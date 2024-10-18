YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Artwork Reveals Closer Look At Peter Parker's Homemade Costume

New York Comic Con is currently in full swing and a new look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been revealed today. As you can see, it puts the spotlight on the teenager's homemade costume.

He likely won't be wearing that for long, though, as we know the wall-crawler will be outfitted with all manner of eye-catching costumes courtesy of Norman Osborn and Oscorp.

Marvel Studios doesn't have a presence at NYCC beyond some displays on the show floor so we wouldn't anticipate a trailer or premiere date reveal for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man over the next couple of days.

In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots.

Take a closer look at the animated Spider-Man below.

A full new look at the promotional display for YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN showcased at #NYCC! pic.twitter.com/2moUBcVQfq — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 17, 2024

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Head Writer and recently shared new insights into what fans can expect from the web-slinger's return to animation.

"You know, I want to give a cliche, 'Expect the unexpected' answer but, honestly, I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he teased. "He's hanging around New York; it's not a huge intergalactic adventure."

"It's him at his roots and there are a lot of things we, as a fanbase, take at first glance and are like, 'Oh yeah, I know this part of the story.' That's been really fun to dig into: 'Maybe you don't know everything.' There are some surprises in there and I'm really excited to dig into those. It was really fun to subvert those expectations when they've been built up for so long," Tramell added.

"It follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Marvel Animation executive Brad Winderbaum previously said of the show. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin."

"But because of things that happen in the Multiverse...because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man doesn't have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to arrive on Disney+ at some point in the next few months (perhaps as soon as next January).