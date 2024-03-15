MADAME WEB Thinks About Her Mother Researching Spiders In The Amazon Right Before She Died In Extended Clip

"I hope the spiders were worth it, mom."

Madame Web is now available on Digital platforms, and Sony Pictures (via Fandango) has released an extended preview which covers several different scenes from the movie.

In the first, we see Cassie Webb returning to her apartment, where she opens a briefcase and looks over some of her mother's spider-based research. Next, Cassie and Ben Parker rescue a man from a car that's just about to topple over a bridge. Webb ends up taking the spill, and experiences psychic flashes of her future as a costumed hero alongside the teenage Spider-Women she's yet to meet.

Finally, we jump to the villainous Ezekiel Sims, who has glimpses of his own future as he does battle with and is ultimately killed by Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón after being thrown through a window.

Check out the preview below, and let us know if it makes you want to see more.

Take a peek into the future… 👀 Enjoy this exclusive extended preview of #MadameWeb and watch the full movie today – available to buy or rent now on Fandango At Home.https://t.co/Nb5GOHxC8E pic.twitter.com/w32S9HZAWO — Fandango (@Fandango) March 15, 2024

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

In addition to Kraven the Hunter, a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024. These movies could well prove to be box office successes and turn things around, but if not, one has to assume that the SSU will be on its last legs.

