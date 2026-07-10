Spider-Man: Brand New Day Now Looks Set For Spectacular $230M – $250M Domestic Box Office Debut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Now Looks Set For Spectacular $230M – $250M Domestic Box Office Debut

A lot of analysts felt that the recent tracking estimates sounded way too low, and we're now hearing that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could open to a massive $230M – $250M later this month...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2026 12:07 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day could have one of the biggest openings of the decade when it swings into theaters at the end of the month.

This week, Deadline reported that box office tracking was in the $180 million to $190 million range, but a lot of analysts felt that this sounded way too low. Jeff Sneider predicted a debut of between $225 million and $245 million in his latest newsletter, but even this may have been too conservative.

According to Box Office Pro, the latest solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler could take in as much as $230M-$250M in North America alone when it releases on July 31.

"Franchise IP has had a tough go of things so far in July, with Supergirl underperforming compared to expectations and Moana en route to the same this weekend. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, that trend looks to be changing; pre-sales started off strong and tracking has been ticking upwards, indicating that even if, as our forecasting panel currently predicts, Brand New Day doesn’t open to Spider-Man: No Way Home numbers, it should still give cinemas a welcome boost as they close out the summer."

If the movie does get closer to the $250 million range, it would come in just below the mighty No Way Home, which took in $260.1M domestically in December 2021.

This would obviously be a huge win for Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios, and superhero cinema in general. The MCU has been crying out for a big Deadpool and Wolverine-sized hit, and the recent Supergirl proved to be a critical and commercial disaster for DC Studios.

You can have another look at the new Brand New Day TV spot with more footage of Spidey taking on the Hulk below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/10/2026, 12:49 PM
It's Happening
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/10/2026, 12:50 PM
Makes sense. I’ve already got tickets to see it with my son on the 29th and then again with both kids and wife on the 31st. We are all stoked!!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/10/2026, 12:56 PM
@FrankenDad - Party of 5 for me.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/10/2026, 1:29 PM
@OneMoreTime - you going with @doubled and @allsgood?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/10/2026, 12:56 PM
I don't care if it makes a trillion dollars. GIVE ME A GOOD MOVIE. Money is the reason Marvel's in this mess! There's only so many nostalgia bullets left in the chamber
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/10/2026, 12:59 PM
Lmao, will make more in 1 weekend in North America ALONE, than Supergirl did in its entire run worldwide..... Granted thats kind of like comparing an A list vs B/C list character but still...

anyways, got opening day tickets to see this with the wife and im wicked pumped. havent read any spoilers and only watched the trailer. thats good enough to get me hyped
grif
grif - 7/10/2026, 12:59 PM
sounds about right. might be more. its going to be a monster for sure
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/10/2026, 1:05 PM
These movies have already proven to make BANK. I wouldn't doubt it at all.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/10/2026, 1:06 PM
I dont think they know how Shockers gauntlets are supposed to work?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2026, 1:07 PM
Honestly if this turns out to be the case then it’s not just a much needed win for Sony , Marvel & superhero cinema but live action blockbusters aswell…

The likes of The Mandalorian & Grogu , MOTU , Disclosure Day & Supergirl have underperformed or straight up flopped at the box office so if this (and the Odyssey) do well then it will show there is still some life left for those kind of films but we’ll see.

Also far be it for me to defend Jeff Sneider but his prediction doesn’t seem too conservative or off the mark atleast going by this range so it’s likely imo it opens in the 225-245 million range domestically.

Anyway , I already got my tickets and can’t wait to see the film since it seems good-solid imo!!.

User Comment Image
Mumbo
Mumbo - 7/10/2026, 1:10 PM
Really curious if this is going to out-gross Doomsday and that's wild if it does.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 7/10/2026, 1:14 PM
Of course it’s going to do well. It’s Spider-Man.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/10/2026, 1:16 PM
Well judging by the thumbnail, Shocker is definitely coming back, still only one gauntlet I see.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/10/2026, 1:23 PM
that seems too high, unless the reviews are amazing.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/10/2026, 1:31 PM
A Toby and Andrew universe movie would make so much money.....no brainer
LSHF
LSHF - 7/10/2026, 1:31 PM
How often is box office tracking correct?

Are we taking this too seriously?

Just curious.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2026, 1:33 PM
@LSHF - tracking depends on a case by case basis and we definitely take all this shit way too seriously.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/10/2026, 1:40 PM
I'm not remotely shocked. I grabbed our tickets for the 31st like 2 weeks ago, and even then I managed to get 2 of the last like 6 seats in our showing.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/10/2026, 1:47 PM
I'm sticking with 280M US, 0.5B WW.

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