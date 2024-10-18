YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Artwork Reveals Closer Look At Peter Parker's Homemade Costume

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Artwork Reveals Closer Look At Peter Parker's Homemade Costume

Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been spotlighted at New York Comic Con with artwork that offers a detailed look at Peter Parker's first homemade costume. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 18, 2024 04:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

New York Comic Con is currently in full swing and a new look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been revealed today. As you can see, it puts the spotlight on the teenager's homemade costume. 

He likely won't be wearing that for long, though, as we know the wall-crawler will be outfitted with all manner of eye-catching costumes courtesy of Norman Osborn and Oscorp. 

Marvel Studios doesn't have a presence at NYCC beyond some displays on the show floor so we wouldn't anticipate a trailer or premiere date reveal for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man over the next couple of days

In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots.

Take a closer look at the animated Spider-Man below. 

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Head Writer and recently shared new insights into what fans can expect from the web-slinger's return to animation. 

"You know, I want to give a cliche, 'Expect the unexpected' answer but, honestly, I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he teased. "He's hanging around New York; it's not a huge intergalactic adventure."

"It's him at his roots and there are a lot of things we, as a fanbase, take at first glance and are like, 'Oh yeah, I know this part of the story.' That's been really fun to dig into: 'Maybe you don't know everything.' There are some surprises in there and I'm really excited to dig into those. It was really fun to subvert those expectations when they've been built up for so long," Tramell added. 

"It follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Marvel Animation executive Brad Winderbaum previously said of the show. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin."

"But because of things that happen in the Multiverse...because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man doesn't have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to arrive on Disney+ at some point in the next few months (perhaps as soon as next January).

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/18/2024, 4:20 AM
They look like undies , how about they make Iron Man suit him up like in the comics?!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/18/2024, 4:32 AM
Give the people what they want

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/18/2024, 5:22 AM
@FireandBlood - Be careful, you can't be making too much sense nowadays.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/18/2024, 4:39 AM
That's cool and all, but what about a release date? I'm expecting it to be released next year, but it would be nice to know when
Gambito
Gambito - 10/18/2024, 4:44 AM
Man what the hell is that? Easily the worst homemade suit of the franchise
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/18/2024, 5:31 AM
@Gambito - Which is so weird, considering the main MCU timeline gave us two of the best looking homemade suits in the franchise.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/18/2024, 5:17 AM
Can we just get the daredevil trailer already?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/18/2024, 5:21 AM
Of all the things they could do in animation with the Spider-Man IP, this was the best they could come up with ?
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/18/2024, 5:29 AM
I'm hoping this show is good. I'm happy whenever a piece of Spider-Man media comes out that I love. This show may surprise everyone and be a banger.

But

The more I learn about it, the less excited I become.

It's telling Peter Parker's origin in the MCU? Awesome! That's something they (understandably) glossed over aside from a few mentions, and it could be fun to see that in animated form. Oh wait, it's set in a different universe than MCU Spider-Man (the character that me and others are invested in).

Ok, that's disappointing, but the art style looks dope in those promo images, so maybe it'll still work well. *sees the leaked 3d animation* oh. Oh no.

Uuh, it'll be great to see Tom Holland reprise his role after like 4 years....no? He's not?

Is the theme song good at least? no? Oh ok.

Like I said, I'm open to being proven wrong. Even these elements which I don't like initially could become things I grow attached to as I watch the show.

But so far, things are not looking good.

