SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Avengers Team-Up Will Mark An Unexpected First For The MCU's Peter Parker

Now that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has seemingly added an OG Avenger, speculation is running rampant about what we'll see from that character in the movie. However, it will also mark an interesting first.

By JoshWilding - May 27, 2025 05:05 AM EST

Yesterday, the news broke that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be joined by Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The trades have yet to confirm the report, but it comes from a source with a solid track record, so we'd be shocked if it doesn't pan out. 

Part of Sony Pictures' deal with Disney/Marvel Studios to share the web-slinger appears to be the inclusion of an MCU character in each of Spidey's movies. Why? Well, it increases interest in them and leads to a bigger box office haul (a must for Sony when the House of Mouse gets a cut).

That explains why Iron Man and Captain America were part of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Nick Fury was later put front and centre in Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Spider-Man: No Way Home giving Doctor Strange a key supporting role. 

If Spider-Man: Brand New Day does indeed feature Bruce Banner, what you might not realise is that this will be the first time Peter and The Hulk have interacted in the MCU

It's such an iconic pairing (we'll be bringing you a breakdown of some of their most iconic comic book stories later today) that it's admittedly hard to believe they've yet to meet. 

However, the Hulk was in outer space when Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming took place. After the Jade Giant crashed to Earth in Avengers: Infinity War, he was there when Iron Man and Spider-Man battled Cull Obsidian, but never in the same vicinity as the wall-crawler due to how the battle played out.

Spidey was then blipped on Titan while Bruce was in Wakanda, and even though they were on the same battlefield in Avengers: Endgame (and at Tony Stark's funeral), the two heroes once again didn't interact on screen. This means we've somehow got nearly a decade into Spider-Man's tenure in the MCU, and he and the Hulk have never officially "met."

What will Ruffalo bring to the table in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? It sounds like he has a sizeable role in the movie, and we wouldn't be surprised if he's one of the professors in Peter's college (likely Empire State University). From there, we have to believe Hulk will get dragged into the action, no doubt fighting Spidey before they inevitably team up.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumored To Feature One Of The MCU's Biggest-Ever Practical Action Scenes
Sinner
Sinner - 5/27/2025, 6:02 AM
Couldn’t just let him swing solo, could they?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/27/2025, 6:25 AM
@Sinner - i doubt we'll ever get back to that with Sony involved. 😮‍💨
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/27/2025, 6:10 AM
If all of the rumors are true this is one packed sandwich. Gonna be messy.

There will be ketchup stains.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/27/2025, 6:12 AM
Enough with the teacher student dynamic. I had enough of this in the first trilogy i hope he learns enough on that trilogy and finally holds his own and makes his dicision without approval of his fellow avenger team.
heisei24
heisei24 - 5/27/2025, 6:20 AM
But why Hulk though? Couldn't they pick any other MCU characrters?
Yellow
Yellow - 5/27/2025, 6:38 AM
@heisei24 - I think the deal is to use movie characters, and i'm that area we are pretty dry of options
Repian
Repian - 5/27/2025, 6:24 AM
Maybe Spider-Man defeats Man-Spider and he needs a scientist's opinion.
Man-Spider could be a variant or clone of Peter.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/27/2025, 6:28 AM
As much as I'd love to see Hulk and Spidey on screen together, I think it's odd they won't let him do a solo movie. Do they just not have faith in him doing it alone?
Thehumanfixer
Thehumanfixer - 5/27/2025, 7:00 AM
@DarthOmega - it’s actually rights issues between a company I can’t remember. Not sure the status of the rights though. Basically they can put him movies but hulk can’t do a solo movie
theprophet
theprophet - 5/27/2025, 6:44 AM
Put daredevil in and let banner and Murdock have a feud cause DD hit and quit his cousin
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/27/2025, 6:50 AM
Meet my two Favorite Marvel Comics Superhero's. The Hulk Number 1 and Spider-Man 2.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/27/2025, 6:50 AM
great idea, pick the most soy character in the MCU to team him up with. Great. can't wait.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 6:52 AM
Damn , that’s crazy that both Bruce & Peter haven’t interacted on screen yet..

I still like the idea of him being one of Peter’s professors at his college during which they bond even though the former doesn’t remember his alter ego anymore.

I just hope Banner is less of a mentor and moreso just an ally to whatever problem Peter’s facing in this because while I don’t have an issue with Peter having mentors (he has a ton in the comics) , I think that stage of his life should end with NWH since it was the completion of his coming of age/maturation arc but that’s just me.

