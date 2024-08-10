Marvel Animation Showcases Impressive Slate At D23 As Colman Domingo Joins MCU As Norman Osborn

It was Marvel Animation’s time to shine at D23 this evening and we have updates on X-Men ‘97, What If…? season 3, Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Marvel Zombies. Check it out!

Marvel Studios' Marvel Animation panel just wrapped up at D23 and we’re disappointed to report that none of the footage shown to fans at the event has been shared online. It’s not all bad news, though, as we do have some big MCU updates for you.

An X-Men '97 season 2 sizzle reel kicked things off and confirmed the team will wear the black and yellow uniforms from Grant Morrison’s New X-Men run.

The preview then revealed plans for characters like Apocalypse, Bishop, Danger, Mariko, Polaris and Danger to appear when the critically acclaimed revival returns to Disney+ in the not-too-distant future.

It was also confirmed that What If...? season 3 will be the show’s last. Oscar Isaac is set to reprise his role as Moon Knight, with Ironheart and White Vision now set to appear. One episode will see a team led by Captain America control Gundham-style mechs to battle Gamma Monsters. And yes, Sam Wilson says "Avengers Assemble!"

Eyes of Wakanda is a four-part series delving into Wakanda’s history. An Iron Fist will appear and veteran storyboard artist Todd Harris developed the series alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Next up was Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. As you can see below, a whole host of heroes, villains, and supporting characters have been unveiled. Among them will be Norman Osborn who, in this world, serves as Peter Parker’s mentor in place of Iron Man. However, his methods are a little less heroic.

The big news is that Fear The Walking Dead star Colman Domingo is lending his voice to Norman! So much for those Kang the Conqueror rumours, eh?

As for the web-slinger, What If...? star Hudson Thames is set to reprise the role.

Footage shown to fans included Spidey’s first meeting with Doctor Strange, numerous costumes, and a Venom-like villain we believe is based on Blackheart, not the Symbiote. However, the big twist here is that a spider which drops from the creature’s portal bites Peter and grants him his amazing abilities.

That means his powers are rooted in magic, not science.

Finally, fans got to sink their teeth into a Marvel Zombies preview. Now confirmed as What If…? sequel, it will be four episodes long and is rated TV-MA. In the trailer, Shang-Chi and Katy are attacked by the undead, with the former bitten on his arm. However, Wenwu appears and uses the Ten Rings to save his son before we jump five years into a post-apocalyptic future.

Which of these Marvel Animation TV shows are you most excited about?

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/10/2024, 5:32 PM
Imma be honest. I wouldn't mind seeing this in live action if Kang is never seen again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 5:35 PM
@MCUKnight11 - agreed.

It’s an inspired choice for Norman tbh.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/10/2024, 6:14 PM
@MCUKnight11 - who's Kang?
theprophet
theprophet - 8/10/2024, 5:33 PM
no release dates?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 5:35 PM
@theprophet - they probably no longer want to date shows or movies if they aren’t certain that they will premeire then.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 8/10/2024, 5:33 PM
there's no rules on actors or actresses playing different characters throughout the same cinematic universe
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 5:34 PM
I still think What If has more potential then has been explored and could be explored further but it also makes sense to end it in S3 especially if it comes out next year…

You have it in 2025 and then we get Doomsday & Secret Wars in 2026/27 to end the Multiverse Saga since this iteration of the concept is rooted in the multiverse.

Anyway , Colman Domingo is a great choice for Norman Osborn and can’t wait to hear him in the Spidey show!!.

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2024, 6:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - they just gotta let the MCU portion go and go all out. Can’t waste time on what if Thor was a party bro
CoHost
CoHost - 8/10/2024, 5:38 PM
Domingo's winning an Oscar next year.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 5:39 PM
I wonder if the Iron Fist we see in Eyes of Wakanda is one from the comics or an original one?.

User Comment Image

I hope it’s the former.
GM1988
GM1988 - 8/10/2024, 5:41 PM
Its interesting that Spidey's powers are rooted in magic, not science in Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man as the Spider-Man comes out of a portal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 5:45 PM
@GM1988 - it might come out of a portal but idk if that necessarily means it’s rooted in magic (though there’s certainly precedent for that in the comics).

User Comment Image
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/10/2024, 5:47 PM
I liked maybe a couple episodes of What If...? season 1, and I liked a few season 2.

The bar is VERY low for season 3.
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 8/10/2024, 5:53 PM
Colman Domingo is cast as Norman Osborne in the MCU, Nice!? Maybe Damson Idris as Norman!?
Taonrey
Taonrey - 8/10/2024, 6:24 PM
@Truoptimusprime - not in the mcu, it’s for the animated show friendly neighborhood Spider-Man which is in its own universe
Bryan93
Bryan93 - 8/10/2024, 6:05 PM
I only care for Daredevil.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/10/2024, 6:20 PM

I don't like any of the animated stuff, but I know that many people do. I hope these things are well made and bring them a lot of enjoyment/entertainment.

Cheers!
Astroman
Astroman - 8/10/2024, 6:48 PM
On that slate it’s X-Men ‘97 S2 for the win!

