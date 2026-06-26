Does Krypto Die In Supergirl? Breaking Down Who Survives (And Who Doesn't) In Latest DCU Movie - Spoilers

Supergirl is a high-stakes DCU adventure, and that means some characters don't make it to the end credits alive. Supergirl, Ruthye, and Lobo all live to fight another day, but what of Krypto, whose life is put in peril by the evil Krem of the Yellow Hills?

The Superdog is poisoned by Krem earlier in the movie, prompting the Maid of Might to join Ruthye on her revenge mission. Fortunately, after Krem is defeated, Kara Zor-El retrieves the antidote from the villain and travels back to Holzherr to cure the mischievous pooch.

Krypto soon bounces back, and the movie even ends with Superman trying to stop him from eating chocolate as he continues to fly rings around the Man of Steel.

Krem, however, isn't so lucky and gets what many might feel is a well-deserved death at Supergirl's hands. After stopping Ruthye from taking her revenge, the Woman of Tomorrow stabs him in the neck with a sword, brutally dispatching the slaver.

This is a huge departure from the comics, where Krypto was shot, but never actually at risk of dying. The last-minute reveal saw Supergirl tell her young charge that she lied, so she could accompany her on this revenge mission and stop Ruthye from becoming a killer. Krem also survives, and is sent to the Phantom Zone for 300 years, later emerging repentant for his actions.

Supergirl also adds some casualties, with Ruthye's entire family wiped out by Krem. In the comics, it was just her father, whom the villain murdered during a heated debate about their land's ruler.

As for Argo City, we never actually see its remaining inhabitants perish after Supergirl is sent to Earth. However, Alura Zor-El, Kara's mother, dies as a result of Kryptonite poisoning after the city's soil becomes radioactive. Zor-El's demise isn't shown, but Kara believes he and the rest of Argo City died quite quickly.

Of course, if the DCU follows the comics, we could eventually learn that its inhabitants either fled to the Survival Zone or were captured by Braniac and added to his collection in the bottled city of Kandor.

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