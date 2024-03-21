SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumor Roundup: Updates On Miles Morales, Kevin Feige's Clash With Sony, & More

We have some (rumored) updates on the fourth Spider-Man movie, including the possible debut of Miles Morales, and exactly why Kevin Feige is clashing with Sony Pictures...

Mar 21, 2024
Though a fourth Spider-Man movie featuring Tom Holland's take on the iconic Webhead has yet to be officially announced, we know plans are in place for a follow-up to the mega-successful No Way Home.

If recent rumors are to be believed, the announcement delay could at least partially be down to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures being unsure of the best way to proceed with the story, and we have heard that Kevin Feige has clashed with Sony execs Amy Pascal and Tom Rothman over the script.

Now, Daniel Richtman has shared some very interesting updates.

According to the insider, Rothman is the one who is "fighting with Feige over what to do with Spider-Man 4," and is determined to rush the sequel into development. Rothman is also said to want Jon Watts back at the helm, while Feige would prefer another director to take over, so Watts can move on to other projects.

Richtman also claims that, whether the movie is a major Multiverse adventure or a smaller-scale, street-level story, the current plan is to introduce a live-action take on Miles Morales.

On the animation side of the Spider-Verse, Richtman believes that "at least two" more movies are planned in addition to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

What do you make of these rumors? Drop us a comment down below, and have a look at the recently-released trailer for all live-action Spider-Man movies returning to theaters.

Holland and Zendaya will almost certainly return as Peter Parker and MJ, but the former is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final time in the red and blue suit.

During a recent interview, the actor said he feels that he's become too used to the "safety blanket of Spider-Man."

"I want to do things that scare me, things that make me uncomfortable. When you do what we do, you have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This show is a perfect example of that. Ben is consistently telling me, if you don’t commit, they won’t believe you. The reason I wasn’t committing is because I was afraid. I’ve never done anything like this before. I got so used to the Marvel machine and the safety blanket of Spider-Man, feeling like I was protected. So, doing something like this was incredibly scary, but because it was so scary, it was so fulfilling and so rewarding. Going forward, if there’s something that I feel like I can’t do, I want to do that one. Playing a sort of stupid English doofus is not what I want to do because that’s my life, right?"

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are currently working on the script, but we still don't know which of the Wall-Crawler's fearsome foes will be causing problems for Peter and co.

Most of Spidey's major bad guys have already been utilized in previous films (Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, etc), but a recent rumor claimed that the still untitled sequel will feature a villain we haven't seen in live-action yet.

ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 3/21/2024, 4:36 PM
Street level or massive multiverse it will do well either way, but I’d rather they started from the beginning again with street level, so much more to this peters story now he’s alone with no gadgets and stuff
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 4:40 PM
@ManofSteel23 - agreed

NWH set it up perfectly imo.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/21/2024, 5:06 PM
?si=rl5E8h2p7eMzhxZb
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/21/2024, 5:10 PM
@ManofSteel23 - I agree, let's leave seeing more Peter's until Avengers:Secret Wars.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/21/2024, 5:30 PM
@bobevanz - the juice is loose indeed
Kurban
Kurban - 3/21/2024, 4:37 PM
Whatever. I’m resigned to the idea that we’re never gonna get a proper multi-movie Spider-Man epic that’s faithful to the first 100 issues of his series while incorporating the MCU interconnected angle. It’s just gonna be multiverse multiverse multiverse with cameos here and there and that’s it.
DankMan
DankMan - 3/21/2024, 4:37 PM
@Kurban - Perhaps after secret wars, but not with Tom Holland
Kurban
Kurban - 3/21/2024, 4:41 PM
@DankMan - I don’t even have faith in that
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/21/2024, 5:06 PM
@Kurban - as much as I enjoy MCU Spidey, I agree I do miss that. Would be fun to have atleast one movie that has Spider-Man all on his own.
Huskers
Huskers - 3/21/2024, 5:06 PM
@Kurban - Exactly! I am really getting tired of the MCU version of the Marvel Team-Up featuring Spiderman! 🙄
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/21/2024, 4:40 PM
Soon

User Comment Image
Waifuslayer
Waifuslayer - 3/21/2024, 4:41 PM
I couldn't care less if we get another Tony Stark Jr. movie.
Order66
Order66 - 3/21/2024, 4:41 PM
Spider-Man 4 should be street level, Spider-Man 5 should be Venom, then Spider-Man 6 should introduce Miles and the Multiverse aspect of the Spider-Verse that way Peter can retire and Miles takes over as the new MCU Spider-Man.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/21/2024, 4:44 PM
@Order66 - Bingo.

Only a handful of people want Miles now in the MCU.

We still need a street level Peter.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 3/21/2024, 4:50 PM
@Order66 - The idea of Miles taking over was short lived though. They’ve now shared each others space longer than they didn’t, and that’s how he’s been majorly popularised with the games, and after No Way Home especially, that’s something they’re going to grab with both hands. They want Spider-Men, and we all know what type of reaction a black character replacing a white character will get from half these losers.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 3/21/2024, 4:57 PM
@FireandBlood - You do not have any credibility in this discussion given your notorious bias
Ikusa
Ikusa - 3/21/2024, 4:59 PM
@Order66 - I fear we will never get the Venom/Spiderman interaction we want in the MCU
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/21/2024, 5:09 PM
@Order66 - I mostly agree. Kinda hope the sixth movie leaves out the Spider-Verse and is just Peter (and maybe Miles) going up against the Sinister Six.

And Spider-Man 5 having Venom in it would be perfect. Spidey picks up the Symbiote during Secret Wars and get's used to it, and SM5 has that classic rivalry (with an MCU Eddie)
Order66
Order66 - 3/21/2024, 5:11 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yes originally I always said I want #6 to be like the video game and it’s them 2 vs the new sinister six. But it seems like we’re getting more multiverse shenanigans so that’s why I said multiverse in 6.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/21/2024, 5:15 PM
@Order66 - yeah, no way we've seen the end of the Spider-Verse.

