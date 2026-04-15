Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merchandise Reveals Savage Hulk, Tombstone, Scorpion's Mask, And More

Following Sony Pictures' CinemaCon panel on Monday, the first wave of Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise has been revealed. While there's no sign of anything quite as big as the name of Sadie Sink's mystery character, we still have plenty to discuss.

There's a hi-res shot of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, our first look at The Scorpion's mask, and the movie's rumoured big bad, Tombstone, in all his LEGO Minifigure glory.

Thanks to Screen Rant, you can see several new Hasbro products below. These are aimed at younger fans, but the toys officially identify Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Hulk as the "Savage" version. For what it's worth, he's green here, not grey.

Look closely at the one piece of packaging, and you'll notice our best look yet at The Scorpion's mask. We wouldn't read too much into the presence of "Black & Gold Spider-Man," as that looks a lot like the suit Peter Parker wore in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Three Spider-Man: Brand New Day LEGO sets have also been swung online, though we'd advise relying too heavily on these for plot spoilers. Still, we do get to see Tombstone for the first time, and he's looking very comic-accurate.

Will Spidey and The Hulk really battle Boomerang and Tarantula at the Department of Damage Control headquarters? Probably not, but these will have some basis in reality, even if it's just location and design choices.

Fuel kids’ Super Hero role-play adventures with the Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase (76349). This dynamic gift idea for boys and girls ages 8 years old and up features Spider-Man, Tombstone, Tarantula and a DODC Guard in action in and around the iconic vehicle from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Inspire imaginative play with minifigure accessories: Spider-Man has hand-held spider webs, Tombstone has 2 stud shooters, Tarantula has spiked hands and feet, and the DODC Guard has handcuffs and a non-functioning shooter. The rugged, 6-wheel vehicle has 2 stud shooters, an opening roof hatch to access the cockpit, an opening rear to access the on-board prison, plus suspension for rough terrain. Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase makes a great birthday, holiday or any day gift idea for young Super Heroes. And with the LEGO Builder app, kids can zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. This building set contains 367 pieces.

Swing into Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie action with this Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash (76350) building toy, a great gift for boys and girls ages 8 years old and up. Kids can play out endless explosive adventures with a cast of LEGO Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Tarantula, Scorpion, Boomerang and Hotdog Vendor minifigures, plus a large Hulk figure. Transparent posing sticks attach to the office building walls to enable midair action. Pushing a trigger at the rear causes the front wall to blast apart, revealing the mighty Hulk. Kids then rebuild the wall for new adventures. Smaller builds and accessories that inspire imaginative role play include Spider-Man’s web, furniture, construction tools, a reception area, park area and a hotdog vendor’s cart, which opens to reveal sausages and bread. And with Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app, friends and family can use their own devices to join the creative fun. This building set contains 534 pieces. Bring Super Hero action from Spider-Man: Brand New Day to life with this fully articulated Spider-Man Hero Figure (76346) building set. Standing over 14.5 in. (36 cm) tall, this highly posable LEGO Marvel figure puts endless play and display possibilities into kids’ hands. With 24 points of articulation, right down to individually movable fingers, kids can play out web-slinging movie scenes, imaginative adventures of their own and create dynamic displays for their room. The Super Hero toy building set comes with a nameplate and detachable webs for both the brick-built figure and an accompanying Spider-Man minifigure. This Marvel collectible for kids makes a great birthday, holiday or any day gift for boys and girls ages 12 years old and up. And with the LEGO Builder app, kids zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. This building set contains 813 pieces.