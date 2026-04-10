Spider-Man: Brand New Day Synopsis Reveals Surprise Avengers: Doomsday Link - But Is It Real?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters this summer, but despite its proximity to December's Avengers: Doomsday, the two movies aren't currently expected to be linked.

Rumour has it that Tom Holland doesn't even appear in Doomsday, presumably meaning he's being saved for Avengers: Secret Wars. While not confirmed, this isn't too hard to believe; the actor had a sizeable role in Infinity War and only a few minutes of screentime in Endgame.

Marvel Studios has played fast and loose with the MCU's timeline during the Multiverse Saga, and with no movies set for release between Doomsday and Secret Wars, the events of that first battle with Doctor Doom aren't likely to have any noticeable ripple effects.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 premieres on Disney+ next March, but if the set photos are any indication, the action isn't playing out on Battleworld. Well, unless New York is left mostly untouched, which was kind of the case in the Secret Wars comic.

GamesRadar+ has unearthed a "new" Spider-Man: Brand New Day synopsis on Regal Theatres, which states, "After Doomsday, Peter Parker tries to focus on college and leave Spider-Man behind. But when a new threat endangers his friends, he must break his promise and suit up again, teaming with an unexpected ally to protect those he loves."

On the one hand, Spider-Man: Brand New Day taking place after Avengers: Doomsday seems unlikely. Then again, Ant-Man and The Wasp was released after Avengers: Infinity War and, up until the post-credits scene, played out entirely before Thanos' attack.

However, this synopsis is nearly identical to the one first published on production websites in late 2024. That revealed the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" title long before it was officially announced, so there's a chance the information does come from Sony Pictures. That or theater chains are all accidentally using an outdated "synopsis" (you can read the latest, officially released version below).

S, is it real? There are arguments to be made for and against, but if Spider-Man: Brand New Day is indeed set after Avengers: Doomsday, it could go some way in explaining the presence of Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. She's supposedly set to appear in Secret Wars, too, remember...

THIS INFORMATION BEING OUT THERE SINCE OCTOBER 2024 😭😭😭. Not only is the title right there but the plot is EXACTLY what is being set up and is the most obvious way for them to do it. pic.twitter.com/qQKoDhTmEM — ray (@27__ray) April 1, 2025

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.