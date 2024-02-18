POLL: How Would You Rate Sony Pictures' MADAME WEB Movie?

Despite not being even a little bit romantic in nature, Madame Web was released on Valentine's Day to disappointing box office numbers and a dire 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience score on the review aggregator has since dipped to 54%, and the movie will be lucky to end its six-day debut with $24 million. Is it worse than Morbius? While these numbers certainly suggest so, there's no denying the female-led Marvel adventure hasn't been treated with any mercy by critics.

Madame Web is not good but it's also got more redeeming qualities than many of the comic book movies widely considered the worst of the worst. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced are good and the action scenes are passable; faint praise, yes, but this is no Fantastic Four or Catwoman!

Talking to us about possible sequel plans earlier this month, director SJ Clarkson said, "Oh, I don’t know. I finished the movie yesterday morning so I’m still…we really worked to the wire so I’m very much looking forward to a rest before I think about what’s next or anything else, but they’re all such amazing, brilliant actors and characters, I think because of that wealth and great plethora of comics, they can go anywhere. "

In a separate interview, the filmmaker also commented on Madame Web's lack of post-credits scenes. "It was about telling a great story. My father always used to say, 'If you have to say something, stand up, speak up and then shut up," Clarkson explained. "So when I got to the end credits, I felt that we’d said everything we needed to say in the film. It’s up to whatever is next to take on the button."

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.