RUMOR: Robert Downey Jr. Will Reunite With Tom Holland...As Doctor Doom In SPIDER-MAN 4!

We have one more wild MCU rumour to share with you today as it's been claimed that Robert Downey Jr. will reunite with Tom Holland in the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom! Here's the latest on Spider-Man 4...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

The only official word on Spider-Man 4 is that it's being directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton. Beyond that, all we really have to go on are rumours. 

Initially, we were told that the plan was for a street-level adventure pitting Spider-Man and Daredevil against New York City's new Mayor, Wilson Fisk. Last year's strikes changed things, though, and the movie now finds itself sandwiched between Daredevil: Born Again seasons 1 and 2 and Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

It seemingly made more sense to acquiesce to Sony's demands for another Multiversal adventure by setting Spider-Man 4 between those Avengers movies. That likely means the action will be set on Battleworld or whatever we're left with after Doomsday

Recently, we've heard that Spider-Man will reunite with his Multiversal buddies, the Amazing and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Men, and potentially even team with Venom to battle the King in Black, Knull. 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH's latest scoop, "I can reveal that [Robert Downey Jr.]'s Doctor Doom will have a role in Spider-Man 4." 

Yes, it looks like we can add Doom to the mix too!

If Avengers: Doomsday does end with an Incursion, then Victor Von Doom will likely be left to rule over whatever is left and could task Peter Parker with stopping Knull. For Sony, it will be worth paying Downey whatever he wants to appear as they no doubt remember his impact on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

And for Marvel Studios, Spider-Man 4 - rumoured to be titled Spider-Man: King in Black - becomes a convenient way to bridge the gap between the next two Avengers movies. 

We'll see, but even if that street-level story has been postponed, it's hard not to be excited by the way this movie is starting to take shape. 

Earlier this month, Andrew Garfield admitted he was "left dangling" when The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was shelved and said his MCU debut "was really healing for me."

As for whether he'd be open to reprising the role again, he revealed, "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

Garfield added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Spider-Man 4 is expected to be released in July 2026. 

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/8/2024, 12:37 PM
Spider-Man 4 sounds like a complete disaster
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/8/2024, 12:41 PM
@FireandBlood - is this Sony’s fault too?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 12:41 PM
@FireandBlood -

It sounds insanely indifferent. It should be a hype release, and yet it feels like a nothing burger with everything forced on it.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 12:42 PM
@WruceBayne -

More so than Disney's, if that's what you're asking, especially given Feige's street-level direction against Arad's persistence to bring back Maguire and Garfield.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/8/2024, 12:44 PM
@DrReedRichards - who runs Marvel Studios?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 12:46 PM
@WruceBayne -

Who owns the IP of Spider-Man on film?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/8/2024, 12:51 PM
@DrReedRichards - see my problem is that when Spider-Man: Homecoming was a success, Feige’s a genius. Spider-man: Far From Home was a success, Feige’s a genius. Spider-man: No Way Home was a success, Marvel was groundbreaking in bringing all the Spider-Men together and Feige’s a genius. We get a rumor of a Marvel character that’s NOT owned by Sony in any way being part of this movie and “Sony going to Sony”. Cmon now.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/8/2024, 12:54 PM
@FireandBlood - thank you! I’m so glad someone else feels the same way!
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 12:56 PM
@WruceBayne -

Is he, though? 'Cause feel free to correct me if I'm wrong, but aren't you guys still whining over the fact that every Spidey Home-entry features an MCU character?

--which, might I add is one of Arad's and Pascal's requirements?

--Pascal and Arad who, mind you, go out of their way to make sure that Sony is just so generous that they "allow" the MCU to "share" the character?

As for your question, It's already been answered if you just scroll a bit higher instead of looking for the next passive aggressive question to which you already know the answer. Other than that, troll elsewhere.
cubrn
cubrn - 10/8/2024, 1:01 PM
@FireandBlood - the rumors are a disaster. I’m sure the film will be fine.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/8/2024, 1:07 PM
@DrReedRichards - I’m not trolling, that was a legitimate question. You’re just too sensitive and view everything as passive aggressive, you’re a grown man, tighten up Champ. But like I was saying before, whenever there’s something that works out Marvel, Disney and Feige are all knowing but as soon as we get a Thor: The Dark World or a Moon Knight minus the title character then it’s the directors fault or some unnamed producer who mingled in some way.
We don’t even have to mention that even YOU said that Sony decisions made the Spider-man movies a hit.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 1:09 PM
@WruceBayne -

