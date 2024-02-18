POLL: How Would You Rate Sony Pictures' MADAME WEB Movie?

Madame Web has been playing in theaters since Valentine's Day, but how would you rate Sony Pictures' latest Marvel Comics adaptation? We're finally giving you the chance to chime in with your rating...

By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Despite not being even a little bit romantic in nature, Madame Web was released on Valentine's Day to disappointing box office numbers and a dire 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes. 

The audience score on the review aggregator has since dipped to 54%, and the movie will be lucky to end its six-day debut with $24 million. Is it worse than Morbius? While these numbers certainly suggest so, there's no denying the female-led Marvel adventure hasn't been treated with any mercy by critics. 

Madame Web is not good but it's also got more redeeming qualities than many of the comic book movies widely considered the worst of the worst. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced are good and the action scenes are passable; faint praise, yes, but this is no Fantastic Four or Catwoman!

That's our take, but today, we're far more interested to hear what you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, have to say. 

Below, you can share your rating for Sony's latest Marvel movie. Once you've weighed in, we'll share the results later this week and see how they compare to those all-important Rotten Tomatoes scores...

Talking to us about possible sequel plans earlier this month, director SJ Clarkson said, "Oh, I don’t know. I finished the movie yesterday morning so I’m still…we really worked to the wire so I’m very much looking forward to a rest before I think about what’s next or anything else, but they’re all such amazing, brilliant actors and characters, I think because of that wealth and great plethora of comics, they can go anywhere. "

In a separate interview, the filmmaker also commented on Madame Web's lack of post-credits scenes. "It was about telling a great story. My father always used to say, 'If you have to say something, stand up, speak up and then shut up," Clarkson explained. "So when I got to the end credits, I felt that we’d said everything we needed to say in the film. It’s up to whatever is next to take on the button."

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.

DocSpock - 2/18/2024, 11:09 AM

0/5 stars.

One of the worst CBms ever. Maybe even worse than Supergirl & Catwoman.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/18/2024, 11:09 AM
5 stars. Good to see the general audience agrees.
Izaizaiza - 2/18/2024, 11:11 AM
Did anyone actually watch it? 🤔
braunermegda - 2/18/2024, 11:47 AM
@Izaizaiza - a friend of mine texted me he was at the movies all alone, no surprise when he said it was madame web's
santoanderson - 2/18/2024, 11:11 AM
This is one of those movies I’ll watch on TNT on a Saturday afternoon, and fall asleep halfway through it.
MahN166A - 2/18/2024, 11:12 AM
Bucnastydathird - 2/18/2024, 11:18 AM
It was equivalent to a 12 pound bag of armadillo shit shawty.....very out of place and unnecessary
Bucnastydathird - 2/18/2024, 11:19 AM
This movie may have gave me erectile dysfunction shawty
Mercwitham0uth - 2/18/2024, 11:20 AM
Watched a cam copy with friends on what we dubbed "Shitty Saturday Movie Night".

This movie was pure grade A dumpster juice.

A guy with Spider powers couldn't kill 3 useless teens and a clearly board as all hell amateur clairvoyant.
Bucnastydathird - 2/18/2024, 11:23 AM
@Mercwitham0uth - the bad guy was a complete pussy...if they had an award show called "The pussy awards" this guy would definitely be nominated shawty
Th3Batman - 2/18/2024, 11:38 AM
My time is too valuable to watch something like this.
TheNewYorker - 2/18/2024, 11:39 AM
Won’t lie, I watch it (online) just so I could talk shit. It was absolutely ridiculous.
TheShellyMan - 2/18/2024, 11:44 AM
I haven't watched it/don't plan on watching lmao
RitoRevolto - 2/18/2024, 11:56 AM
Haven't seen it and don't wanna.
Comicmoviejunki - 2/18/2024, 11:57 AM
The fact that 19 people already voted 5 stars says alot about you people
KWilly - 2/18/2024, 12:05 PM
Saw it last night. This movie was so egregiously bad, that it made me think.... "Maybe superhero movies do need to die off."

