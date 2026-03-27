SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Reveals How Sadie Sink's Jean Grey Reshaped Villain Plans

Speculation surrounding Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day role has quietened down in recent weeks, even after the first trailer stopped short of pulling back the curtain on the Stranger Things alum's mystery character.

The first casting rumour came shortly after she was cast, when Jeff Sneider reported that Sink would play Jean Grey. Multiple names have been thrown around since then, though at least a couple of reliable leakers have backed Sneider up.

In the latest episode of The Hot Mic, the reporter shared a big update on what he's been hearing about Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day role as the movie nears its July release date.

"I feel like there's a difference between reporting on certain things during pre-production, when somebody's casting up a movie, and then when they're testing a movie, or it's already wrapped," Sneider told co-host John Rocha. "I hear that she is, in fact, playing Jean Grey."

"They're still working on VFX and stuff like that, but I think you can take it to the bank that we're going to see a new Jean Grey," he continued, admitting that he's unsure of whether her identity is meant to be a big reveal in the movie.

Sneider went on to explain that both Anne Hathaway and Sarah Snook passed on a lead female role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and believes that, when both of them passed, Marvel Studios decided to "beef up" Jean's role in the movie. Rocha then posited that perhaps Keith David's character, widely speculated to be The Jackal, is now filling that villainous void.

The insider also shared a minor update on The Batman Part II, saying Robert DeNiro and Stellan Skarsgård both passed on playing Christopher Dent.

During a recent interview with Vogue, Sink refused to share any details on the MCU movie, but said her Spider-Man: Brand New Day experience is "the most Zen" she's ever felt on a set.

Check out the record-breaking trailer for the movie below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.