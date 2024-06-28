SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored Details On The Kingpin's Role And VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Mystery Villain

As far as we're aware, Marvel Studios still hasn't found a director for Spider-Man 4. It's looking increasingly unlikely that the movie will be released next year and, even with Kevin Feige heading to Hall H, an update in San Diego is doubtful because Sony Pictures controls the franchise.

There continue to be conflicting rumours about what we'll see in the movie, with Black Cat, Scorpion, Venom, and even The Kingpin all mentioned in recent months.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has chimed in with an update on the web-spinner's future, promising that "Spider-Man will be a very important character for these next few stories," including the upcoming Avengers movies.

The scooper later claimed that Tthe MCU's Kingpin "hates [Spider-Man and Daredevil] equally" and confirmed Mayor Wilson Fisk has a physical presence in the movie. Remember, it's previously been reported that Spidey and the Man Without Fear will team up to battle the villain as he looks to wipe out vigilantism.

The report later adds that, when it comes to Miles Morales' MCU future, there are "plans for him to be incorporated into the MCU storyline in live action, but really way down the line, so it will be a while."

Perez makes no mention of whether Peter Parker will don the alien suit and there's been a lot of speculation about that in recent weeks thanks to a weird, seemingly canon-breaking moment in the Venom: The Last Dance trailer.

Asked about that movie, he confirmed the threequel will include either an appearance or mention of Knull, God of the Symbiotes, and noted that Rhys Ifans is playing a new character, not a Curt Connors Variant.

Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4. Sydney Sweeny is rumoured to be playing Black Cat, and it's been widely reported - but not confirmed - that Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Paul Rudd will appear as Daredevil, The Kingpin, and Ant-Man.

As for who could direct Spider-Man 4, plenty of names are floating around online. Among them are Justin Lin (Fast & Furious), Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) and, most recently, Ms. Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire helmer Adam Wingard.

In terms of plot details, those are few and far between; the latest rumour to have surfaced suggests the plan is to pit Spidey against The Kingpin's goons, including Shocker and The Scorpion. It seems the idea is that the latter will acquire the Venom symbiote introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for Peter Parker to eventually don the alien suit heading into the next Avengers movies.

Spider-Man 4 doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.