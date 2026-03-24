SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Is The Biggest Trailer In History With Over 1.1 Billion Views

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues making history.

After previously webbing up the biggest trailer debut ever with 718.6 million views in 24 hours—demolishing Deadpool & Wolverine's record-breaking 373 million views—the teaser is now officially the biggest trailer of all-time.

Sony Pictures has confirmed that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer received a massive 1.1 billion views during its first four days online. It's the first movie trailer to ever achieve that feat, and this surely bodes well for the movie's box office success this summer.

It's always tough to say whether online interaction like this translates to ticket sales. However, after Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed just shy of $2 billion in 2021, we'd bet on this follow-up surpassing that figure...and perhaps grossing more than December's Avengers: Doomsday.

"I think one of the things I've enjoyed most about my tenure as Spider-Man is sharing the screen with Robert Downey Jr. and really building that Spider-Man, Iron Man relationship," Tom Holland recently said. "But I am so excited for people to see John Bernthal as the Punisher in this movie. You know, he's come from a very different world."

"He's in the R-rated universe, and we've basically picked him up and plonked him into our world, and he absolutely sings in this movie. He is incredible. The relationship between Spider-Man and the Punisher is so funny, and it changed a lot, and it evolved a lot as we were shooting because Jon and I would improvise."

"It started as this relationship of two people that really kind of hate each other, I guess, and then as we started improvising, it became this big brother-little brother rivalry, and it might be my favourite dynamic that I've ever seen with Spider-Man," the actor added.

Many questioned Sony's approach to marketing the next Spider-Man movie, especially when we'd originally expected a trailer to debut over the holidays with either Avatar: Fire and Ash or Anaconda. Now, it's fair to say that the studio was right to build anticipation.

How many times have you watched the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer?

THANK YOU to the fans for making the #SpiderManBrandNewDay trailer the biggest global launch of ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/vKuWGyMgqE — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) March 24, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.