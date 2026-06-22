Supergirl, Lobo And Ruthye Take The Fight To The Brigands In New Clip As More Reactions Land

Supergirl, Lobo And Ruthye Take The Fight To The Brigands In New Clip As More Reactions Land

Ahead of the movie's release this weekend, we have another extended clip from Supergirl featuring the Girl of Steel, Lobo and Ruthye taking on Krem and his Brigands...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 22, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl takes flight this weekend, and DC Studios has released a new clip featuring the Woman of Tomorrow, Lobo and Ruthye Mary Knolle facing off against the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills and his Brigands.

The social media embargo was lifted on the 18th, and the next DCU movie was met with a mostly positive reception. A handful of reactions have been shared since, which you can also check out below.

Supergirl looks set for a $50 - $60 million opening weekend when it arrives in theaters on the 26.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 10:57 AM
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 11:00 AM
@OneMoreTime - Supergirl Thursday 3 P.m. :)
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/22/2026, 10:58 AM
Supergirl’s IMAX Screens Could Be At Risk As Toy Story 5 Dominates🤣🤣🤣
Supergirl may have an IMAX and premium-screen problem on top of everything else, and a respected box office tracker is already flagging it.

Exhibitor Relations (ERC) laid out the squeeze bluntly: opening sandwiched between Toy Story 5 and the upcoming Minions & Monsters was “always going to be banana peel territory,” and as ERC put it, “premium screens will be all about the animated flicks.”

In other words, the big-ticket IMAX and PLF auditoriums that command the highest per-screen grosses may tilt hard toward Pixar, leaving Supergirl at risk of losing premium real estate right as it opens.

IMAX and premium large-format screens punch far above their number.
Toy Story 5 Buries A Star Wars Movie’s Entire Run In One Weekend
Here's a stat that says everything about where the Star Wars brand sits in 2026: Toy Story 5 is about to top...
They’re a small share of total auditoriums but drive an outsized chunk of opening-weekend grosses, because audiences pay a premium and the formats sell out first.

They’re also finite, as there are only so many IMAX houses in the country, so when two big titles want them, somebody loses.

That’s the bind Supergirl is in.

Toy Story 5 opened June 19 and is the exact kind of four-quadrant family tentpole exhibitors love to keep on premium screens into a second weekend, which is the same June 26 frame Supergirl opens in.

If Toy Story 5 holds the way Pixar titles tend to, theater owners have every incentive to keep those high-grossing screens pointed at the animated juggernaut.

Toy Story 5 1


Toy Story 5 Is Off To A Massive Start

Toy Story 5 didn’t just start strong — it set a record. P

Preview night came in at $17.5 million, a franchise best and the second-biggest animated preview ever behind only Incredibles 2. It followed with a $71 million Friday and is now tracking for a $160 million–$170 million three-day, the biggest opening of the year.

Pixar is exactly the kind of record-setting holdover exhibitors keep on premium screens into a second weekend, which is the same June 26 frame Supergirl opens in.
The stronger Toy Story 5 performs, the harder the premium-screen math gets for Supergirl.

A blockbuster hold gives exhibitors a concrete, dollars-based reason to keep IMAX and PLF auditoriums on Pixar rather than hand them to a newcomer, opening into tracking that’s now slipped toward a $40 million floor, that’s already opening in fewer theaters than Superman did.

Mortal Kombat II Bombed — Now It's on VOD a Month Later
This Just Happened — To Mortal Kombat II

IMAX and premium-screen reallocation isn’t a hypothetical. It just happened, and it’s the cleanest preview of what Supergirl is walking into.

After Mortal Kombat II opened soft in May, exhibitors saw the second-weekend collapse coming and handed premium screens back to Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, which returned to IMAX “by popular demand” that very frame.

The screens follow the demand, not the release date, and Mortal Kombat II cratered on schedule, limping to a $129 million worldwide finish on a reported $80 million budget. It was on VOD a month after release.

That’s the part worth noting: a holdover (Michael) reclaimed premium screens over a brand-new wide release (Mortal Kombat II) because exhibitors trusted the proven performer over the soft newcomer. They didn’t wait to be proven right. They priced it in.

It isn’t only domestic screens, either. Masters of the Universe just underscored how fast studios pull premium plays when the math doesn’t work: after its theatrical flop, Amazon skipped a French theatrical run entirely, sending it straight to streaming there.



When a title isn’t performing, the premium treatment is the first thing to go, and exhibitors apply that same cold logic to IMAX and PLF screens every weekend.

Now line Supergirl up against that.

It’s the newcomer this time, opening into soft tracking, in fewer theaters than Superman, against a Toy Story 5 holdover tracking for a franchise record.

That’s the exact profile that loses the IMAX and premium-screen bet — the soft new title, not the strong holdover.

Supergirl Villain Krem
Worth Watching, Not Yet Confirmed

To be clear about where this stands: ERC is forecasting where premium screens are likely to go, not reporting a booking decision that’s already happened.

No one has announced Supergirl losing IMAX or PLF runs, and a solid opening could keep it on those screens. This is a risk the numbers are pointing toward, not a done deal.

