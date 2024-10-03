SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Give Us A Better Look At Nicolas Cage And Confirm The Show's Villain

More photos from the set of Prime Video's Spider-Noir have been shared online, giving us another look at Nicolas Cage's hero and seemingly confirming the show's main villain...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 03, 2024
Prime Video's live-action Spider-Noir series officially began filming this week, and we got our first glimpse of star Nicolas Cage shooting a scene last night.

Now, Just Jared has shared some more set photos, giving us a much better look at Cage in his '30s attire while also confirming the show's main(?) villain.

As you'll see below, Cage is carrying a Daily Bugle newspaper prop in several photos, and the headline reads: "Silvermane Survives in Skivvies." Previous rumors have claimed that Silvio Manfredi, aka Silvermane, will be the primary antagonist. While that remains to be seen, he is clearly going to be a part of the show.

Hopefully, we'll get to see Cage suited-up as Spider-Man Noir soon (though the full costume really only adds a mask to the get-up he's wearing here). For now, have a look at the new set photos at the link below and let us know what you think.

Cage joins Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez and Jack Huston. Jun Li is playing Wraith and it's assumed that Gleeson will play Silvermane (this has yet to be confirmed), but other bad guys - including the Sandman - are also expected to appear.

The show's official logline reveals that Spider-Noir “tells the story of an ageing and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Though this has yet to be officially confirmed, Cage is believed to be playing a new take on Peter Parker's genetic clone, Ben Reilly, aka the Scarlet Spider.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

RUMOR: Andrew Garfield To Return As SPIDER-MAN For At Least Two More Projects
RUMOR: Andrew Garfield To Return As SPIDER-MAN For "At Least Two More" Projects
I missed the part where there is live action, this definitely lowers my interest
@bobevanz - You don't like riveting action like this?

@ItsNotForMeWahh - 😆 friend request sent.
Ima be honest. I don't think he will wear the mask, and if he does, I think it will mainly be a stunt-man like with Mandalorian. Most likely will be for close ups or when the scene calls for the character to take off the mask.
Woohoo! This has the chance to be Prime Video's "The Penguin" or something. idk haven't watched the penguin yet
@JFerguson - the Penguin is so gd mf good. My mom couldnt believe it was Colin Ferrel underneath and now she’s hooked on it lol

