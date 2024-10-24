YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Has Reportedly Been Delayed Following 2024 Premiere Rumors

Despite reports that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be released on Disney+ this year, it's now said that the Marvel Animation series has been pushed into 2025. You can find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Last Christmas saw the release of What If...? season 2 and with Agatha All Along wrapping up just in time for Halloween, the hope was that we might get another Marvel Animation series before the year is over. 

It's previously been reported that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man might debut in 2024, but according to The Cosmic Circus, we shouldn't expect to see the wall-crawler on Disney+ until 2025 at the earliest. 

"We can report that our sources have informed us of a delay for Marvel animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man until 2025," reads an X post shared by the site. "Sorry, Spidey fans!"

This is disappointing and we don't necessarily anticipate What If...? season 3 being ready in the next couple of months either. Marvel Zombies has been in production for a while, though that's surely a series Marvel would save for next Halloween.

On the plus side, it looks like we might get a Deadpool Holiday Special on streaming before 2024 ends.

In the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man D23 trailer shown to fans earlier this summer, Peter Parker's new origin story was revealed; during the teenager's first day at Midtown High, a portal opens above the school and Doctor Strange and a monster fall out of it...as does a spider.

That bites the future Spider-Man, rooting his origin story in magic rather than science. Some now-removed leaked snippets of footage drew a mixed response from fans and it's unlike anything we've seen from Marvel Animation before. 

In Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we’ve seen before and a style that celebrates the character’s earliest comic book roots.

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) serves as the show's Head Writer, while the cast is led by Hudson Thames as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

"It follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Marvel Animation executive Brad Winderbaum previously said of the show. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin."

"But because of things that happen in the Multiverse...because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

Stay tuned for updates on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as we have them.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Artwork Reveals Closer Look At Peter Parker's Homemade Costume
mountainman
mountainman - 10/24/2024, 8:09 AM
It’s absolutely insane how long animated shows take to produce these days.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/24/2024, 8:12 AM
@mountainman - Any type of show.
TV shows use to be over 20 episodes a season. Now? 6? 8? Maybe 10?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/24/2024, 8:21 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - True that all
shows tend to take longer to produce and give us fewer episodes than in the past.

Personally I always hated the network television 20+ episode seasons. There was always too much filler. 6-8 is usually too short though. 10-13 feels just right to me.

But animation? That should have a faster production time than a live action show.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/24/2024, 8:10 AM
Bring back the Spider-man we need

User Comment Image
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 10/24/2024, 8:23 AM
It can’t be this complicated to drop a [frick]ing cartoon
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/24/2024, 8:30 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I'm guessing they just wanns spread out their releases as much as possible. Daredevil premieres in March and Ironheart somewhere in the summer, so I don't expect to see this show in the first half of next year
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 10/24/2024, 8:36 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I hate that, it’s just a spider cartoon, not even MCU either.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/24/2024, 8:32 AM
I didn't expect it either. If an animated show is gonna premiere in the remainder of this year, I think it's gonna be Marvel Zombies.

As for this show, I'm guessing it'll premiere in Q3. We'll get Daredevil and Ironheart before that, and Eyes of Wakande in late 2025 probably. Four shows a year is a lot.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2024, 9:09 AM

Silly stuff. I'm sure the kids will like it though.

View Recorder