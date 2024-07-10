Nicolas Cage's SPIDER-NOIR Will Reportedly Face The Sandman In Upcoming Live-Action Series

As Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir (now seemingly titled Spider-Noir) live-action series sets about casting its supporting players, we may know one of the villains Nicolas's Cage's take on the Depression-era wall-crawler will be up against.

According to Daniel Richtman, a version of Flint Marko, aka The Sandman, will appear in the show. We don't know if this is the character Brendan Gleeson will play or if Marko will be the main bad guy, but we'd say he will more likely be a secondary antagonist.

If the show follows the comics, this version of The Sandman will be a little more grounded than the one played by Thomas Haden Church in Spider-Man 3 and No Way Home. Though he still has superpowers, they only allow him to turn his body into solid stone, making him impervious to injury.

The series will reportedly follow an "ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero," but this take on the character is not expected to be Peter Parker.

Of course, the comic book incarnation of Noir is an alternate universe version (or Variant) of Parker, but this project may have decided to give the character a different identity to avoid confusion.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He's also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character was mostly utilized as comic relief in Into the Spider-Verse, but the comics are significantly darker, so it'll be interesting to see which direction this live-action show goes in.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."