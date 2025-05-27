SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Avengers Team-Up Will Mark An Unexpected First For The MCU's Peter Parker

Yesterday, the news broke that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be joined by Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The trades have yet to confirm the report, but it comes from a source with a solid track record, so we'd be shocked if it doesn't pan out.

Part of Sony Pictures' deal with Disney/Marvel Studios to share the web-slinger appears to be the inclusion of an MCU character in each of Spidey's movies. Why? Well, it increases interest in them and leads to a bigger box office haul (a must for Sony when the House of Mouse gets a cut).

That explains why Iron Man and Captain America were part of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Nick Fury was later put front and centre in Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Spider-Man: No Way Home giving Doctor Strange a key supporting role.

If Spider-Man: Brand New Day does indeed feature Bruce Banner, what you might not realise is that this will be the first time Peter and The Hulk have interacted in the MCU .

It's such an iconic pairing (we'll be bringing you a breakdown of some of their most iconic comic book stories later today) that it's admittedly hard to believe they've yet to meet.

However, the Hulk was in outer space when Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming took place. After the Jade Giant crashed to Earth in Avengers: Infinity War, he was there when Iron Man and Spider-Man battled Cull Obsidian, but never in the same vicinity as the wall-crawler due to how the battle played out.

Spidey was then blipped on Titan while Bruce was in Wakanda, and even though they were on the same battlefield in Avengers: Endgame (and at Tony Stark's funeral), the two heroes once again didn't interact on screen. This means we've somehow got nearly a decade into Spider-Man's tenure in the MCU, and he and the Hulk have never officially "met."

What will Ruffalo bring to the table in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? It sounds like he has a sizeable role in the movie, and we wouldn't be surprised if he's one of the professors in Peter's college (likely Empire State University). From there, we have to believe Hulk will get dragged into the action, no doubt fighting Spidey before they inevitably team up.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.