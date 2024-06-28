SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored Details On The Kingpin's Role And VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Mystery Villain

Along with an update on plans for Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4, we have rumours about plans for The Kingpin, Miles Morales, and what the deal is with Rhys Ifans' Marvel return in Venom: The Last Dance.

By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

As far as we're aware, Marvel Studios still hasn't found a director for Spider-Man 4. It's looking increasingly unlikely that the movie will be released next year and, even with Kevin Feige heading to Hall H, an update in San Diego is doubtful because Sony Pictures controls the franchise. 

There continue to be conflicting rumours about what we'll see in the movie, with Black Cat, Scorpion, Venom, and even The Kingpin all mentioned in recent months. 

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has chimed in with an update on the web-spinner's future, promising that "Spider-Man will be a very important character for these next few stories," including the upcoming Avengers movies.

The scooper later claimed that Tthe MCU's Kingpin "hates [Spider-Man and Daredevil] equally" and confirmed Mayor Wilson Fisk has a physical presence in the movie. Remember, it's previously been reported that Spidey and the Man Without Fear will team up to battle the villain as he looks to wipe out vigilantism. 

The report later adds that, when it comes to Miles Morales' MCU future, there are "plans for him to be incorporated into the MCU storyline in live action, but really way down the line, so it will be a while."

Perez makes no mention of whether Peter Parker will don the alien suit and there's been a lot of speculation about that in recent weeks thanks to a weird, seemingly canon-breaking moment in the Venom: The Last Dance trailer. 

Asked about that movie, he confirmed the threequel will include either an appearance or mention of Knull, God of the Symbiotes, and noted that Rhys Ifans is playing a new character, not a Curt Connors Variant.

Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4. Sydney Sweeny is rumoured to be playing Black Cat, and it's been widely reported - but not confirmed - that Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Paul Rudd will appear as Daredevil, The Kingpin, and Ant-Man. 

As for who could direct Spider-Man 4, plenty of names are floating around online. Among them are Justin Lin (Fast & Furious), Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) and, most recently, Ms. Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire helmer Adam Wingard.

In terms of plot details, those are few and far between; the latest rumour to have surfaced suggests the plan is to pit Spidey against The Kingpin's goons, including Shocker and The Scorpion. It seems the idea is that the latter will acquire the Venom symbiote introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for Peter Parker to eventually don the alien suit heading into the next Avengers movies.

Spider-Man 4 doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

Thing94
Thing94 - 6/28/2024, 8:01 AM
Ugh, just don't mess this movie up
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2024, 8:08 AM
Disney Kingpin has had his a55 beat by 2 chicks, i don't think spider man will have much trouble with this version of the character.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2024, 8:12 AM
@harryba11zack - I have no shame be beat by women but to beat by ants that’s plain sad for any villian
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2024, 8:15 AM
@dragon316 - Both villains are being ruined due to the sh1t writers.
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/28/2024, 9:00 AM
@harryba11zack - Maybe this version in the movie will be spruced up with venom like Bane lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/28/2024, 8:08 AM
Is this guy gonna say anything new?

First he tells us that T'Challa II will probably become the Black Panther (well, duh, we all saw that end credits scene) and now he tells us that the next Spider-Man movie will probably be Spider-Man and Daredevil Vs Kingpin (which has been the main rumor for some time now).

Oh, my bad and that Spider-Man will *checks article* be an important character for Marvel and will be in the Avengers movies.

And we'll eventually get a Miles Morales Spider-Man. Gee really? You think so? what a scooper this guy is.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/28/2024, 8:41 AM
@ObserverIO - i think you know the answer to that question... they will keep rehashing/posting the same rumors/stupid shit we already know until 1 little thing is proven somewhat true... its an endless circle
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/28/2024, 8:40 AM
Wake me up with some real news......
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 8:42 AM
There’s so much potential now after NWH for this version of Spidey and his world such as the return of Mac Gargan for example..

I wouldn’t mind him being brought back as Scorpion to get revenge on Spidey but I think it would be cooler if he was Venom in this universe like he was in the comics at one point?.

Michael Mando has shown before he can go dark and and even crazy so to have him have the symbiote would be an exciting prospect imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

