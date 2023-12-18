SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Plot Details Have Leaked, And Fans Are Not Happy

Some plot spoilers for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game have leaked online, and the details - relating to one character in particular - have not sat well with fans.

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2023 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Suicide Squad
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Some pretty major story spoilers for the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game have found their way online following apparent leaks stemming from a recent closed alpha test, and audio from one cut scene, in particular, has not gone over very well with fans.

Spoilers follow.

The plot of the open world co-op action game focuses on members of Task Force X attempting to take down the legendary heroes of the Justice League, who are under the control of the villainous Brainiac. The audio in question (there's also a screenshot), appears to confirm that Batman - who is voiced by the late Kevin Conroy - will be killed off by Harley Quinn, who seemingly shoots the Caped Crusader point-blank in the head.

The uproar appears to stem not only from Batman's death (though we're not sure why anyone would be surprised that a game called Kill the Justice League... kills the Justice League), but the fact that this particular take on the Dark Knight from the previous Arkham games meets his end, and that it marks Conroy's final voice performance as the character.

Rocksteady has even come in for some backlash, but it's important to keep in mind that the developers of the game had no idea that this would be Conroy's last time playing Batman when they decided to kill the hero off.

Rocksteady has now released the following statement on the leaks:

What do you make of these spoilers? Drop us a comment down below, and check out the most recent trailer for Kill The Justice League.

"From the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible: Kill the Justice League. Pre-order and get Classic Outfits. An internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.

Join the newly “recruited” members of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac’s invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it.

Experience gameplay that brings together a unique fusion of enhanced traversal, gunplay, and melee combat, combining free-roaming exploration and combat verticality for an unforgettable experience. Experience a brand new original story set in the DC Universe featuring your favorite characters and villains like you’ve never seen them before."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 2, 2024.

ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/18/2023, 4:07 PM
They kill the justice league

Shocker , gameplay wise not into this . I hate that everyone is essentially just Peter quill in the guardians game. Why tf would I be captain boomerang and I can barely use the boomerangs

I get they didn’t want to create different movesets but maybe just do that?
worcestershire - 12/18/2023, 4:07 PM
Which fans? JW and his keyboard? Lol. Jokes aside, I’ll play the game to give my judgement. I haven’t read the article or seen the spoilers above. And that’s how everyone should behave
worcestershire - 12/18/2023, 4:12 PM
On that note, super hyped for this!
Th3Batman - 12/18/2023, 4:08 PM
Batman will not be killed off here, so let's all just calm down. How do I know this ? Besides him being WB's main IP, James Gunn confirmed yesterday that the Arkhamverse will be getting more games after this. There's no Arkhamverse without Batman.
ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/18/2023, 4:12 PM
@Th3Batman - they could just say it’s set between any of the 4 games lol he’s gonna die
MG0019 - 12/18/2023, 4:18 PM
@Th3Batman - No one thinks this will be the last Batman appearance in a game.

The issue is it’s Kevin Conroy’s last performance as Batman. And rather than a touching tribute, he gets shot in the face. People have had a strong reaction to his real world passing; so seeing “their Batman” be offed so brutally is upsetting to them.

I’m not “offended,” but I can see how others would find it bothersome. To me, I think it’s at least distasteful. I don’t know how to rectify it though. Obviously Kevin was fine with the script as he recorded it; and nobody knew it would be his last performance.
ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/18/2023, 4:24 PM
@MG0019 - what tribute can they put in the game this late outside of something in the game credits?

Were they supposed to rewrite the game script and draft new gameplay code etc ? People need to be serious for a second like you said it wasn’t written with the expectation conroy was going to die , that’s not how this works
Th3Batman - 12/18/2023, 4:24 PM
@MG0019 - Whatever this clip shows, it's out of context. Of all the league members to kill off here, batman is the least likely. This game will not kill batman off.
worcestershire - 12/18/2023, 4:25 PM
@Th3Batman - just play the game and see what happens instead of assuming dammit
AC1 - 12/18/2023, 4:09 PM
Out of context, seems like a really dumb decision, but within the context of the story they're telling who knows if it'll work. I'm probably not gonna play it anyway, loved Asylum and City and enjoyed Origins but found Knight disappointing with all the annoying Batmobile missions so between that and the gap of however many years it's been since that game came out I think I've pretty much lost interest in the franchise and nothing I've seen so far about this game makes me wanna jump back into that world.
IronMan616 - 12/18/2023, 4:11 PM
So why can't they make a Superman game?
Origame - 12/18/2023, 4:25 PM
@IronMan616 - wb wanted a game as a service.
WhatIfRickJames - 12/18/2023, 4:11 PM
Wah [frick]ing wah.
MyCoolYoung - 12/18/2023, 4:13 PM
I never thought they'd kill the justice league in a kills justice league game.... I'm fuçking seething... ol bats... Noooo
MisterDoctor217 - 12/18/2023, 4:16 PM
I don’t even like Batman as much as many other folks and never played the Arkham games, but even I got upset reading that.

From what I know and have read, the Arkham games are modern classics and one of the best depictions of Batman, why would they kill him off and have it be done by Harleen of all people ?
DocSpock - 12/18/2023, 4:20 PM

Fans are not happy.

What a shock.
cyclopstb - 12/18/2023, 4:23 PM
Let’s hope that Batman is a fake or the gun has no bullet head.
dracula - 12/18/2023, 4:27 PM
What happened to that audio play continuation of BTAS they were doing

Did they even get a chance to work on that?

If so, take the recordings and put it to animation instead

Could put together a mini season of BTAS direct to video. Depending on how many episode they actually recorded
Origame - 12/18/2023, 4:27 PM
Ok, look, what's the point of implying his death in arkham knight if they're just gonna bring him back to be killed by Harley of all people?

This probably wouldn't bother me if it weren't an already established batman.
Saga - 12/18/2023, 4:30 PM
We don't want to be challenged, we want confort and goody goody games
-the "fans"

