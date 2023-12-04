SPIDER-MAN NOIR TV Show Webs Up THE PUNISHER Showrunner; Drew Goddard Eyed For SPIDER-MAN 4?

Sony and Prime Video’s Spider-Man Noir series has just found another showrunner, while a new rumour has emerged that points to Drew Goddard (Sinister Six) being a contender to helm Marvel’s Spider-Man 4.

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2023 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: Variety

Variety reports that Sony and Amazon’s live-action Spider-Man Noir TV series has enlisted Steve Lightfoot to serve as co-showrunner. He now joins Oren Uziel who, in February, was revealed as the project’s writer (he too will serve as co-showrunner).

Lightfoot was The Punisher’s showrunner when the Daredevil spin-off launched on Netflix. The series drew mixed reviews for its approach to Frank Castle but it still delivered a gritty and appropriately violent take on the vigilante.

Spider-Man Noir is expected to take place in 1930s New York City, though the trade reminds us that "the show will be set in its own universe and the main character will not be Peter Parker." That’s a baffling decision, but Peter’s absence is likely a result of Sony Pictures’ ongoing agreement with Marvel Studios to share the webbed wonder.

Lightfoot’s other credits include Shantaram, Hannibal, and Narcos.

Elsewhere on Prime Video, Silk: Spider Society is in the works from showrunner Angela Khan. Somewhat reassuringly, all of these small screen projects are being overseen by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

In related news, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that original Daredevil showrunner and the director of Sony’s scrapped Sinister Six movie, Drew Goddard, has emerged as Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ top choice to helm Spider-Man 4 should Jon Watts pass on the project. He’s come close to joining the MCU a few times and is thought to have made uncredited contributions to the first two Avengers movies.

We’ll see what happens, but if Goddard does replace Watts, he’s likely to receive a great deal of support from fans. As a director, he’s best known for The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Hailing from the 1930s during the Great Depression, Spider-Man Noir is an alternate version of the iconic Spider-Man character, blending the classic hero with a film noir aesthetic. The character, who is also named Peter Parker, is a gritty, trench coat-wearing hero who fights crime in a dark and corrupt New York City.

Embracing stealth and utilizing unconventional weapons, Spider-Man Noir is defined by his black-and-white visual style, reminiscent of old detective films. Nicolas Cage has portrayed the character in animation.

Let us know your thoughts on these latest Spider-Man updates in the comments section. 

bkmeijer1 - 12/4/2023, 4:55 PM
I feel tricked into reading an article about a scooper that hooks me in with a Variety piece of news.

Anyway, a Peter Parkerless Spider-Man Noir can still work as long as it has a Spider-Man as it's lead. Although a show about the perspective of a villain could be interesting too (in general that is).
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2023, 4:59 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah , me too

I’m so sick of the scoopers
MarvelZombie616 - 12/4/2023, 4:55 PM
Not bad!
These are actually exciting news for once.
marvel72 - 12/4/2023, 4:55 PM
Spider-Man Noir is my favourite alternate Spider-Man,hopefully it's good at least.
worcestershire - 12/4/2023, 5:27 PM
@marvel72 - for all their drama, Sony has some balls for the projects it greenlits. Spider-Man Noir could be amazing, especially since it’s coming on Amazon Prime.
PC04 - 12/4/2023, 4:55 PM
The bad ideas keep on coming.
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2023, 5:13 PM
@PC04 -Noir is an interesting world so a show set in it isn’t a bad idea itself imo…



The Parkerless direction they are going in might be.
garu - 12/4/2023, 4:57 PM
Too good to be true, but not surprised with how they're course-correcting.
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2023, 4:58 PM
Strange choice for Noir not to be Peter but that’s Sony for ya…

I did like Lightfoot’s work on Punisher for the most part so that’s good atleast!!

Anyway in regards to the MCU , I liked Watt’s extended origin take on Spider Man but I do hope we get someone new at the helm for 4 & beyond possibly with Goddard being a great choice imo!!.
DocSpock - 12/4/2023, 5:01 PM


I don't know.

Wake me up when the next MCU Spider-Man movie gets here, & it BETTER have DD & Kingpin in it.
MCUKnight11 - 12/4/2023, 5:01 PM
Goddard worked on Daredevil s1. If the rumors are true in that Born again leads directly into Spider-man 4, this might have some truth to it.
MyCoolYoung - 12/4/2023, 5:22 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I love the animated series but wtf was Ole Pete trying to do here lol
TheLobster - 12/4/2023, 5:04 PM
Would absolutely LOVE for Drew Goddard to helm the next Spider-Man trilogy.
Batmangina - 12/4/2023, 5:05 PM
I want Parker Peterson who identifies as Gwen and swims on the girl's team to fight the patriarchy and the widespread violence of misgendering and incorrect pronoun usage while caring for they's fragile Aunt Ben.
DarthAlgar - 12/4/2023, 5:38 PM
@Batmangina - And I want to tap Margot Robbie's back door, but it ain't gonna happen.
SirDuckAlot - 12/4/2023, 5:08 PM
Let Drew Goddard do what he wants.
TheUnworthyThor - 12/4/2023, 5:13 PM
I have no problem with this. People can like what they like and I’m happy for them. But I’ll never understand why people can be more excited for alternate Spider-men and alternate Batmen rather that independent superheroes that stand on their own even if they are lesser known. I know I’m in the minority but give me Ninjak or Black Hood or Shadowhawk or Nightwatch or The Question over Spider-man Noir or Batman Beyond any day of the week.

