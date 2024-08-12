YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Stills Highlight The Show's Spectacular Animation Style

Marvel Studios wrapped up its major D23 offerings with a Marvel Animation panel on Saturday that featured a first look at several MCU TV shows, including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

No footage from that has leaked online - a stark contrast to Friday night - but we do have some new stills which highlight the unique, eye-catching animation style we'll see when the web-slinger returns to Disney+.

There's an incredible amount of detail in each scene and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man feels very Steve Ditko-inspired.

In the D23 trailer shown to fans in Anaheim, Peter Parker's (Hudson Thames) new origin story was revealed; during the teenager's first day at Midtown High, a portal opens above the school and Doctor Strange and a monster fall out of it...as does a spider. That bites the future Spider-Man, rooting his origin story in magic rather than science.

Months later, Spidey dons a homemade costume and eventually finds an unexpected ally in Norman Osborn, a character we now know will be played by Colman Domingo.

Talking at the event, the actor said, "I didn't know much about Norman, and I don’t know why I’ve been drawn to villains – I’m a good human being – but I do believe that everyone has the power to turn in some shape or form. If you weren’t given enough hugs or love or support, you can go to the dark side. To become a part of the MCU as Norman means everything to me."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Marvel Animation has yet to announce the show's full voice cast, though it was previously rumoured that the show features Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn.

A premiere date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has not been announced but, like X-Men '97 season 2, What If...? season 3, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies, it's expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in the next 18 months.

