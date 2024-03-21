SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumor Roundup: Updates On Miles Morales, Kevin Feige's Clash With Sony, & More

Though a fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Tom Holland's take on the iconic Webhead has yet to be officially announced, we know plans are in place for a follow-up to the mega-successful No Way Home.

If recent rumors are to be believed, the announcement delay could at least partially be down to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures being unsure of the best way to proceed with the story, and we have heard that Kevin Feige has clashed with Sony execs Amy Pascal and Tom Rothman over the script.

Now, Daniel Richtman has shared some very interesting updates.

According to the insider, Rothman is the one who is "fighting with Feige over what to do with Spider-Man 4," and is determined to rush the sequel into development. Rothman is also said to want Jon Watts back at the helm, while Feige would prefer another director to take over, so Watts can move on to other projects.

Richtman also claims that, whether the movie is a major Multiverse adventure or a smaller-scale, street-level story, the current plan is to introduce a live-action take on Miles Morales.

On the animation side of the Spider-Verse, Richtman believes that "at least two" more movies are planned in addition to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

What do you make of these rumors? Drop us a comment down below, and have a look at the recently-released trailer for all live-action Spider-Man movies returning to theaters.

Amazing news. 🕷️#SpiderMan is back on the big screen. Join us for ALL 8 live action movies – Only in Select Theaters Beginning April 15. Get tickets now: https://t.co/TyDYIvzSBe pic.twitter.com/DUUWaXszsh — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) March 18, 2024

Holland and Zendaya will almost certainly return as Peter Parker and MJ, but the former is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final time in the red and blue suit.

During a recent interview, the actor said he feels that he's become too used to the "safety blanket of Spider-Man."

"I want to do things that scare me, things that make me uncomfortable. When you do what we do, you have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This show is a perfect example of that. Ben is consistently telling me, if you don’t commit, they won’t believe you. The reason I wasn’t committing is because I was afraid. I’ve never done anything like this before. I got so used to the Marvel machine and the safety blanket of Spider-Man, feeling like I was protected. So, doing something like this was incredibly scary, but because it was so scary, it was so fulfilling and so rewarding. Going forward, if there’s something that I feel like I can’t do, I want to do that one. Playing a sort of stupid English doofus is not what I want to do because that’s my life, right?"

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are currently working on the script, but we still don't know which of the Wall-Crawler's fearsome foes will be causing problems for Peter and co.

Most of Spidey's major bad guys have already been utilized in previous films (Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, etc), but a recent rumor claimed that the still untitled sequel will feature a villain we haven't seen in live-action yet.