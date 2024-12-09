Stan Lee's House Goes Up For Sale And Comes With Three Signed Statues Of Tobey Maguire's SPIDER-MAN

Homes Of Celebs has revealed that Stan Lee's Los Angeles home is being sold by his daughter J.C. Lee for $8.8 million. Located "in the exclusive Bird Streets neighbourhood above the iconic Sunset Strip," it's a 5,285 square feet property located on half an acre of land.
With 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, it also features interior accents, a movie theater, sauna, pool, spa, cabana, and spacious master suite.
However, there's one extremely unique feature that explains why we're highlighting the property here: as the site explains, "Upon entering the estate, you’re greeted in the foyer with life-sized recreations of the iconic Spider-Man poses. Each statue is personally signed by Stan Lee, adding a layer of authenticity and value for collectors."
"These one-of-a-kind pieces are available for purchase individually or included with the sale of the home," the listing continues, "offering buyers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Marvel history while adding a bold statement to their entrance."
Those would be a must-have for any Spider-Man fan, though it's hard not to feel slightly uncomfortable reading through the listing.
In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter ran a story alleging that Lee was the victim of elder abuse in the years leading up to his death. He died that same year before anything could really come of it, though those involved with the comic book creator denied any wrongdoing.
At the time, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared a touching tribute to "The Man" and detailed their final meeting weeks before the legendary comic book creator's passing.
"Some of his lessons are unspoken. He didn’t come to set and read the scripts and review the cuts. He came in, did a cameo that excited everybody, and would let his work speak for itself. He was very nice in my interactions with him, including what ended up being my final conversation with him about two weeks before he died. I went to his house to see him, and he reminisced about the cameos. We were talking about what was coming up, always looking to the future."
"Did he know that his time was running out? I don’t know. In hindsight, he was slightly more wistful than I’d seen him before. He talked about the past more than I had ever heard him talk about the past. So maybe on some level, he knew. When I sat down by his chair in our last meeting, the very first thing he said was: “I know you want me to star in the next movie, but I have to just stick to the cameos. You’ll have to leave the starring roles to the other actors. I’m sorry."
"He would show up to the movie sets game for anything. But one thing he would always do is try to add more lines. He always would joke — but not really joke — about wanting more lines, although he understood why we couldn’t. God forbid he would start to overshadow the hero. That was something a character like Stan Lee could easily do."