RUMOR: Robert Downey Jr. Will Reunite With Tom Holland...As Doctor Doom In SPIDER-MAN 4!

The only official word on Spider-Man 4 is that it's being directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton. Beyond that, all we really have to go on are rumours.

Initially, we were told that the plan was for a street-level adventure pitting Spider-Man and Daredevil against New York City's new Mayor, Wilson Fisk. Last year's strikes changed things, though, and the movie now finds itself sandwiched between Daredevil: Born Again seasons 1 and 2 and Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It seemingly made more sense to acquiesce to Sony's demands for another Multiversal adventure by setting Spider-Man 4 between those Avengers movies. That likely means the action will be set on Battleworld or whatever we're left with after Doomsday.

Recently, we've heard that Spider-Man will reunite with his Multiversal buddies, the Amazing and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Men, and potentially even team with Venom to battle the King in Black, Knull.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH's latest scoop, "I can reveal that [Robert Downey Jr.]'s Doctor Doom will have a role in Spider-Man 4."

Yes, it looks like we can add Doom to the mix too!

If Avengers: Doomsday does end with an Incursion, then Victor Von Doom will likely be left to rule over whatever is left and could task Peter Parker with stopping Knull. For Sony, it will be worth paying Downey whatever he wants to appear as they no doubt remember his impact on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

And for Marvel Studios, Spider-Man 4 - rumoured to be titled Spider-Man: King in Black - becomes a convenient way to bridge the gap between the next two Avengers movies.

We'll see, but even if that street-level story has been postponed, it's hard not to be excited by the way this movie is starting to take shape.

Earlier this month, Andrew Garfield admitted he was "left dangling" when The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was shelved and said his MCU debut "was really healing for me."

As for whether he'd be open to reprising the role again, he revealed, "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Spider-Man 4 is expected to be released in July 2026.