You legitimately did not know who runs Marvel Studios?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/8/2024, 1:20 PM
@DrReedRichards - everyone knows who runs Marvel studios. My question was asking who’s the decision maker. If Sony had so much power in these decisions then Spider-man would’ve had some type of presence in a Venom movie.
Marvel is starting to rehash everything, they’re going back to the same actors(even though their characters died and there are other capable actors that fit Doom other than RDJ), they’re getting the same directors(which in my opinion is actually a good move), so why wouldn’t they try to do lightening in a bottle again with all 3 Spider-men? That deal didn’t workout just for Sony, Marvel profited through the roof on that.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 1:23 PM
@WruceBayne -

Your question was who runs Ms, which was some obvious passive aggressive trolling. Similarly, I responded with an equally obvious to answer question as a counter, which you've yet to own up to.

Until you do, don't expect to be taken seriously.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/8/2024, 1:24 PM
@DrReedRichards - Yeah! You must have insider information on the inner workings of the Marvel Sony contract so tell us!

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 1:30 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/8/2024, 12:38 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2024, 12:39 PM
Every time we get more news about this movie, it sounds even worse.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/8/2024, 12:49 PM
@mountainman - This isn't news.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/8/2024, 1:11 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - rumors, news, juicy tidbits. Don’t care what you call it, this sounds terrible.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/8/2024, 12:40 PM
I really hope Spider-Man 4 is just a smaller story with possibly Scorpion as a threat and Black Cat as a love interest. Dr. Doom feels like something better for a crossover project.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/8/2024, 12:40 PM
He won't appear, if he's even mentioned to begin with.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/8/2024, 12:41 PM
Holland's Spider-man movies are about everyone but him.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/8/2024, 12:42 PM
This scooper is notoriously a LIAR. Also, Marvel cant be this moronic. As dumb as they are sometimes this is pure IDIOCY.
Fares
Fares - 10/8/2024, 12:42 PM
User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 12:43 PM
What we'll be promised:
User Comment Image

What we'll be served:
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 1:02 PM
@DrReedRichards - why do you say that?.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/8/2024, 1:03 PM
@DrReedRichards - can you please for once just stop attacking the MCU.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 1:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

'Cause I dread the moment we'll hear how RDJ's Victor converses with other characters. I'm afraid they'll keep him as quippy as Stark, rather than make him regal and stoic.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 1:06 PM
@harryba11zack -

See, when I criticize this franchise it's because I deeply care for it. Unlike certain other users who shall remain nameless, unless they prefer otherwise.

But you already knew that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2024, 1:13 PM
@DrReedRichards - even with my mixed feelings on this route and casting , I don’t think that will be the case…

I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the reason RDJ came back was that it’s a completely different character then Tony

Also Feige said he wanted to do Victor Von Doom right and I don’t think making him just Tony would be it.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/8/2024, 1:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

I genuinely hope you're right, man. For obvious reasons, I'm way too invested in this.
RedFury
RedFury - 10/8/2024, 12:45 PM
Just dropping a reminder to folks that all these Spiderman 4 rumours aren't necessarily true, and shouldn't be something that makes you think that this movie is going to be disappointing already.

It's easy to get carried away and take these rumours as fact, but do yourself a favour and just think of it as nothing but fan-fiction for the time being. Be kind to yourself lol.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 10/8/2024, 1:14 PM
@RedFury - thank you!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/8/2024, 1:42 PM
@RedFury - agreed
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/8/2024, 12:48 PM
I love RDJ but this makes less sense than the D&W movie. If you're gonna recycle actors then use Christian Bale
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/8/2024, 12:52 PM
Sony just can't help themselves.

Save Tobey and Andrew for Secret Wars!
Vigor
Vigor - 10/8/2024, 12:54 PM
@ThorArms - yup. the thing that make this rumor believable is the fact that we know Sony can't help themselves lol
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/8/2024, 12:58 PM
Now Tom Holland is playing Doctor Doom too! This is getting out of control!

/s
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/8/2024, 12:59 PM
Spider-man will never go back to street level villains. The Vulture is as street level as we’re going to get from here on out. Every movie gets more grandiose as they move forward. He’s already been to outer space, he’s fought aliens and he’s dealt other dimensional villains, with his experience The Green Goblin doesn’t stand a chance.
