SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored To Feature A Huge Return Along With TWO New Villains - Possible SPOILERS

It sounds like Tom Holland's Peter Parker is going to have his hands full in Spider-Man 4, as a new rumor claims that the web-head will be facing-off against two new villains and a face from his past...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 11, 2024 04:10 PM EST
Spider-Man 4, which recently enlisted Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm, is scheduled to begin filming next year, and while official plot details have yet to be disclosed, the rumors have really begun to pick up steam over the past few weeks.

This latest post from MTTSH claims that the movie will introduce two new villains, and Tom Holland's Friendly Neighbourhood Wall-Crawler will also have to contend with an old foe.

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to the reliable scooper, Michael Keaton will return as the Vulture. Fans wondered if they'd ever see Adrian Toomes again after his much-maligned cameo in Morbius' post-credits scene, but Keaton has expressed interest in revisiting the character.

Is there a chance Vulture could turn out to be an ally to Spider-Man following the events of Homecoming's stinger?

MTTSH also says that casting is underway for a new group of classmates for Peter, and once again mentions that a second female lead is being sought (there's a lot of speculation that this could be Black Cat).

Who could these new villains be? Another recent rumor claimed that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will appear, so he might count as one. We have also heard that the movie will introduce a bad guy who hasn't featured in any previous live-action Spider-Man movie.

Previous rumors have claimed that Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have had some disagreements when it comes to the story of Spider-Man 4, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse stuff back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

More recently, we heard that both studios had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie is still being described as an "Avengers-level event." There are also rumors that Spider-Man 4 will see Parker join forces with Venom to battle Knull, who will be introduced in Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ - though Deadline's report of Cretton taking the gig noted that their deals have yet to officially close.

Holland is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one or both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," the actor said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.

Related:

Recommended For You:

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/11/2024, 4:03 PM
User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 10/11/2024, 4:07 PM
Love it.
Keaton is always great.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 4:09 PM
These scoopers really need to get there stories straight…

So is this a Sony crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom to take on Knull or not?.

I mean I would gladly prefer it not to be but it just seems more & more that these scoopers are just throwing shit at the wall for clicks & engagement because that’s how their money rolls in.

Anyway rumor is that this apparent baddie that’s never been in a Spidey movie before is Mr Negative so if true then I’m all for that!!.

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 10/11/2024, 4:09 PM
Just keep Spidey street level.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 4:13 PM
@thebamf - agreed

It’s where he shines the most imo.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/11/2024, 4:14 PM
Every rumour about this movie sounds shit.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 10/11/2024, 4:14 PM
If they bring back Vulture's old behind, I'm boycotting the movie.🤣 Black Cat's definitely a no-brainer.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/11/2024, 4:18 PM
The casting criteria for Black Cat should prioritize two things: Acting ability and star power.

I'm kidding, the two things are boobs. Boobs are the only two criteria that matter.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/11/2024, 4:32 PM
@ObserverIO - Jokes aside yeah. She actually cool character, I dont want her to be you know, mcufied too much.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 4:20 PM
Also as much as I like Zendaya’s MJ , I would not want her back yet…

Give it another film or 2 before bringing her back just so the impact of the NWH ending can breathe a bit more.

However she is rather popular so from a business standpoint , I can understand bringing her back.

User Comment Image

I’ll be down for Michael Keaton being back with no mention of his time in Morbius lol…

I like that iteration of the Vulture and he’s great in the role as always!!.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/11/2024, 4:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Imo if they are rebooting with secret wars maybe they wanna hurry. Thats all I can think of.

Obviously I dont want to set peter back though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 4:43 PM
@ThePenguin - maybe but if it’s a soft reboot , you can just leave the Spider Man corner unchecked and continue on after 4.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/11/2024, 4:54 PM
@TheVisionary25 - True. With spiderman I can see them using excuse to get back to basic level. But I dont know. He's already kinda there, I guess we will see.
valmic
valmic - 10/11/2024, 4:30 PM
Just pull the trigger and change the site to Comicbookmovierumors.com
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2024, 4:39 PM
@valmic - Josh rules buddy
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/11/2024, 4:31 PM
I just hope they do something with Scorpion after all these years.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/11/2024, 4:32 PM
Sounds like an over-stuffed film full of rumors that came to pass, at this rate.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/11/2024, 4:35 PM
mcu trying to remember scorpion (Challenge impossible)

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 4:42 PM
@ThePenguin - lol

It would be funny with all these rumors that the movie just ends up being a Scorpion film


I wouldn’t mind though if they want to tie him into the Symbiote and make him Venom like in the comics though…

I can see Michael Mando really relishing that.

User Comment Image
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/11/2024, 4:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Imo I just want him to be scorpion personally. Let him go loose
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 4:58 PM
@ThePenguin - I would be cool with that too!!.

User Comment Image
cubrn
cubrn - 10/11/2024, 4:45 PM
Give me Kingpin bankrolling Prowler and Scorpion
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2024, 4:56 PM
@cubrn - I’m down for more Donald Glover!!.

User Comment Image

It would be a nice way to bring in Miles aswell.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/11/2024, 4:56 PM
I feel like I already read this same story in here days ago. 🤷‍♂️
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 10/11/2024, 4:59 PM
I just want to see Spidey and Daredevil together on the big screen.

View Recorder