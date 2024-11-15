SPIDER-MAN Rumor Roundup: Miles Morales, Black Suit, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cameo Plans, And More - SPOILERS

While Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have finally confirmed plans for Spider-Man 4 (with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm), everyone wants to know what's next for the wall-crawler.

There continue to be conflicting reports about plans for the movie and The Cosmic Circus has just shared some possible new intel. According to the site's Alex Perez, the plan is still for the alien costume to play a role in the Multiverse Saga.

He believes that will eventually lead to Knull and theorists that Peter Parker will die and be brought back by Spider-Man: No Way Home's Symbiote, creating a new Codex that brings the King in Black to Earth-616.

Beyond this Saga, "the idea is to go back to basics. They want to have that Devil’s Reign storyline play out in a Spider-Man film." In other words, Spidey's team-up with Daredevil remains in the works, even if it's no longer the plan for Spider-Man 4.

As for Miles Morales, the scooper has heard that many ideas have been batted around, including a solo project set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe and a role in the MCU that sets him up as Peter Parker's successor. For the time being, "the idea is that they would like for them to team up."

When it comes to the other live-action Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the idea is for them to show up somewhere but not necessarily as a package deal.

Perez also believes Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be one of Avengers: Secret Wars' leads and that he could still factor into Daredevil: Born Again beyond just a mention.

"I know they are trying to get him to appear in a short cameo in Daredevil: Born Again as a tease that Fisk and his Punishers are hunting vigilantes like him down, but I don’t know if it’ll pan out that we’ll physically see him," he teases.

So, plenty to mull over here even if much of it comes across more like speculation that concrete leaks. Despite a near-five-year gap since we last saw Spider-Man in the MCU by the time that fourth movie is released, there are clearly big plans for the web-slinger moving forward.

As noted, Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.