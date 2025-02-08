YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN TV Spot Highlights Peter Parker's Prodigy, Ricochet, And Dusk Suits

Peter Parker hit the big time in last week's episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, donning a spectacular Oscorp suit created for him by Norman Osborn.

However, before showing off his new look as Spider-Man, the teenager was outfitted with three different identities by his mentor: Prodigy, Ricochet, and Dusk. They all flopped, but the series did a phenomenal job translating them from page to screen.

In a new TV spot for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, you can take a closer look at Spidey's short-lived suits in action. And, if you need a reminder of how things played out, our episode recaps can be found here.

Collider recently spoke to Spider-Man voice actor Hudson Thames and asked if the series diverging from the MCU gave him a little more creative freedom with how he portrayed the web-slinger.

"Totally, I kind of had to, there, there was a period in between What If...? and Spider-Man where, yeah, you know, we had conversations with Marvel, and I was just trying to kind of decide the "what if" character I was kind of walking this line of obviously trying to give honest performances, but also honor what Tom had done and give people what they were expecting and wanting out of that Spider-Man. And so for this, to be able [just be] Hudson felt really nice."

The actor also shared his excitement for fans to see the evolution of Peter's dynamic with Norman, a character comic book fans know best as the villainous Green Goblin.

"I love Peter Norman's relationship in this show so much, and I, and I love, I love the kind of reapproach to it in this kind of new way. Where we kind of don't know if we love Norman the whole time, you know. Yeah, Norman, like so many other characters in the show, we see a lot of familiar like Marvel faces appear throughout this series."

Which of Spidey's new suits was your favourite? Check out this TV spot below and let us know your thoughts in the usual place.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.