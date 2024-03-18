SPIDER-MAN: All Eight Live-Action Movies Returning To Theaters From April 15 - Check Out A New Trailer

Confirming an earlier report, Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios have officially announced that all eight live-action Spider-Man movies will be swinging back into theaters for limited runs starting next month.

Beginning with Same Raimi's original big-screen outing for the iconic hero on April 15, another movie in the franchise will release every Monday, concluding with Spider-Man: No Way Home on June 3.

To mark the announcement, we have a new mash-up trailer which includes shots from Raimi's trilogy with Tobey Maguire, both The Amazing Spider-Man movies featuring Andrew Garfield, and the recent reboot trilogy starring Tom Holland.

As for the next time we'll see the Wall-Crawler on the big screen in a new adventure, we know that a fourth Spider-Man movie is in the early stages of development, but the project has yet to be officially announced.

Holland and Zendaya will almost certainly return as Peter Parker and MJ, but the former is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final time in the red and blue suit.

During a recent interview, the actor said he feels that he's become too used to the "safety blanket of Spider-Man."

"I want to do things that scare me, things that make me uncomfortable. When you do what we do, you have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This show is a perfect example of that. Ben is consistently telling me, if you don’t commit, they won’t believe you. The reason I wasn’t committing is because I was afraid. I’ve never done anything like this before. I got so used to the Marvel machine and the safety blanket of Spider-Man, feeling like I was protected. So, doing something like this was incredibly scary, but because it was so scary, it was so fulfilling and so rewarding. Going forward, if there’s something that I feel like I can’t do, I want to do that one. Playing a sort of stupid English doofus is not what I want to do because that’s my life, right?"

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are currently working on the script, but we still don't know which of the Wall-Crawler's fearsome foes will be causing problems for Peter and co.

Most of Spidey's major bad guys have already been utilized in previous films (Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, etc), but a recent rumor claimed that the still untitled sequel will feature a villain we haven't seen in live-action yet.