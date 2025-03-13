SPIDER-MAN 4: Updates On Sadie Sink's Role Cast Doubt On Jean Grey, But She Could Play A "Major MCU Character"

SPIDER-MAN 4: Updates On Sadie Sink's Role Cast Doubt On Jean Grey, But She Could Play A &quot;Major MCU Character&quot;

Fans have been speculating about Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man 4 since the casting news broke yesterday, and we have some updates which may pain a clearer picture of the character she'll play...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 13, 2025 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

We got our first piece of major casting news for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' untitled Spider-Man movie yesterday, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink set to join Tom Holland for his fourth solo outing as the wall-crawling hero.

Deadline's report mentioned that the "prevailing theory" is that she will play Jean Grey, but the site added that she could appear as "another beloved redheaded Spider-Man character."

Jeff Sneider, who first reported on the rumor that Sink could be in line to play Jean in the upcoming X-Men reboot, has now shared some updates, and it sounds like the powerful mutant might be off the table.

In his newsletter, Sneider points out that Sony’s arrangement with Marvel requires the latter to provide each Spider-Man movie with a major MCU character. Jean Grey would certainly qualify, but adding her to Spider-Man 4 could "require Sony to give Lauren Shuler Donner a producing credit and fee, which Sony would be unlikely to agree to. Donner wasn’t mentioned in Deadline’s story alongside producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal."

It was assumed that the "redheaded character" mentioned must be Mary Jane Watson, but with Zendaya already playing "MJ" (they could always make Sink a Watson Multiverse variant), Sneider believes that Firestar and Black Cat are also "distinct possibilities."

Sure, Sink could dye her hair for any number of soles, but we just don't see it. Sink's natural color is something that sets her apart from many other young actors in Hollywood, so if we had to guess, we'd say there's a good chance her character will also have red hair.

Some pretty wild rumors relating to the film have been doing the rounds over the past couple of months, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers, Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil, The Punisher, Mephisto, Kingpin, and Knull just some of the characters mentioned as possible allies/villains for Holland's Peter Parker.

There hasn't been any talk of the X-Men being involved, but if Sink really is playing Jean Grey, it would obviously have major implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, most pertinently Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing." 

Who do you think Sink will play in the movie? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN 4 Casts Sadie Sink In Key Role - Possibly As Jean Grey... Or Mary Jane Watson!
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Casts Sadie Sink In Key Role - Possibly As Jean Grey... Or Mary Jane Watson!
SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored Update Sheds Light On Plans For The Movie's Villain And A Long-Awaited Debut - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4: Rumored Update Sheds Light On Plans For The Movie's Villain And A Long-Awaited Debut - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/13/2025, 8:43 AM
Maybe they're all wrong and she Mayday Parker.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/13/2025, 8:51 AM
She’s obviously Screwball
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/13/2025, 8:52 AM
@MisterBones - User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/13/2025, 9:03 AM
@MisterBones - Ok. I hate that idea and it's funny at the same time.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/13/2025, 8:51 AM
What about Firestar?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/13/2025, 8:55 AM
@Gmoney84 - that’s way more logical given her age. Now will they include iceman as well for the Super Friends.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/13/2025, 8:56 AM
@Gmoney84 - Firestar is possible, but trust me, nobody who writes at Deadline has a [frick]ing clue who that character is. Their "redheaded character" hint definitely related to Jean, even if it was just to get people talking.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/13/2025, 8:57 AM
She reminds me of the girl from Fulci's "The Beyond"

User Comment Image
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 3/13/2025, 8:58 AM
Honestly would love it if she was Toby's daughter mayday parker if they are doing the multiverse stuff.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/13/2025, 8:59 AM
Maybe she's just another of Peter's classmates 🤷‍♂️

Sneider is a bag of soggy farts. Don't listen to him, his "scoops" are laughable at best
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/13/2025, 8:59 AM
I doubt she’d be Mary Jane. She’s a little young to be adult Peter Parker’s girlfriend. Maybe she’s a multiverse spider girl or Firestar oooooor maybe… I mean

RUMOR: she’s the Hob Goblin (Ned’s going to teach her in concept art of course.)
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/13/2025, 9:01 AM
Harriet Osborne
ager
ager - 3/13/2025, 9:03 AM
Soooo. Could be anyone... even someone that doesn't have red hair. Great scoop. I heard it could be Rachel Summers or Marlo Chandler or a race swapped Scott Summers or Batwoman or Ben Parker
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 3/13/2025, 9:10 AM
It's not MJ. MJ is forever going to be black now, like Perry White, Nick Fury, and Kang.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder