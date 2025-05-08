SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Adds THE BEAR Star Liza Colón-Zayas; Rumored Details On Zendaya's Return As MJ

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Adds THE BEAR Star Liza Colón-Zayas; Rumored Details On Zendaya's Return As MJ

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast continues to web up some major talents, with The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas boarding the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up. We also have a big update on Zendaya's MJ...

By JoshWilding - May 08, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Deadline has confirmed that The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas is the latest addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While the deal has closed, there's no word on who the actor will play. 

There's been some chatter about the movie featuring a female villain, but we can only speculate on Colón-Zayas's role for the time being. 

Colón-Zayas won an Emmy for her role as Tina Marrero in The Bear and became the first Latina to earn an award in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy category. She also received nominations at Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes.

Other credits include IF, Cat Person, In Treatment, and David Makes Man. She's also well-known for her work on stage

Colón-Zayas now joins a cast that includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Jacob Batalon and Zendaya are expected to return as Ned and MJ, respectively. 

On that note, @MyTimeToShineH brings word that, "As of the latest draft, Zendaya is in Spider-Man 4, but her role is more in line with the size of her part in Homecoming."

That's not overly surprising, particularly as Peter Parker will likely have a new friendship group as a college student (remember, MJ and Ned were planning to set off for MIT in Boston). We'd also bet on Marvel Studios making us wait for Spidey's loved ones to remember who he is. 

Last December, Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal hyped up the web-slinger's next solo adventure."We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love Just Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When it was suggested that Spider-Man: Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the hero, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," the veteran producer teased. "That's what the movie is about."

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland revealed late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it," he concluded.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

