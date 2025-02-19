YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 9 "Hero Or Menace" Spoiler Recap: Norman Osborn's Plan Revealed

In the penultimate episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker has a rematch with the Scorpion and Norman Osborn's true colours are revealed courtesy of a jaw-dropping cliffhanger...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's penultimate episode, "Hero or Menace," finds Otto Octavius locked up courtesy of the Sokovia Accords (which he's none too impressed by). Norman Osborn visits him and takes great delight in gloating over Oscorp's many successes. 

Taking credit for Otto being locked up, Norman reveals that he made a deal with General Ross to acquire his former employee's inventions. The furious scientist hits back with some harsh words of his own and vows to take revenge. 

Big Donovan, meanwhile, sets out to steal Otto's tech from the cops transporting it. Nico Minoru and Pearl Pangan are heading home together when they're almost caught up in the attack...fortunately, Spider-Man - in the classic red and blue costume - is there to save them! 

As a fight between the 110s and Scorpions begins, Big Donovan shows his true colours when Mac Gargan nearly kills him; he flees from the fight, leaving Lonnie Lincoln to try and get his hands on some of that weaponry. Bulldozer holds Camilla Black back to give him a shot, but one of the canisters he discovers leaks and douses the teenager in gas. 

As Spidey's battle with Scorpion continues, Mac goes to stab Lonnie and it does nothing...in fact, his tail breaks because "Tombstone" has gained superhuman strength and invulnerability. Teaming up with Spidey, they manage to briefly take Scorpion down.

Their victory is short-lived when Mac fights back and seemingly kills Lonnie by burying him in some rubble. With Norman's words about respect still ringing in his head, Spider-Man doesn't hold back and savagely beats the villain...until Lonnie reemerges and stops him from delivering the killing blow. 

As the jock-turned-gangster runs off with the 110s, Peter makes things right with Nico before receiving a call from Osborn. He thanks the wall-crawler and offers some words of encouragement while praising his heroic actions. 

It's then that Norman's true colours are revealed. He meets with Oscorp scientists and we learn that Dr. Bentley Wittman has used Peter's blood (taken when he was injured) to replicate the spiders that gave him his powers...now, they can create more Spider-Men!

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

