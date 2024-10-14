SPIDER-MAN: Andrew Garfield Teases Peter Parker Return "Assumptions [Are] Not Unfounded"

As rumours continue to swirl about Spider-Man 4, we've heard on multiple occasions that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return as their respective Peter Parker Variants.

If the latest online scuttlebutt is to be believed, Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man has been lined up to appear in Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday. From there, he'll supposedly take on a lead role in Avengers: Secret Wars and, looking even further beyond that, Sony Pictures may have its own plans for the British actor's web-slinger.

During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Garfield was asked if there have been any talks about a potential Marvel return.

"Yeah, of course, your assumption is not unfounded," he responded with a smile. "If I was in your position, I can imagine going, 'Yeah, he’s probably had some conversations,' too, yeah."

Pushed to elaborate, Garfield decided to skillfully dodge the question. "I also understand that question as well. I also understand in your position you’re going to be wondering, because it was such a success, that you’d go, 'Well they must be talking about it.' I could imagine how you imagine that to be true."

"This feels a little tantamount to illegal, kind of insider trading in some kind of way," he replied when Horowitz asked whether he should place a bet on Garfield suiting up as Spider-Man again. "No matter what I say, I could be held liable for that, and I’m going to decline to comment."

Something is clearly in the works and, following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we don't think Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will keep this next team-up under wraps. If anything, it will be promoted like Deadpool & Wolverine.

In 2022, Garfield confirmed he'd be open to playing Spider-Man again if the circumstances were right. "I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic."

"I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

Check out a clip from this new interview below.