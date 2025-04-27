SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Reportedly Begins Shooting In August - What Does That Mean For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY?

We've known for a while that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to begin shooting at the end of the summer, and a new report suggests the plan now is for cameras to roll in early August.

There are concerns among fans about the movie meeting its planned July 2026 release, but whatever happens, it's going to open between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That points to it being a Multiversal movie, though there's a chance it could still be a "street-level" story if it's set in Battleworld's version of New York.

Of note is the fact that Tom Holland appears to have finished shooting his role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. He's been spotted alongside fiancée Zendaya in Los Angeles, and multiple sources have previously claimed that Spider-Man will factor into Avengers: Doomsday.

Holland now has time to shoot scenes for that movie if he returns to London in the coming months. We've heard that the plan is for the actor to factor into the next Avengers movie, though perhaps not in the "lead" role some claimed he'd have last year (the script has continued to evolve since The Kang Dynasty title was dropped).

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up, and it will be no easy feat topping the Spider-Men team-up we got in 2021. Of course, one way to do that would be to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Rumours about Marvel Studios' plans for Spider-Man: Brand New Day continue to swirl, with Venom, Chameleon, Scorpion, Ghost Rider, and more all said to be part of the movie at one time or another.

While it's likely that nobody is right about what's to come next year, one of the most exciting claims has suggested Willem Dafoe is in talks to reprise his role as the villainous Green Goblin.

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu last December, Dafoe was asked if he'd be down to continue Norman's story in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

These remarks echo what Dafoe said in 2023. "If everything was right, sure," he said of a possible return. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.