RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4's Female Lead And Villain Found - Will The Movie Include Gwen Stacy And Daredevil?

Despite what's felt like endless rumours about Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 plans, we're no closer to knowing what to expect from the wall-crawler's next MCU movie.

Over the past 24 hours, the usual suspects on social media have hinted at Daredevil making an appearance; however, with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man fast approaching, they may, in fact, be referring to Charlie Cox's role in the upcoming animated series.

Regardless, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has suggested that major Spider-Man 4 casting news is on the horizon after revealing the movie's "female lead and main villain [have] already [been] found."

When this was put to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, he simply responded, "Remember when I mentioned the working title was Blue Oasis?"

At the time, the implication was that "Blue Oasis" is a reference to Spider-Man: Blue, a story recounting Peter Parker's romance with Gwen Stacy. If so, his comments suggest she's the "female lead" referred to above.

It makes sense for the hero to meet her at college given that's how things played out in the comics. It's how Marvel Studios intends to handle the character that's most interesting, though, because many fans will no doubt be hoping she suits up as Spider-Gwen.

MJ is expected to take a backseat in the story now she no longer remembers who Peter is, so a new love interest for this next trilogy makes sense. Hopefully, this Gwen avoids the same tragic end as her comic book counterpart and Emma Stone's Variant in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland said of Spider-Man 4's script late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it."

Holland added, "Obviously, one of the things to like bear in mind with Marvel is that there is, your film is a small cog in a large machine, and that machine has got to keep running, and you need to make sure that you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

"I feel like I owe it to [fans] to give and deliver the best version of what the next chapter for Spider-Man looks like, and I think that's really important, and I think the creative integrity for something like that is really important, and the studio is on board and supportive and really collaborative."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.