That said, the squeeze may already be showing.

Just a week before Supergirl opens, Warner Bros. quietly updated its official Clayface production listing to remove any mention of IMAX, a small but telling sign of how fluid premium-format plans can be when the schedule tightens.

And it fits the broader pattern. Between softening projections, bearish betting odds, lukewarm first reactions, a smaller theater count, and now a premium-screen squeeze, the signals keep stacking the same way, especially with Supergirl fighting to win its own opening weekend against Toy Story 5‘s second frame.

If Toy Story 5 dominates as expected, don’t be surprised to see premium screens shift further its way as the weekend plays out. Supergirl opens June 26. Read our Supergirl guide for more on the box office, story, and casting.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/22/2026, 11:05 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - Still my Favorite Man of Steel movie. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Batman asks Superman if Gods Bleed. YES, they do...............
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/22/2026, 11:00 AM
Supergirl will bet sent to streaming bt week 3!!!! It will make a total of $130 Million!!! Worldwide! Gunn DC Flops again!
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/22/2026, 11:15 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - Even if it did those reviews are still way better than Snyder’s 😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/22/2026, 11:21 AM
@newhire13 - Zack Snders JLA is on Netflix now & TRENDING #1 in 21 Countries. I think youre a minority on this. Nolan/Gioyer/Snyder DC is STILL successful. MoS came out in 2013!!! Gunns DC is making everyone rethink & rewatch MoS,BvS (Direc tors Cut)& Zacks JLA. They was AHEAD of their time & those films aged well. #s dont lie just ppl do! Like You!😂😂😂
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 6/22/2026, 12:14 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - Shut up Dean Cain. Before we all report you off this site.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/22/2026, 11:05 AM
Since it was deleted for some reason:
UltimaRex's "goalposts"!

*thunderus applause*

200m = failure.
250m = underperformed.
300m = break even.
350m = made money.
400m = made profit.
450m = sequel secured.

Box office only. If Supergirl makes X amount on digital and streaming it'll be considered a success anyway...
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/22/2026, 11:07 AM
The reason many fans are already done with Supergirl has very little to do with special effects or even Milly Alcock's acting ability. It comes down to trust. And so far, Milly hasn't been helping fans develop that trust to come see her film.

DC has spent years rebooting, canceling, and changing direction. Many of us are simply exhausted. The new DC Universe under James Gunn was supposed to bring excitement and confidence, btu too many of us feel the projects released so far haven't demonstrated a clear identity distinct from Gunn's previous work, and frankly, he just isn't giving the actual ticket-buyers what they want. For critics, the humor-heavy, quirky tone that worked for Guardians of the Galaxy isn't necessarily what they want from characters like Supergirl or Superman.

Then there's the controversy surrounding interviews and public comments by cast and creators. Whether people think the reactions are fair or not, perception matters. Once a significant portion of the fanbase feels alienated, marketing hype alone rarely changes minds.

Beyond that, Supergirl is a difficult character to adapt. She's often overshadowed by Superman, and audiences want something emotionally compelling and heroic, not simply another sarcastic, irreverent take on a legacy character.

Could the movie surprise everyone? Of course. Great films overcome skepticism all the time. But pretending the concerns don't exist or dismissing critics as haters won't magically create excitement. Right now, many fans aren't rooting for the movie to fail, they're simply waiting for DC to prove that this time is different. And until audiences regain confidence in the franchise as a whole, no amount of promotional hype can guarantee success at the box office, no matter how hard they try to save this film.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/22/2026, 11:16 AM
@BadgerThorkin - Str8 facts. The Fans was EXCITED & ENERGIZED by Henry Cavill reveal in Black Adam just to be let down by his dismissal. Then we get the goofy, wacky DC for dummies. No script, no direction, & bad costumes. Almost like they dont care as long as it looks opposit of Zack/Nolans DC. They didn't get the hint when Joss Whedon did his wack, goofy, funny JLA & the fans screamed for the Snyder Cut.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 6/22/2026, 11:07 AM
I look forward to all this getting rebooted. Hopefully the next Supergirl won’t look like a teenager.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/22/2026, 11:55 AM
@TheNewYorkerr - Dang, you must be used to some old-looking teenagers.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/22/2026, 11:09 AM
"Supergirl looks set for a $50 - $60 million opening weekend"

More like a $40 million dollar weekend. 😝
https://boxofficetheory.substack.com/p/box-
office-tracking-forecasts-supergirl-jackass-moana-nolan-odyssey
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/22/2026, 11:23 AM
#ReleaseTheGunnCut. we want to see all that wacky, goofy shiot that was cut from his failed DC Films!😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 11:38 AM
Fun clip , action seems well done…

Also , i’m glad to see even more positive reactions thus far for Supergirl so I hope that continues & translates to good reviews aswell.

Anyway , the movie seems good so hopefully I can check it out next weekend!!.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/22/2026, 11:46 AM
I'll probably check this movie during the week, in the morning hours.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/22/2026, 12:05 PM
Time is coming

@Nolanite Let’s get the troops, for this weekend we will dine in Box office Glory 😜

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake

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