Marvel Animation Showcases Impressive Slate At D23 As Colman Domingo Joins MCU As Norman Osborn

Marvel Studios' Marvel Animation panel just wrapped up at D23 and we’re disappointed to report that none of the footage shown to fans at the event has been shared online. It’s not all bad news, though, as we do have some big MCU updates for you.

An X-Men '97 season 2 sizzle reel kicked things off and confirmed the team will wear the black and yellow uniforms from Grant Morrison’s New X-Men run.

The preview then revealed plans for characters like Apocalypse, Bishop, Danger, Mariko, Polaris and Danger to appear when the critically acclaimed revival returns to Disney+ in the not-too-distant future.

It was also confirmed that What If...? season 3 will be the show’s last. Oscar Isaac is set to reprise his role as Moon Knight, with Ironheart and White Vision now set to appear. One episode will see a team led by Captain America control Gundham-style mechs to battle Gamma Monsters. And yes, Sam Wilson says "Avengers Assemble!"

Eyes of Wakanda is a four-part series delving into Wakanda’s history. An Iron Fist will appear and veteran storyboard artist Todd Harris developed the series alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Next up was Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. As you can see below, a whole host of heroes, villains, and supporting characters have been unveiled. Among them will be Norman Osborn who, in this world, serves as Peter Parker’s mentor in place of Iron Man. However, his methods are a little less heroic.

The big news is that Fear The Walking Dead star Colman Domingo is lending his voice to Norman! So much for those Kang the Conqueror rumours, eh?

As for the web-slinger, What If...? star Hudson Thames is set to reprise the role.

Footage shown to fans included Spidey’s first meeting with Doctor Strange, numerous costumes, and a Venom-like villain we believe is based on Blackheart, not the Symbiote. However, the big twist here is that a spider which drops from the creature’s portal bites Peter and grants him his amazing abilities.

That means his powers are rooted in magic, not science.

Finally, fans got to sink their teeth into a Marvel Zombies preview. Now confirmed as What If…? sequel, it will be four episodes long and is rated TV-MA. In the trailer, Shang-Chi and Katy are attacked by the undead, with the former bitten on his arm. However, Wenwu appears and uses the Ten Rings to save his son before we jump five years into a post-apocalyptic future.

