Nicolas Cage's SPIDER-NOIR Will Reportedly Face The Sandman In Upcoming Live-Action Series

Though we're not sure if he'll be the main villain, Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir will reportedly face-off against The Sandman in Prime Video's upcoming live-action series...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2024 12:07 PM EST
As Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir (now seemingly titled Spider-Noir) live-action series sets about casting its supporting players, we may know one of the villains Nicolas's Cage's take on the Depression-era wall-crawler will be up against.

According to Daniel Richtman, a version of Flint Marko, aka The Sandman, will appear in the show. We don't know if this is the character Brendan Gleeson will play or if Marko will be the main bad guy, but we'd say he will more likely be a secondary antagonist.

If the show follows the comics, this version of The Sandman will be a little more grounded than the one played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3 and No Way Home. Though he still has superpowers, they only allow him to turn his body into solid stone, making him impervious to injury.

The series will reportedly follow an "ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero," but this take on the character is not expected to be Peter Parker.

Of course, the comic book incarnation of Noir is an alternate universe version (or Variant) of Parker, but this project may have decided to give the character a different identity to avoid confusion.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He's also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was mostly utilized as comic relief in Into the Spider-Verse, but the comics are significantly darker, so it'll be interesting to see which direction this live-action show goes in.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/10/2024, 12:49 PM
They should def get into the villains that are not big and colorful. Nick Lewis, Foswell, the Enforcers maybe.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/10/2024, 12:49 PM
So I do wonder if this is being created to continue to lock down the rights of Spider-Man. They keep taking loss after loss in the live action segment so it's interesting that they are still trying to pump out content that nobody wants.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2024, 12:52 PM
Jonathan Majors comeback incoming here
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 12:54 PM
Cool if true which it could be since Cage has said “monsters” are involved…

Anyway , wonder if they’ll do their own take on the character or take inspiration from the Noir version who was more grounded then his main counterpart in that he could only turn his body into solid stone which would make him impervious to an extent.

If it’s the latter then that I could see him as a henchmen to Brendan Gleeson’s character who could be the Crime Master.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/10/2024, 12:54 PM
The Sandman again? why not dig into the more unexplored villains like maybe Hammerhead? he could be a nice fit for that noir style
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/10/2024, 12:55 PM
Did Josh not just tell us yesterday his source says Gleeson is Norman Osborne?
mountainman
mountainman - 7/10/2024, 1:07 PM
Sandman seems like an odd pick for Spideman Noir. I would think a grounded villain, like one of the many gangsters.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/10/2024, 1:17 PM
I'm cool with it, but it seems like Sandman is getting pushed more and more to be an anti-hero nowadays.

View Recorder