RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Female Lead And Villain Found - Will The Movie Include Gwen Stacy And Daredevil?

We may have a long-overdue update on Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 plans as rumours are swirling that the movie's villain and female lead have been cast. Will we see Gwen Stacy and Daredevil, though?

By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Despite what's felt like endless rumours about Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 plans, we're no closer to knowing what to expect from the wall-crawler's next MCU movie. 

Over the past 24 hours, the usual suspects on social media have hinted at Daredevil making an appearance; however, with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man fast approaching, they may, in fact, be referring to Charlie Cox's role in the upcoming animated series. 

Regardless, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has suggested that major Spider-Man 4 casting news is on the horizon after revealing the movie's "female lead and main villain [have] already [been] found." 

When this was put to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, he simply responded, "Remember when I mentioned the working title was Blue Oasis?"

At the time, the implication was that "Blue Oasis" is a reference to Spider-Man: Blue, a story recounting Peter Parker's romance with Gwen Stacy. If so, his comments suggest she's the "female lead" referred to above. 

It makes sense for the hero to meet her at college given that's how things played out in the comics. It's how Marvel Studios intends to handle the character that's most interesting, though, because many fans will no doubt be hoping she suits up as Spider-Gwen. 

MJ is expected to take a backseat in the story now she no longer remembers who Peter is, so a new love interest for this next trilogy makes sense. Hopefully, this Gwen avoids the same tragic end as her comic book counterpart and Emma Stone's Variant in The Amazing Spider-Man 2

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said of Spider-Man 4's script late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Holland added, "Obviously, one of the things to like bear in mind with Marvel is that there is, your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running, and you need to make sure that you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like, and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Related:

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/22/2025, 9:18 AM
if bringing in Gwen Stacy means no more Michelle Jones-Watson then go for it peter. HURRY!!

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/22/2025, 9:20 AM
No way they are cutting michelle and ned loose
mountainman
mountainman - 1/22/2025, 9:23 AM
Wait, if he meets her at college and she becomes Spider-Gwen, then this girl me met at college is from another universe? That sounds dumb.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/22/2025, 9:24 AM
Man what a loose rumor. I have one about the new XMen under the same vein:
- An actor is being eyed to play a male lead.
- A villain was chosen
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/22/2025, 9:24 AM
I know it's a different universe. However, wouldn't Peter avoid Gwen if he knows what happened to Garfield's Gwen?

Felicia Hardy would be a good shout.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 1/22/2025, 9:28 AM
@S8R8M - Gwen who doesn’t know he’s Spider-Man making him want to give it up while Black Cat encourages him to stop being Peter would be cool.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/22/2025, 9:28 AM
@S8R8M - only if they cast syder sweeney User Comment Image
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 1/22/2025, 9:26 AM
Minor nitpick but it’s so weird to say “Emma Stone's Variant in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Like, this isn’t official Disney literature, you can say “version” or “portrayal” lol
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/22/2025, 9:27 AM
the Less we have of Zendaya and her shitty fake MJ, the better.

with that said, still hoping for black cat and a street level story but highly doubt we get either
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/22/2025, 9:31 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Hear hear.
PC04
PC04 - 1/22/2025, 9:29 AM
No to "SPIDER-GWEN". Yes to the classic Gwen Stacy.

Spider-Gwen is fine and all in the SPIDERVERSE series but at this point she would not lend anything to the story in live action. This current version of Peter has barely been an actual "friendly neighborhood Spider-man". He's been Spider-Man in Space and saved constantly by his cast of friends.

We have to see Peter stand on his own two feet before introducing any of these other SPIDER people in the MCU. Given that Peters been through so much he should be mature and confident in his abilities.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 9:30 AM
I kinda hope we don’t get Gwen tbh and if we do , it will likely be a reinvention like MJ was which I wouldn’t mind since I like the latter.

I just would rather Peter’s other love interests that haven’t been shown on screen be given a shot such as Felicia…

It would be something different with him having a romance with someone that has her own alter ego that is perhaps trying to lure Peters to the dark side which he could be susceptible to this given the mental state he might have post NWH.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also didn’t we just get a rumor of them rewriting the script so if that’s the case then how have they cast the female lead & main villain already…

I’m thinking Marvel/Sony is leaking false info to throw people off the scent of the real thing or have it lost in the shuffle.

