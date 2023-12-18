SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Plot Details Have Leaked, And Fans Are Not Happy

Some pretty major story spoilers for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game have found their way online following apparent leaks stemming from a recent closed alpha test, and audio from one cut scene, in particular, has not gone over very well with fans.

Spoilers follow.

The plot of the open world co-op action game focuses on members of Task Force X attempting to take down the legendary heroes of the Justice League, who are under the control of the villainous Brainiac. The audio in question (there's also a screenshot), appears to confirm that Batman - who is voiced by the late Kevin Conroy - will be killed off by Harley Quinn, who seemingly shoots the Caped Crusader point-blank in the head.

The uproar appears to stem not only from Batman's death (though we're not sure why anyone would be surprised that a game called Kill the Justice League... kills the Justice League), but the fact that this particular take on the Dark Knight from the previous Arkham games meets his end, and that it marks Conroy's final voice performance as the character.

Rocksteady has even come in for some backlash, but it's important to keep in mind that the developers of the game had no idea that this would be Conroy's last time playing Batman when they decided to kill the hero off.

Look, from what I’ve heard about the game, there’s plenty to critique. But it’s deeply weird and disrespectful to pretend like Rocksteady knew this was gonna be Conroy's last time playing the character. The game is called kill the Justice League. https://t.co/IoRhhQvj0z — Gunner Dobbins (2nd Invincible Era) (@GunnerDobbins) December 18, 2023

Rocksteady has now released the following statement on the leaks:

Rocksteady Games releases a statement regarding controversial spoilers and leaks from ‘SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE’. pic.twitter.com/flnGytZgV3 — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) December 18, 2023

What do you make of these spoilers? Drop us a comment down below, and check out the most recent trailer for Kill The Justice League.

"From the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League. Pre-order and get Classic Outfits. An internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.

Join the newly “recruited” members of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.

Experience gameplay that brings together a unique fusion of enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience. Experience a brand new original story set in the DC Universe featuring your favorite characters and villains like you’ve never seen them before."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 2, 2024.