for his guests, Prospero sees someone dressed all in red even though he had forbidden anyone to wear that color. Prospero will soon face his greatest fears."

