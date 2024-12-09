Stan Lee's House Goes Up For Sale And Comes With Three Signed Statues Of Tobey Maguire's SPIDER-MAN

Homes Of Celebs has revealed that Stan Lee's Los Angeles home is being sold by his daughter J.C. Lee for $8.8 million. Located "in the exclusive Bird Streets neighbourhood above the iconic Sunset Strip," it's a 5,285 square feet property located on half an acre of land.

With 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, it also features interior accents, a movie theater, sauna, pool, spa, cabana, and spacious master suite.

However, there's one extremely unique feature that explains why we're highlighting the property here: as the site explains, "Upon entering the estate, you’re greeted in the foyer with life-sized recreations of the iconic Spider-Man poses. Each statue is personally signed by Stan Lee, adding a layer of authenticity and value for collectors."

"These one-of-a-kind pieces are available for purchase individually or included with the sale of the home," the listing continues, "offering buyers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Marvel history while adding a bold statement to their entrance."

Stan Lee’s home is being sold for $8.8M



The home includes 3 Tobey Maguire #SpiderMan statues which Lee signed



Those would be a must-have for any Spider-Man fan, though it's hard not to feel slightly uncomfortable reading through the listing.

In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter ran a story alleging that Lee was the victim of elder abuse in the years leading up to his death. He died that same year before anything could really come of it, though those involved with the comic book creator denied any wrongdoing.

At the time, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared a touching tribute to "The Man" and detailed their final meeting weeks before the legendary comic book creator's passing.