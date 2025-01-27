YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season 2 And 3 Officially In The Works; New Hot Toys Figure Revealed

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ this Tuesday and, as we recently told you, all 10 episodes will be released across just four weeks.

Some fans have wondered whether Marvel Studios might be rushing the series out like Echo (the sooner those episodes drop, the sooner it's forgotten). Glowing first reactions went a long way in debunking that notion, as does the news Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will return for season 2...and season 3!

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently spoke to The Movie Podcast and confirmed the show is sticking around for the long haul.

"I've fallen so head over heels in love with these characters and I also, by the way, I've now read all the scripts for season 2," he started. "We're halfway through the animatics."

"What Jeff is building brick by brick in this show is starting to pay off. You feel it in season 1. You grow connected to these characters so when everything starts to lock into place and starts to pay off by the end of the season, I feel it in my soul. It just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons."

"We're greenlit for season three so in a couple of weeks, I'm going to hear his pitch for the third season of this show," Winderbaum confirmed. "I'm like a fan, I cannot wait."

It appears three seasons is the go-to for Marvel Animation as What If...? lasted that long and X-Men '97 has (so far) only been greenlit up to a third season. With this being Spider-Man, though, there's a very good chance it lasts well beyond that...provided enough fans tune in over the next month.

Along with a new 30-second teaser for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, we have a new Hot Toys figure set to be released under the company's affordable, entry-level Honō Studio banner. You can check those out below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.