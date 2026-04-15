Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merchandise Reveals Savage Hulk, Tombstone, Scorpion's Mask, And More

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merchandise Reveals Savage Hulk, Tombstone, Scorpion's Mask, And More

The first Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise has been revealed, revealing new looks at the Savage Hulk, Tombstone, Scorpion's mask, and even some potential plot spoilers.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 12:04 PM EST

Following Sony Pictures' CinemaCon panel on Monday, the first wave of Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise has been revealed. While there's no sign of anything quite as big as the name of Sadie Sink's mystery character, we still have plenty to discuss.

There's a hi-res shot of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, our first look at The Scorpion's mask, and the movie's rumoured big bad, Tombstone, in all his LEGO Minifigure glory.

Thanks to Screen Rant, you can see several new Hasbro products below. These are aimed at younger fans, but the toys officially identify Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Hulk as the "Savage" version. For what it's worth, he's green here, not grey.

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Look closely at the one piece of packaging, and you'll notice our best look yet at The Scorpion's mask. We wouldn't read too much into the presence of "Black & Gold Spider-Man," as that looks a lot like the suit Peter Parker wore in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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Three Spider-Man: Brand New Day LEGO sets have also been swung online, though we'd advise relying too heavily on these for plot spoilers. Still, we do get to see Tombstone for the first time, and he's looking very comic-accurate. 

Will Spidey and The Hulk really battle Boomerang and Tarantula at the Department of Damage Control headquarters? Probably not, but these will have some basis in reality, even if it's just location and design choices.

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Fuel kids’ Super Hero role-play adventures with the Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase (76349). This dynamic gift idea for boys and girls ages 8 years old and up features Spider-Man, Tombstone, Tarantula and a DODC Guard in action in and around the iconic vehicle from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Inspire imaginative play with minifigure accessories: Spider-Man has hand-held spider webs, Tombstone has 2 stud shooters, Tarantula has spiked hands and feet, and the DODC Guard has handcuffs and a non-functioning shooter. The rugged, 6-wheel vehicle has 2 stud shooters, an opening roof hatch to access the cockpit, an opening rear to access the on-board prison, plus suspension for rough terrain.

Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase makes a great birthday, holiday or any day gift idea for young Super Heroes. And with the LEGO Builder app, kids can zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. This building set contains 367 pieces.

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Swing into Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie action with this Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash (76350) building toy, a great gift for boys and girls ages 8 years old and up. Kids can play out endless explosive adventures with a cast of LEGO Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Tarantula, Scorpion, Boomerang and Hotdog Vendor minifigures, plus a large Hulk figure. Transparent posing sticks attach to the office building walls to enable midair action.

Pushing a trigger at the rear causes the front wall to blast apart, revealing the mighty Hulk. Kids then rebuild the wall for new adventures. Smaller builds and accessories that inspire imaginative role play include Spider-Man’s web, furniture, construction tools, a reception area, park area and a hotdog vendor’s cart, which opens to reveal sausages and bread. And with Build Together mode in the LEGO Builder app, friends and family can use their own devices to join the creative fun. This building set contains 534 pieces.

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Bring Super Hero action from Spider-Man: Brand New Day to life with this fully articulated Spider-Man Hero Figure (76346) building set. Standing over 14.5 in. (36 cm) tall, this highly posable LEGO Marvel figure puts endless play and display possibilities into kids’ hands. With 24 points of articulation, right down to individually movable fingers, kids can play out web-slinging movie scenes, imaginative adventures of their own and create dynamic displays for their room.

The Super Hero toy building set comes with a nameplate and detachable webs for both the brick-built figure and an accompanying Spider-Man minifigure. This Marvel collectible for kids makes a great birthday, holiday or any day gift for boys and girls ages 12 years old and up. And with the LEGO Builder app, kids zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. This building set contains 813 pieces.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 4/15/2026, 12:50 PM
So...no Grey Hulk
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/15/2026, 1:05 PM
@MonkeyBot - Amazing after all of Disney’s acquisitions, they still can’t make another solo Hulk movie.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/15/2026, 1:06 PM
Please tell me he's actually going to wear this in the movie and it's not just for the toy.

User Comment Image
Kiba
Kiba - 4/15/2026, 1:09 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I wouldn't count on it.
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/15/2026, 1:33 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - maybe few minutes
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/15/2026, 1:33 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - It looks vastly different from the suit he wore in the trailer. So I wonder if that's his second suit after Spider-Man defeats him in battle their first encounter.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/15/2026, 1:37 PM
@SonOfAGif -

i can definitely see Tombstone being like The Tinkerer was and supplying the underworld with advanced weaponry.

if that's the case, it would be a good opportunity to tag up on the Power Broker thread from the FAWS show.
FinnFangFoom
FinnFangFoom - 4/15/2026, 2:08 PM
@SonOfAGif - there is a rumor going on, but I won't spoil it, if it happens to be true.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/15/2026, 1:12 PM
What's with HULK'S design? Why does it look like he can transform around the chest to naval area?
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/15/2026, 1:28 PM
@KennKathleen -

going by the box, looks like you can shake his arms and another head mold will flip out of the chest piece.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/15/2026, 1:33 PM
i know we have 3 months to go butninreally like the fact that we still know so little about the story.

& even tho all these elements and characters seem disparate, i also like that they're putting Spidey in an active world - though i'm sure some of what we've been shown is misdirection. i think Spider-Man shines best when he's bouncing off the larger Marvel universe. he's their Mickey Mouse, after all...
Huskers
Huskers - 4/15/2026, 1:50 PM
Ugh! I really wanted to see Grey Hulk. Smarter than Savage Hulk, more dangerous than MCU’s Professor Hulk! There’s so many things they can do with the Hulk, but feels like they’re just pissing it all away.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/15/2026, 2:07 PM
@Huskers -

could be a misdirect!

but i agree. i get the feeling they don't want to do too much with Hulk while the rights issue is still in flux, then they're tapped for ideas whenever that gets worked out.

i do wish they'd just go thru with a Hulk film and break off Universal however they need to instead of blue-balling us ad infinitum.
Huskers
Huskers - 4/15/2026, 2:14 PM
@themawisdead - feel the exact same! But still feel like they can’t get him right. Like their take on Smart/Professor Hulk sucked. He was milquetoast. In Peter David’s run in the comics, Professor Hulk was still very dangerous. But yea, I agree, they’re all over the place with him. Hated what the Russo’s did with him.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/15/2026, 1:55 PM
But where is the mandarin and his Scorpion tank?
Huskers
Huskers - 4/15/2026, 2:09 PM
And of course there’s a black and gold Spider-Man! 🙄 It’s apparently a Disney rule that he has to change costumes at least 3 times in a movie in order to sell more toys. Looks like in this one, we’ll be getting classic Spidey, black and gold, and Man-Spider to meet their quota. 🙄

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