YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN First Reactions Hail Wall-Crawler's New Series As A Spectacular Must-See

The first social media reactions for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have swung online. All signs point to the Marvel Animation series being a worthy successor to the wall-crawler's previous shows...

By JoshWilding - Jan 24, 2025 04:01 AM EST
The social media embargo for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has lifted and, if these early reactions are any indication, Marvel Animation has delivered a win more in line with X-Men '97 than What If...? season 3.

Following Spider-Man: The Animated Series and The Spectacular Spider-Man was always going to be a big ask for the show. However, it sounds like a worthy successor to those, primarily because it respects the source material. 

The visuals and performances are also praised, with several critics left desperate for a second season. The widely touted theme song also promises to be a treat for Spidey fans. 

Critics were provided with all 10 episodes of the Disney+ series ahead of its January 29 premiere, meaning these social media verdicts are based on the entirety of the season. The review embargo lifts on 1/29 at 12am PT/3am ET.

Check out the first Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man reactions below, starting with those from ComicBookMovie.com's own Josh Wilding and Rohan Patel

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

Related:

Recommended For You:

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/24/2025, 4:48 AM
Dont care make Osborn right
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/24/2025, 5:07 AM
@Malatrova15 - You mean make Norman ‘great again’
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/24/2025, 5:36 AM
@Malatrova15 - Completely agree. This race/sex swap nonsense just needs to stop.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/24/2025, 5:42 AM
@KwisatzHaderach - he Is a murderer and get a 17 years old pregnant ...he was already Great, just fix his skin color...he looks like he's about to use a Fake 20 bill to Buy cigs
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/24/2025, 5:00 AM
These are the type of people who swoon over everything marvel their opinions don't mean shit
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/24/2025, 5:21 AM
@AllsNotGood - trade marvel for Orange Corpse and we have you
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/24/2025, 5:44 AM
@ProfessorWhy - just got rid of six MS13 gang mambers here in my street thanks to.him... Kinda active to be a corpse, Guess that means the guy after him was already dead
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 1/24/2025, 5:11 AM
I hopw what they're saying is true
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/24/2025, 5:14 AM
@breakUbatman - Honestly, I thought it was going to be bad - it's now one of my favourite Spider-Man adaptations ever.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/24/2025, 5:28 AM
@JoshWilding - ooooh 🤔 are you going to write a review?

I want to know where it ranks between 90's spiderman and spectacular spiderman. 👀
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 1/24/2025, 5:31 AM
@JoshWilding - That's encouraging, I'm always down to give any CBM a fighting chance regardless of public opinion. I'm always happy to see a quality show or movie - quality over faithfulness
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/24/2025, 5:40 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I am, and will also be posting episode recaps. The Animated Series will always be top tier for me because it's what I grew up on, and I'd say this is better than Spectacular (but feels very inspired by it).

It's the MCU meets Steve Ditko/John Romita Sr. The supporting cast is a little random (Nico, Pearl, Lonnie) but I loved them all by the end and characters like Daredevil, Scorpion, and Doc Ock...freaking awesome. They do some REALLY cool stuff with the origin story and visuals too.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/24/2025, 5:41 AM
@breakUbatman - I'd say this has both. Faithful to the comics but top-tier storytelling and animation. There's stuff here that's done better than the movies.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/24/2025, 5:27 AM
Ah yes, early reactions that are anything but not hyperbolic. What's new
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 5:31 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I think the issue with early reactions is not that they are positive because contrary to popular belief , they aren’t always but that the same critics that do the reactions are not always the same people that post reviews of the projects aswell.

Plus , you throw in other sites that have not given their reactions then that’s where the discrepancy can be
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/24/2025, 5:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 - true. In general it certainly feels like the former are much more positive than the latter.

Might be because the critics that post early reactions are different from the critics that post the reviews, but I honestly never really paid attention to that.
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/24/2025, 5:37 AM
Was What If season 3 good?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/24/2025, 5:44 AM
@Spike101 - good, but not as good as the first 2 seasons
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 5:42 AM
I really need to understand the fascination with Peter Parker/Spiderman.

This character's story has been told over and over again, with movies, animation, cartoons, and video games and obviously, I'm just waiting for the TV show announcement.

I don't get excited about him or even remotely enthusiastic about anything to do about anything upcoming about him.

It's time Marvel put their focus on Miles Morales, if they want to keep pushing anything Spiderman, his popularity has skyrocketed and he deserves a live-action trilogy and worldwide support.

I'm honestly tired of anything to do with Peter Parker, now this neighbourhood version is him younger and dealing with young issues, haven't we seen this before about him?

The world has changed, let's see the story of a black /Latino kid with superpowers dealing with issues in the real world because there will be a big difference if it's told accurately.

I say all this, but I can watch any new version of Batman all day, maybe because it is darker and more mature.

Anyway, I'm tired of Peter Parker, he needs to be replaced and do cameos.

For [frick]s Sakes

