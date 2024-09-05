SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Prompts Speculation With "Secret Shoot Day" Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has shared a BTS photo to social media that's led to some speculation that he might be back in Peter Parker mode for a "secret" project...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Tom Holland has gained a bit of a reputation for revealing a little too much about his upcoming Spider-Man/MCU movies during interviews, to the point that it's now become a running joke. Even so, when the actor mentions a "secret" project, his fans are going to pay attention.

Holland shared a new behind-the-scenes photo to social media with the caption "secret shoot day."

This is highly unlikely to be Spider-Man 4 (the movie isn't scheduled to enter production until next year and doesn't even have a director attached), but there's some speculation that it could be for something else Spidey-related.

Venom: The Last Dance is also a long shot (the threequel comes out next month), but what about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse? Holland was rumored to make an appearance in the previous film, Across the Spider-Verse, and reports indicate that there were early plans for his take on Peter Parker to feature before a scheduling conflict got in the way.

Honestly, we'd say this is something else entirely. Holland was recently spotted in LA with a very non Parker-esque haircut, and appears to be sporting the same or a very similar look in this shot.

Previous rumors have claimed that Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have had some disagreements when it comes to the overall plot of Spider-Man 4, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller story. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

If we're speculating, we'd say Garfield and Maguire would be more likely to return for Avengers: Secret Wars, but that doesn't mean this next solo Spidey movie won't lay the groundwork.

No Way Home director Jon Watts will not return to helm the next film. Several filmmakers have been rumored to be in talks to take over, including Justin Lin (Fast & Furious), Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel, Batgirl).

Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ, but the actor is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one of both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.

Timerider
Timerider - 9/5/2024, 7:15 AM
Daredevil scene perhaps?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/5/2024, 7:44 AM
@Timerider - Unlikely TBH as have serious doubt Sony would permit that, not impossible however, but could be anything from a Disney theme part ride, video game, TV advert (maybe for a Sony product but could just as easily be for a fast food joint or soft drink) and could just be voice recording and/or may not be Spider-man related at all.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/5/2024, 7:20 AM
The multiverse plot was cool, but for the next Spidey film I truly hope it's a more scaled back film focusing on Parker finally being truly on his own juggling college and crimefighting just like the 90s cartoon.
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 9/5/2024, 7:30 AM
Kraven....... after credits scene
RedFury
RedFury - 9/5/2024, 7:32 AM
So this idea just came to me, but wouldn't it be a pretty cool creative and different film to have the focus on all three spideys, but in their respective timelines that culminates with all three of them joining forces in a multiversal event by the end of the film?

It's sort of like one of those movies that has seperate characters dealing with drama who's paths eventually align. We see them dealing with something very similar to eachother like a villain or whatever but with the differences of their timelines, and the plot then leads them all in a similar direction and we get to see them all together again by the finale. This would give us a look at each Spiderman's current life situation allowing fans to dip their toes back into those Spidey worlds they loved, all the while keeping the multiversal elements small until the very ending where we get to see the trifecta working their charm together.

I think it'd make for a pretty neat story.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 7:35 AM
@RedFury - that could be cool , I dig that!!.

I’m still holding out hope for the next film being street level since NWH set that up perfectly imo but if it is multiversal then that could be a nice take
RedFury
RedFury - 9/5/2024, 7:46 AM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah me too, the only issue I have with my own idea is that haha. I'd rather see a Spidey in the streets story as well.

But yeah if they're going to do all three , I feel like this could be a good middle ground to get a street level story that builds into a multiversal one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 7:49 AM
@RedFury - yep

Marvel , hire this man haha!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/5/2024, 7:37 AM
Well , it could be anything really (and I doubt it’s Spidey related).

It could be an ad shoot or even a photo shoot , maybe even a secret cameo in another movie?.

As of right now aside from a potential Spidey 4 , he doesn’t have film or tv projects in the works and is just focused on his Romeo & Juliet play which is transferring soon I heard to Broadway.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m glad he decided to take a break after he felt tired and burnt out but hope to see him in our screens soon since I like him as an actor.

View Recorder