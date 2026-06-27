Supergirl Crash Lands With $38 Million Opening Weekend As DC Studios First Box Office Flop

Supergirl Crash Lands With $38 Million Opening Weekend As DC Studios First Box Office Flop

We're only two movies into DC Studios' DCU, but James Gunn and Peter Safran have delivered the franchise's first flop with Supergirl, which is eyeing a $38 million debut in North America.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl earned $18 million on Friday, which is above Morbius, a Marvel movie that sank its teeth into a $39 million debut after a $17.3 million Friday in 2022. Latest estimates still point to a debut somewhere in the $40 million range for the Maid of Might, but the movie exceeding expectations hinges on how today and tomorrow go.

The box office has been nothing if not unpredictable since COVID, and with Supergirl expected to come in on the lower end, it should kick off its domestic box office run with no less than $37 million. An opening weekend of under $40 million is most likely as of now, and The Wrap is projecting a $38 million start on 3,602 screens.

This isn't a good start for the DC Studios movie, especially as estimates started at $70 million and have gradually slipped to $55 million, $50 million, $45 million, and now less than $40 million.

International numbers are due shortly, but those aren't going to save Supergirl. Superman struggled to resonate with audiences overseas, something DC Studios must have been aware was a long-standing issue with the franchise. Why James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to make Supergirl the DCU's second movie is a question many will be asking in the coming days.

As expected, Toy Story 5 will remain at #1 this weekend with a projected $72.5 million during its second weekend in theaters. Playing at 4,425 sites across the U.S., the movie will pass $300 million domestic in just 10 days after this weekend.

With a -54% second weekend hold, the Toy Story sequel is clearly going to be one of 2026's biggest box office hits. Toy Story 6 hasn't been announced yet, but we have to believe it will happen sooner rather than later.

In third place is Jackass: Best and Last, with an $8 million to $10 million haul. Then, in fourth, we have the surprise horror hit, Obsession, at $8.5 million (meaning it could move up to third), placing it ahead of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day with $7 million.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/27/2026, 11:38 AM
This movie is crashing harder than Max Verstappen in Q3...

But only one of them hurts my feelings
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2026, 11:40 AM
Gunn is done; this movie won't come anywhere near $200 million, much less break even or make an actual profit.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 11:42 AM
Looks like the DCU was DOA after all.

If Superman had succeeded in it's task of rebooting the DCU and restoring faith in the franchise from the GA now that they've all had a chance to catch up with it on streaming, then we would see a small improvement in Supergirl's BO from Superman's BO, despite the fact that it's SuperGIRL and not SuperMAN. (See apparently Superman's box office was not reflective of it's success).

Thank [frick] for Paramount. Because you know Gunn and Safran are just gonna keep going. Why would they admit defeat and fire themselves, lol. That's not gonna happen. And there's no way Gunn reboots himself. He wouldn't do it for Peacemaker.

So please save us Paramount. You're our only hope.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/27/2026, 11:45 AM
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Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 6/27/2026, 11:46 AM
Making a movie about less popular comic book characters can go either way i guess. Think iron man, guardians of the galaxy vs the marvels and Captain America: BNW.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/27/2026, 11:50 AM
@Batmandalorian - you said the marvels and not captain marvel which is her first movie that made a billion. Just a little disingenuous. A lot of people say infinity is at boost but that’s also disingenuous because AntMan 2 didn’t make that.

But you’re right things can go either way. There just a lot of variables, including pandemic, recession, etc
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/27/2026, 11:47 AM
It was good, nit great. Wouldve been received better 10 or so tears ago.

In an era of melted brainals due to shortform content, no one will have the patience for a comicboik universe buildup.

People just parroting criticisns from reddit. A few days ago, a lot of "cgi was bad" comments. No it didnt. The soft moments and the krypton parts were the highlight, i think gillespie was trying to imitate Gunn actions scenes. Worse, Gunn migthve been micromanaging.

They should learn from this while they still have a chancre (which i believe they do). The noisy snyder cultists can schadenfreud while still crying and hoping the dceu will be back 😂
viciousvday78
viciousvday78 - 6/27/2026, 11:51 AM
its a shame they flamed Justice League with that trash Wedon put on screen...Zach Snyder wasnt flawless but was way better than this ... The DCU should have rebooted with Jaquin Phoenixs JOker do things a different way and create the universe through eyes of villians...... at least they were smart enough to make the Absolute Batman animated series.......

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