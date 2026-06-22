Supergirl, Lobo And Ruthye Take The Fight To The Brigands In New Clip As More Reactions Land

Supergirl takes flight this weekend, and DC Studios has released a new clip featuring the Woman of Tomorrow, Lobo and Ruthye Mary Knolle facing off against the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills and his Brigands.

The social media embargo was lifted on the 18th, and the next DCU movie was met with a mostly positive reception. A handful of reactions have been shared since, which you can also check out below.

Supergirl looks set for a $50 - $60 million opening weekend when it arrives in theaters on the 26.

It's everyone for themselves in this action-packed NEW clip from #Supergirl, in cinemas June 25. pic.twitter.com/OpYVRao2FG — Warner Bros. IRL (@WarnerBrosIRL) June 22, 2026

Craig Gillespie’s #Supergirl is a great follow-up to #Superman. It’s got the underdog rock 'n' roll attitude of Guardians of the Galaxy mixed with the grimy ruthlessness of a Mad Max movie. Tonally it’s a unique concoction, but it works!



It’s a film about fighting for those who… pic.twitter.com/DdOmrLzRPz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2026

YA VI SUPERGIRL!!!!🚨🚨🚨



Milly Alcock se come la película en uno de los MEJORES CAST de los últimos años. Te hace reír, sufrir y amar a Kara desde el primer segundo en pantalla!



Adaptación correcta, entretenida y con mucho amor por el personaje. Dc va en buen camino! pic.twitter.com/gBOTRciSuG — Hablemos De Cine - Dami Nakache (@HablemosdecineX) June 19, 2026

Supergirl is the film I wish I'd had as a teenager who loved superhero movies. Milly Alcock is perfect, bringing humour, heart, and incredible drunk acting. Really loved Craig Gillespie's vision of this world. Mad Max vibes for sure, but #Supergirl is something all of its own. pic.twitter.com/OYddzGY77p — Fay Watson (@FayAnnaWatson) June 19, 2026

As a fan of the Woman of Tomorrow comic, I wanted to love #Supergirl but ended up thinking it was fine. More of a me problem because I can see general audience members really loving it!



Milly Alcock as Kara is brilliant. Jason Mamoa as Lobo steals scenes. Tons of heart & humor! pic.twitter.com/CxwwtdJFUF — Sammy J Jonah Jameson (@SammyJReacts) June 21, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”