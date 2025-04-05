SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored Casting Update Revealed - Is Mister Negative Coming To The MCU?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally starting to take shape, and Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are currently rounding out the movie's cast. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will join Tom Holland, but beyond that, we only have vague character descriptions to go by.

The latest comes our way from scooper Daniel Richtman; he claims that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is looking to cast an Asian actor between the ages of 30 and 50 for a major role.

While there are many characters this could be for, the prevailing theory online is that we'll finally see the web-slinger battle Mister Negative in live-action. The villain was introduced as one of the big bads of the "Brand New Day" era in the comics and has taken centre stage in the Spider-Man video games.

On the page, Martin Li is a Chinese immigrant turned crime lord who gains his powers after being experimented on with a drug called "Shade," transforming him into a superhuman with a split personality.

As Mister Negative, he wields dark energy, can corrupt others' morals with a touch, and leads the Inner Demons gang in New York's Chinatown. His Martin Li persona is a philanthropist running the F.E.A.S.T. shelter, helping to mask his criminal side. The villain's powers stem from the Darkforce, granting him strength, agility, and a distinctive black-and-white appearance.

A frequent Spider-Man foe, he's driven by revenge against his former captors and a desire to control the underworld. His dual nature, benevolent Li versus ruthless Negative, creates a fascinating internal conflict, making him a complex antagonist for Peter Parker.

Marvel Studios' previous Spider-Man movies have introduced the concept of F.E.A.S.T., though Li wasn't mentioned or referenced.

Tom Holland wasn't in Las Vegas for Sony's presentation earlier this week because he's currently shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. However, the actor did appear via video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you," he told those in attendance. "I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

While Mister Negative isn't a classic Spider-Man villain, he does have a storied history with the web-slinger since debuting way back in 2008.

His presence could also lead to the wall-crawler turning to a hero like Shang-Chi for help, something we have seen happen in the comics (in one of writer Dan Slott's first post-"Brand New Day" stories, in fact).

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.