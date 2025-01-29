YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 1 "Amazing Fantasy" Spoiler Recap: A New Take On HOMECOMING

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man opens in the familiar setting of Queens; the New York City skyline can be seen in the distance, with Avengers Tower among the many skyscrapers.

At home, Peter Parker is getting ready for his first day at Midtown High. He misses his train but hitches a ride from Aunt May; after expressing his gratitude for her and acknowledging Uncle Ben's passing, Peter hugs May and sets off for his first day at school.

However, it's then that a "Marvel Sparkle Circle" opens and out comes Doctor Strange in the midst of a battle with a Symbiote-like alien creature. Peter wastes no time trying to help those around him and saves Nico Minoru as the school is laid waste to. As they exchange pleasantries, a spider drops out of the portal and, when it closes, the web snaps and it lands on Peter's back.

It bites the back of his neck and the teenager passes out as the spider makes its escape on an unseen student's backpack.

Months later, Peter is now Spider-Man. Wearing a homemade suit and using rudimentary web-shooters, he swings to school - Rockford Bales High seeing as Midtown is still being rebuilt - after missing his train and beats up some muggers on the way, saving Harry Osborn's life in the process.

At school, we learn that Peter has feelings for his old babysitter Pearl Pangan and is now best friends with Nico (who also appears to be attracted to Pearl). Daydreaming in class, we watch as Peter sketches the classic Spider-Man suit before he's forced to make his excuses so he can leave and stop a high-speed chase. He defeats the bad guys and it seems people love their neighborhood hero.

Back at school, it's revealed that Pearl is dating Lonnie Lincoln, a high school jock who just so happens to be much smarter than Peter expects. They become lab partners and it's clear Lonnie is a good dude who wants to befriend Peter.

However, despite his happy-go-lucky exterior, Lonnie has a long way to travel home back to Harlem and puts up with microaggressions like a woman not wanting to sit near him on the subway and the cops following him as he walks back to his family's apartment.

Spidey, meanwhile, catches a robber who stole from a pizzeria. He convinces the owner to give her a break as she's recently lost her job and is having a tough time; the wall-crawler is given a pizza as a reward and heads home.

On the way, he finds a DVD player in the trash and notices a very nice car - the type of car that might belong to, say, Tony Stark - outside his apartment building. At home, May is there but she's not alone: Norman Osborn is sitting next to her and wants to talk to Peter!

