SPIDER-MAN 2 DLC Seemingly Revealed In Latest Patch; Will Revolve Around Tombstone's Daughter, The Beetle

Spider-Man 2 was released to mostly glowing reviews last year, though many gamers were disappointed with the story's brevity. While players could take control of Venom for a battle with Kraven the Hunter, the character's role was smaller than expected and the final act deemed too similar to Spider-Man: Web of Shadows.

Insomniac Games was later hit by an industry-shaking hack, with details about its Wolverine video game - and even tentative plans for Spider-Man 3 and a Venom spin-off - all finding their way online sooner than they'd have liked.

The company has never commented on those but, following the release of Spider-Man 2's latest patch (which adds New Game+), clever gamers have uncovered a way to access a developmental menu while pausing the game. This has nothing to do with that hack, though, and instead, is a major blunder on Insomniac's part!

As we first explained on GameFragger.com, most of the data pertains to the sequel but there are also what looks to be details on upcoming DLC dubbed "Beetle Villain Arc."

The leak confirms Janice Lincoln, Tombstone's daughter, is Beetle in this particular Spider-Verse and these details appear to tally up with last year's hack which mentioned both this character and DLC revolving around Carnage as well.

We're hoping Insomniac plans to make an announcement about DLC and spin-off plans soon; pitting the Spider-Men against Beetle should be fun, though, and it will presumably focus mostly on Miles Morales following Peter Parker's decision to hang up the webs for now.

As always, keep checking back here for updates.

Spider-Man 2 Dev Menu Find 1: In Missions And Activates section then Silver Path it has a option under the name “Beetle villain arc” when inside there are some cutscenes! One of them named “Beetle Janice” which is the current comic version of beetle the cutscenes are not present. pic.twitter.com/2Zd1mVzmgp — Tasman81 (@Tasman811) March 8, 2024 NO WAY YOU CAN SEE THE BEETLE DLC PLANS IN SPIDER-MAN 2'S NEW GAME PLUS UPDATE pic.twitter.com/YzR7T0DnKB — coldest cranium (@Beeeee75200681) March 7, 2024

Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase worldwide.