Spider-Man: Brand New Day Now Looks Set For Spectacular $230M – $250M Domestic Box Office Debut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day could have one of the biggest openings of the decade when it swings into theaters at the end of the month.

This week, Deadline reported that box office tracking was in the $180 million to $190 million range, but a lot of analysts felt that this sounded way too low. Jeff Sneider predicted a debut of between $225 million and $245 million in his latest newsletter, but even this may have been too conservative.

According to Box Office Pro, the latest solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

"Franchise IP has had a tough go of things so far in July, with Supergirl underperforming compared to expectations and Moana en route to the same this weekend. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, that trend looks to be changing; pre-sales started off strong and tracking has been ticking upwards, indicating that even if, as our forecasting panel currently predicts, Brand New Day doesn’t open to Spider-Man: No Way Home numbers, it should still give cinemas a welcome boost as they close out the summer."

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

This would obviously be a huge win for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and superhero cinema in general. The MCU has been crying out for a big Deadpool and Wolverine-sized hit, and the recent Supergirl proved to be a critical and commercial disaster for DC Studios.

You can have another look at the new Brand New Day TV spot with more footage of Spidey taking on the Hulk below.

New spot for Spider-Man Brand New Day with new footage https://t.co/iQz5rtq94B — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) July 10, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.