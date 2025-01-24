YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN First Reactions Hail Wall-Crawler's New Series As A Spectacular Must-See

The social media embargo for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has lifted and, if these early reactions are any indication, Marvel Animation has delivered a win more in line with X-Men '97 than What If...? season 3.

Following Spider-Man: The Animated Series and The Spectacular Spider-Man was always going to be a big ask for the show. However, it sounds like a worthy successor to those, primarily because it respects the source material.

The visuals and performances are also praised, with several critics left desperate for a second season. The widely touted theme song also promises to be a treat for Spidey fans.

Critics were provided with all 10 episodes of the Disney+ series ahead of its January 29 premiere, meaning these social media verdicts are based on the entirety of the season. The review embargo lifts on 1/29 at 12am PT/3am ET.

Check out the first Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man reactions below, starting with those from ComicBookMovie.com's own Josh Wilding and Rohan Patel.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.