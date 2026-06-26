Does Krypto Die In Supergirl? Breaking Down Who Survives (And Who Doesn't) In Latest DCU Movie - Spoilers

Does Krypto Die In Supergirl? Breaking Down Who Survives (And Who Doesn't) In Latest DCU Movie - Spoilers

Supergirl offers a surprisingly dark take on the Woman of Tomorrow, but do characters like Lobo and Krypto live to fight another day? We have a full breakdown of who survives and who perishes.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 26, 2026 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl is a high-stakes DCU adventure, and that means some characters don't make it to the end credits alive. Supergirl, Ruthye, and Lobo all live to fight another day, but what of Krypto, whose life is put in peril by the evil Krem of the Yellow Hills?

The Superdog is poisoned by Krem earlier in the movie, prompting the Maid of Might to join Ruthye on her revenge mission. Fortunately, after Krem is defeated, Kara Zor-El retrieves the antidote from the villain and travels back to Holzherr to cure the mischievous pooch.

Krypto soon bounces back, and the movie even ends with Superman trying to stop him from eating chocolate as he continues to fly rings around the Man of Steel. 

Krem, however, isn't so lucky and gets what many might feel is a well-deserved death at Supergirl's hands. After stopping Ruthye from taking her revenge, the Woman of Tomorrow stabs him in the neck with a sword, brutally dispatching the slaver. 

This is a huge departure from the comics, where Krypto was shot, but never actually at risk of dying. The last-minute reveal saw Supergirl tell her young charge that she lied, so she could accompany her on this revenge mission and stop Ruthye from becoming a killer. Krem also survives, and is sent to the Phantom Zone for 300 years, later emerging repentant for his actions. 

Supergirl also adds some casualties, with Ruthye's entire family wiped out by Krem. In the comics, it was just her father, whom the villain murdered during a heated debate about their land's ruler. 

As for Argo City, we never actually see its remaining inhabitants perish after Supergirl is sent to Earth. However, Alura Zor-El, Kara's mother, dies as a result of Kryptonite poisoning after the city's soil becomes radioactive. Zor-El's demise isn't shown, but Kara believes he and the rest of Argo City died quite quickly.

Of course, if the DCU follows the comics, we could eventually learn that its inhabitants either fled to the Survival Zone or were captured by Braniac and added to his collection in the bottled city of Kandor.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters. Check out more of our recent coverage below:

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 7:48 AM
DCU Supergirl Rotten Tomatoes Score is 58% with of Audience Score of 77%

Man of Steel: 56%
Batman v Superman: 28%
Suicide Squad: 26%
Justice League: 39%
Rebel Moon: 53%
Rebel Moon 2: 22%

Two Snyder movies with 64% and 61% scores isn't being loved by Critics. Marvel Studios The Marvels has a Critics Score of 63%.

All lower than Supergirl. lmao

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Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/26/2026, 7:57 AM
@OneMoreTime - Let's see... Suicide Squad is not by Snyder, it's by David Ayer...

You then proceed to mention two movies by him that had better scores than Supergirl which contradicts your statement that they are "all lower than Supergirl".

To still defend your nonsensical logic you bring up The Marvels into the equation to show that RT scores are not reliable, which then destroys your whole point, cause if the 64 and 61 scores don't mean anything, then why are you making these comparisons in the first place?

All of this because you seem to have a fixation on Snyder... what does he have to do with Supergirl?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/26/2026, 7:59 AM
@Urubrodi -
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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/26/2026, 8:06 AM
@OneMoreTime - it’s hilarious how thunderbolts transformers one he man sucked in theaters with goood score and reviews ?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2026, 7:49 AM
Like they'd let the dog die. Best thing about Krypto being poisoned is he wasn't on the screen as much as Superman.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/26/2026, 7:51 AM
as in the amount of time he was on screen during Superman.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/26/2026, 7:55 AM
User Comment Image

"Krypto soon bounces back"

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Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/26/2026, 8:00 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I guess in Man of Tomorrow, Brainiac will need access to Krypto's DNA so he'll kidnap the dog while Superman and Lex team up to save it. In the end, it will seem like Krypton has died, but they realise he was just sleeping and that the bond they shared over Krypto is the start of a beautiful friendship.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/26/2026, 8:12 AM
@Urubrodi - It is the Krypto Cinematic Universe, after all.
cubichy
cubichy - 6/26/2026, 7:57 AM
Saw it last night, theater was empty, less than 10 people at 6pm, terrible sign. The script was so bad and infantile, the bad guy was the worse. No back story, how or why did he have powers, fully predictable plot, boring. She was shown as very weak, didn't really flex until last scene. No emotions connections, everything was shallow. Mamoa looked fat and didn't add to the story at all as Lobo, he suked. Superman was ok, also looked fat and not proportional in the suit. Very disappointed, Gunn should have axed the movie. It was better than Kraven and love and blunder, but not by much. Heman was way better. Krypto lives, but should have died, Gunn should never have introduced the dog.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/26/2026, 8:00 AM
No. Only at the Box Office.

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MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 6/26/2026, 8:05 AM
Gunn needs to insert his dog fetiche in every "DCU" movie because he can't make his characters relatable with the audience.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/26/2026, 8:05 AM
As much I hate book movie based on book ending Supergirl stands by while Ruythe murders* Krem who had just served 300 years in the Phantom Zone and is now a fragile old man. * I suppose this is debatable, but he falls and doesn't get back up. Supergirl and Ruythe walk off panel leaving Krem's body lying on the ground.

Krem still dies in bokk by different character this time
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/26/2026, 8:11 AM
This movie should've had its own style instead of copying what Gunn does. Just because Gunn can pull it off, doesn't mean others can.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/26/2026, 8:15 AM
Kind of wish the dog died. Would've gave this movie some actual tension.

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