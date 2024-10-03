SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Give Us A Better Look At Nicolas Cage And Confirm The Show's Villain

Prime Video's live-action Spider-Noir series officially began filming this week, and we got our first glimpse of star Nicolas Cage shooting a scene last night.

Now, Just Jared has shared some more set photos, giving us a much better look at Cage in his '30s attire while also confirming the show's main(?) villain.

As you'll see below, Cage is carrying a Daily Bugle newspaper prop in several photos, and the headline reads: "Silvermane Survives in Skivvies." Previous rumors have claimed that Silvio Manfredi, aka Silvermane, will be the primary antagonist. While that remains to be seen, he is clearly going to be a part of the show.

Hopefully, we'll get to see Cage suited-up as Spider-Man Noir soon (though the full costume really only adds a mask to the get-up he's wearing here). For now, have a look at the new set photos at the link below and let us know what you think.

We have new photos of Nicolas Cage filming "Spider-Noir," and his Daily Bugle prop newspaper might officially reveal the show's villain!



Click ⬇️https://t.co/imJtTxMJ0T — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 3, 2024

Cage joins Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez and Jack Huston. Jun Li is playing Wraith and it's assumed that Gleeson will play Silvermane (this has yet to be confirmed), but other bad guys - including the Sandman - are also expected to appear.

The show's official logline reveals that Spider-Noir “tells the story of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Though this has yet to be officially confirmed, Cage is believed to be playing a new take on Peter Parker's genetic clone, Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.