I honestly might even prefer the Venom movie to be the multiverse movie, as I can see the whole multiverse gimmick be over by the time the sixth one rolls around.

Could even bring back Garfield and Maguire for that one, if Venom has Kraven, Morbius and some others on his side.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 4:47 PM
As I have said before that while it may be too coincidental , I think a good way to introduce Miles is to have him & his family be in the same apartment building as Peter now…

In the next trilogy , we can see him develop a bond with that version of Miles before the latter gets powers and if Holland does want to stop then you can shift focus to him as the new MCU Spider Man (us having also formed a bond with that version already would be helpful too).

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/21/2024, 5:10 PM
@TheVisionary25 - exactly what I was thinking. Spider-Man 4 has Jefferson Davis as Spider-Man ally and as next-door neighbour to Peter and has him only mentioning Miles.

Miles can then be introduced in Spider-Man 5, which also sees him gets his powers. Spider-Man 6 has him suiting up alongside Peter, and at the end take over.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 5:27 PM
@bkmeijer1 - User Comment Image

I don’t like the idea though if introducing Miles and giving him his powers in the same movie so I think have him be in Spidey 4 (maybe not a big role but enough to start a friendship with Peter) and then give him his powers in 5.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/21/2024, 4:50 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/21/2024, 5:03 PM

I'd say please keep the animated stuff and weak copy Spidey away from live action because: 1) It will dilute the real Spider-Man Peter Parker's impact. 2) The morales spider-Man has a much smaller niche audience shared by comic books readers & people who like animated movies. I don't think the larger general movie going audience cares about adding animated characters to the MCU.

But it will obviously happen.

They should be happy with dominating both the animated superhero & live action superhero markets in theaters, but they will figure out how to mash them together and screw it up. There isn't anything Mickey the Rat can't figure out how to damage.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/21/2024, 5:14 PM
@DocSpock - I totally agree.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/21/2024, 5:06 PM
It pains me to say, but it’s time for the MCU to let Sony do their own thing with Spider-Man. They obviously aren’t learning anything and it doesn’t seem like they’ll extend after this two picture deal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 5:09 PM
@MyCoolYoung - there’s a 2 picture deal?.

I didn’t hear about that.
Order66
Order66 - 3/21/2024, 5:06 PM
Miles needs to be developed into Spider-Man, not shoehorned in like Doctor Doom in Secret Wars. Miles should get his powers in #5 and then full on Spider-Man team up with Peter in #6 that way he takes over when Peter either dies or retires.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/21/2024, 5:10 PM
I'd love to see a live action Miles. I wish they went with Miles instead of Parker in civil war.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/21/2024, 5:13 PM
@S8R8M - I wouldn't have minded that at all. Would Sony have introduced it's own Peter then though, or just kept continuing with Garfield?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/21/2024, 5:33 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Not a bad shout. Then Sony could of connected all of those Spinoffs with AG.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/21/2024, 5:12 PM
No way Tom Holland is done. Bet it's just a negotiating tactic. Even if it's a safety blanket, it's a dream job. And even if he does another trilogy, he's still young.

As for Miles, I rather see them wait until after Secret Wars. Maybe he shows up and gets his powers in Spider-Man 5, and has him suit up in Spider-Man 6.
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/21/2024, 5:16 PM
Miles isn't popular enough to take over from Peter Parker as Spider-Man, keep in the animated universe or stick him in The Spidey VillainVerse.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 3/21/2024, 5:21 PM
We JUST got Peter into a position of total independence. Give us at least one movie of just that. Not saying it can't have MCU connections, but I don't want to distract from Peter's solo journey with a Miles introduction or more multiverse stuff. Just let Peter get a job, meet some new people, and fight Kingpin or someone street level and personal. I'm cool with a Daredevil cameo if it makes sense, but this is a perfect opportunity to see who THIS Peter is by himself, and it seems to also be what the people and Marvel want. Seems like a no-brainer.

Don't get greedy, Sony. I know you want to make up for the SPUMC, but you're gonna shoot yourself in the foot.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/21/2024, 5:22 PM
@Order66 It seems we can't talk about that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2024, 5:23 PM
If true then Tom Rothman ain’t learned a goddamn thing from X Men Origins!!.

Dude has been the executive producing force behind a lot of good films but he’s also the guy who didn’t think a movie on Deadpool could be successful and is also responsible for the idea behind this aswell…

User Comment Image

Nobody’s perfect but in this case , I think Feige is in the right and should be allowed to do what he wants to especially since it’s made a lot of money for Sony thus far!!.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 3/21/2024, 5:23 PM
I'm kinda torn between wanting a truly solo street-level Spider-Man movie... and a Daredevil team-up movie.

I just hope they don't bring the multiverse back. NWH did that, it's time for something else. Nobody wants a L&T situation where they just double down on the previous movie and it ends up sucking.

Also, BRING BACK MICHAEL MANDO AS SCORPION
Order66
Order66 - 3/21/2024, 5:36 PM
Spider-Man 4 - Mayor Kingpin campaigns against street level heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil. Behind the scenes he uses Maggia, Hammerhead and Tombstone to expand his empire. Spider-Man teams up with DD in the early part of the movie against Kingpin and his goons. Second half of movie it’s Spider-Man by himself vs everyone. Exposes Kingpin and Kingpin goes to jail leading into DD Born Again season 2. Miles is Peter’s neighbor and they build a friendship throughout the entire movie. Post credit scene symbiote attaches itself to Peter.

Avengers 5 and Secret Wars - Peter is black suit Spider-Man.

