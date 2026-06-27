Supergirl Crash Lands With $38 Million Opening Weekend As DC Studios First Box Office Flop

Supergirl earned $18 million on Friday, which is above Morbius, a Marvel movie that sank its teeth into a $39 million debut after a $17.3 million Friday in 2022. Latest estimates still point to a debut somewhere in the $40 million range for the Maid of Might, but the movie exceeding expectations hinges on how today and tomorrow go.

The box office has been nothing if not unpredictable since COVID, and with Supergirl expected to come in on the lower end, it should kick off its domestic box office run with no less than $37 million. An opening weekend of under $40 million is most likely as of now, and The Wrap is projecting a $38 million start on 3,602 screens.

This isn't a good start for the DC Studios movie, especially as estimates started at $70 million and have gradually slipped to $55 million, $50 million, $45 million, and now less than $40 million.

International numbers are due shortly, but those aren't going to save Supergirl. Superman struggled to resonate with audiences overseas, something DC Studios must have been aware was a long-standing issue with the franchise. Why James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to make Supergirl the DCU's second movie is a question many will be asking in the coming days.

As expected, Toy Story 5 will remain at #1 this weekend with a projected $72.5 million during its second weekend in theaters. Playing at 4,425 sites across the U.S., the movie will pass $300 million domestic in just 10 days after this weekend.

With a -54% second weekend hold, the Toy Story sequel is clearly going to be one of 2026's biggest box office hits. Toy Story 6 hasn't been announced yet, but we have to believe it will happen sooner rather than later.

In third place is Jackass: Best and Last, with an $8 million to $10 million haul. Then, in fourth, we have the surprise horror hit, Obsession, at $8.5 million (meaning it could move up to third), placing it ahead of Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day with $7 million.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.