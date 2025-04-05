SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored Casting Update Revealed - Is Mister Negative Coming To The MCU?

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored Casting Update Revealed - Is Mister Negative Coming To The MCU?

Another casting call for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has found its way online today, and it sounds an awful lot like Marvel Studios might be looking to add the villainous Mister Negative to the movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 05, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally starting to take shape, and Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are currently rounding out the movie's cast. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will join Tom Holland, but beyond that, we only have vague character descriptions to go by. 

The latest comes our way from scooper Daniel Richtman; he claims that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is looking to cast an Asian actor between the ages of 30 and 50 for a major role. 

While there are many characters this could be for, the prevailing theory online is that we'll finally see the web-slinger battle Mister Negative in live-action. The villain was introduced as one of the big bads of the "Brand New Day" era in the comics and has taken centre stage in the Spider-Man video games. 

On the page, Martin Li is a Chinese immigrant turned crime lord who gains his powers after being experimented on with a drug called "Shade," transforming him into a superhuman with a split personality.

As Mister Negative, he wields dark energy, can corrupt others' morals with a touch, and leads the Inner Demons gang in New York's Chinatown. His Martin Li persona is a philanthropist running the F.E.A.S.T. shelter, helping to mask his criminal side. The villain's powers stem from the Darkforce, granting him strength, agility, and a distinctive black-and-white appearance.

A frequent Spider-Man foe, he's driven by revenge against his former captors and a desire to control the underworld. His dual nature, benevolent Li versus ruthless Negative, creates a fascinating internal conflict, making him a complex antagonist for Peter Parker. 

Marvel Studios' previous Spider-Man movies have introduced the concept of F.E.A.S.T., though Li wasn't mentioned or referenced. 

Tom Holland wasn't in Las Vegas for Sony's presentation earlier this week because he's currently shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. However, the actor did appear via video message. 

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you," he told those in attendance. "I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

While Mister Negative isn't a classic Spider-Man villain, he does have a storied history with the web-slinger since debuting way back in 2008.

His presence could also lead to the wall-crawler turning to a hero like Shang-Chi for help, something we have seen happen in the comics (in one of writer Dan Slott's first post-"Brand New Day" stories, in fact). 

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Characters From The Brand New Day Comics Who Could Be In The Movie
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Characters From The "Brand New Day" Comics Who Could Be In The Movie
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Be Casting For A Male Villain Aged 30-50
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Be Casting For A Male Villain Aged 30-50

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/5/2025, 11:28 AM
Mr. Negative is great! Personally I'd prefer to see him come to power after Fisk is taken down by BOTH Spidey and Daredevil
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 4/5/2025, 11:38 AM
God NO!!!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/5/2025, 11:39 AM
An Asian actor doesn't mean an Asian character when it comes to woke liberal activist filmmakers.

It could be alternate reality Doc Oc or Lizard or Sandman or almost anyone.

OT:

Warner Bros. are using that suit and collar and S insignia in Superman (2025), because they have the rights to those.

Original Superman is entering the public domain in maybe about five years.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder