SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Be Casting For A Male Villain Aged 30-50

Peter Parker is expected to face a female villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but we're now hearing that casting is underway for a secondary bad guy...

Apr 02, 2025
A recent rumor claimed that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will encounter a female villain for the first time in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it sounds like the wall-crawling hero may have his webs full with more than one bad guy.

Scooper Daniel Richtman reports that, in addition to the mysterious female foe, casting is currently underway for an actor aged between 30 and 50 to play an unnamed male antagonist.

There's already speculation that this could be a new take on Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, but there are numerous other possibilities. A previous rumor did suggest that Spidey would face a villain we hadn't seen in live-action before, which might narrow things down a little - although this could obviously turn out to be the other baddie.

Despite this week's title reveal, the plot of the fourth Spider-Man film remains mostly shrouded in mystery. Though "Brand New Day" is the name of a specific comic book storyline, the movie is highly unlikely to be anything close to a direct adaptation.

Late last year, a rumored synopsis for the then untitled Spider-Man 4 did the rounds online after showing up on a production website. The outline didn't garner much attention since fans figured it sounded a little too "basic," but with the Brand New Day title now confirmed, people are taking another look.

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

Even if this is accurate, it doesn't reveal very much. There are numerous possibilities for this "unlikely ally," but some fans are convinced it will be Sadie Sink's mysterious character and not a previously established MCU hero.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during Sony's CinemaCon presentation. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/2/2025, 11:11 AM
In honor of Val Kilmer, I'm going to suggest Tombstone.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/2/2025, 11:13 AM
@Lisa89 - Tombstone would be good for the overall street level stuff, too, because he can start getting into it with Fisk.
Repian
Repian - 4/2/2025, 11:12 AM
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/2/2025, 11:13 AM
Male villain? It’s Madame Web.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/2/2025, 11:13 AM
"A Male"
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/2/2025, 11:13 AM
Why not just animate all CBMs? No need to.worry about age, availability and what not.

Imagine a comic accurate Phoenix saga or Civil War in animation voiced by the same actors from live action.

Ne Zha 2 proved that animation is the best medium in telling age old tales as long as the creatives are great
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 4/2/2025, 11:34 AM
Id have said Kraven but they already wasted that character.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/2/2025, 11:44 AM
Sucks they wasted JJJ knowing Peter Parker was Spiderman. Would have been cool to get a Scorpion story tied to Jameson.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 4/2/2025, 11:47 AM
I thought Brand New Day was an April folks joke title

